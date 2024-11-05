NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, November 5

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

The NHL is primarily a Tuesday/Thursday/Saturday league, and this week's busiest days highlight that. We have 11 games on the docket tonight, which gives us plenty of options to consider. Here are my DFS lineup recommendations for FanDuel.

SLATE PREVIEW

Los Angeles is playing for the second straight night and the third time in four days, so fatigue might be an issue for the Kings. Every other team scheduled to play tonight got Monday off, though, so the other 21 squads are relatively rested going into tonight's action.

GOALIES

Pyotr Kochetkov, CAR vs. PHI ($8,600): Kochetkov's .893 save percentage leaves something to be desired, but the Hurricanes provide their goaltenders with such tremendous support that he still has a 5-1-0 record and a 2.51 GAA across six outings. There's a good chance Carolina will be able to do just as well against Philadelphia on Tuesday. The Flyers have a 4-7-1 record and rank 27th offensively with 2.50 goals per game.

Filip Gustavsson, MIN vs. LAK ($8,500): Minnesota is an unreal 8-1-2 and a resurgent Gustavsson is a huge part of that early success. He's rekindled his 2022-23 magic, posting a 6-1-1 record, 2.12 GAA and .924 save percentage in eight starts this season. Los Angeles isn't the easiest of opponents, but as noted above, the Kings will be playing tired. More importantly, there aren't many adversaries that would prevent me from recommending Gustavsson when he's been this good.

Ilya Sorokin, NYI vs. PIT ($8,000): Sorokin has a 2.29 GAA and a .922 save percentage through seven appearances, which is great for that price. The downside is the Islanders aren't a strong team this season, especially with Mathew Barzal (upper body) on the shelf, so wins are hard to come by, as evidenced by his mediocre 3-3-1 record. Still, he has a solid chance of winning tonight against Pittsburgh, which has a rough 5-7-1 record and ranks 19th offensively with 2.92 goals per game.

Jeremy Swayman, BOS at TOR ($7,300): If you want a really cheap option, Swayman is an interesting play. After missing training camp and the preseason, Swayman has posted a rough 3.16 GAA and .895 save percentage through nine appearances this season, but he is coming off a 23-save shutout, so perhaps he's starting to turn a corner. Meanwhile, Toronto has some major offensive weapons but has struggled to find a rhythm and is consequently in a three-way tie for 16th offensively with 3.00 goals per game. It also helps that Swayman has traditionally done well against the Leafs, posting a 5-2-0 record, 2.64 GAA and .911 save percentage across seven career regular-season appearances.

VALUE PLAYS

Jason Zucker, BUF vs. OTT ($4,800): After being limited to 32 points in 69 outings between Arizona and Nashville last season, Zucker has gotten off to a good start in 2024-25, posting three goals and nine points through 12 appearances with the Sabres. He's also started to gel on Buffalo's top power-play unit, providing two goals and three points with the man advantage over the past four games. If he maintains his power-play role, then this could be a good campaign for Zucker.

Dylan Holloway, STL vs. TBL ($4,700): Holloway needed some time to get comfortable with his new team, but across his past seven outings, he's looked solid with four goals and five points, including two power-play goals. Meanwhile, the Lightning are a team struggling defensively, ranking 23rd with 3.33 goals allowed per game, so this is a good matchup for Holloway and Blues forwards.

Alexander Wennberg, SJS vs. CBJ ($4,700): Wennberg has been held off the scoresheet across San Jose's opening seven games, but he's gotten hot, providing two goals and six points over his past six outings. The 30-year-old hasn't reached the 40-point mark since 2016-17, so it's best to temper your long-term expectations, but he's at least a solid candidate to take during his productive stretches.

Justin Brazeau, BOS at TOR ($3,900): Even on a busy day, the pickings are going to be slim if you want an option at this price point. Taking Brazeau does provide you with a chance at getting lucky, though. He has found the back of the net in each of his past two games and four times across his past six outings. He's projected to serve on the second line alongside Pavel Zacha and Charlie Coyle as well as the second power-play unit, so Brazeau is in a decent position right now.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Jets vs. Hockey Club

Mark Scheifele (C - $8,600), Kyle Connor (W - $9,200), Gabriel Vilardi (W - $6,300)

This has been one of the best lines in hockey for the early portion of the season. Connor has recorded at least a point in each of Winnipeg's opening 12 games, totaling nine goals and 19 points in that span. Scheifele has been held off the scoresheet twice this season but has been nearly as good as Connor overall with seven goals and 16 points. Meanwhile, Vilardi is red hot with three goals and six points across his past four outings, bringing him up to four goals and 10 points across 12 overall appearances.

Utah has struggled defensively, allowing at least three goals in nine of its first 12 games, so the stage is set for Winnipeg's top line to have another strong night.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers

Jesperi Kotkaniemi (C - $4,800), Martin Necas (W - $7,800), Eric Robinson (W - $3,300)

You'd be hard-pressed to find a forward hotter than Necas. He has an insane 15 points (five goals) across his past six games, bringing him up to six goals and 18 points through 10 appearances. Kotkaniemi isn't nearly as hot, but he's been steady, recording at least a point in seven of his past nine outings, giving him a goal and eight points over that span.

By contrast, Robinson leaves plenty to be desired with a goal and five points in 10 appearances this season. You can't complain because he's so cheap, but if you do have the budget for an upgrade, Andrei Svechnikov (W - $7,600) is on a five-game scoring streak in which he's provided four goals and seven points. Svechnikov and Necas are also projected to share the ice on the first power-play unit.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL vs. SEA ($8,300): I'm a broken record on Makar, but he's recorded at least a point in 12 straight games, he's tied for the league lead in points with 21 (that includes forwards, not just defensemen) and he's coming off back-to-back multi-point showings. Until Makar starts performing like a mortal defenseman, I have to keep recommending him.

Josh Morrissey, WPG vs. UTA ($7,500): Morrissey is about as close to Makar as they come in terms of offensive production, supplying two goals and 15 points through 12 appearances in 2024-25. The 29-year-old Morrissey has been especially effective recently, collecting a goal and seven points over his past four outings. It doesn't hurt that Utah is tied for 26th defensively with 3.50 goals allowed per game.

Mikhail Sergachev, UTA at WPG ($6,300): Sergachev has two goals and five points across his past four games, bringing him up to two goals and nine points in 12 outings overall. He did have a rough patch from October 12 to October 24 in which he was limited to an assist, but Sergachev is worth a shot while he's hot.

Owen Power, BUF vs. OTT ($6,200): Power has looked good recently, collecting two goals and eight points over his past seven outings. He is limited to Buffalo's second power-play unit and consequently hasn't recorded a point with the man advantage, which is unfortunate, but his strong even-strength production is making up for that at the moment.

