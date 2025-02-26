NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 26

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

There are three games on the docket tonight. The Senators will host the Jets, starting at 7:00 p.m. ET followed by New Jersey at Colorado (9:30) and Vancouver at Los Angeles (10:00). Here are my FanDuel lineup recommendations for this light night.

SLATE PREVIEW

None of the six squads playing tonight had a game Tuesday, so fatigue shouldn't be a particularly significant concern tonight. However, Winnipeg and Vancouver are playing in the first half of a back-to-back, which might influence those teams' lineup decisions.

GOALIES

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG at OTT ($8,300): It's hard to say no to Hellebuyck given the way his season has gone. He's 35-7-2 with a 2.04 GAA and a .925 save percentage in 44 appearances. Hellebuyck has won his past seven starts while saving 166 of 181 shots (.917 save percentage). The Senators will attempt to challenge him, but they rank 22nd in goals per game with 2.79 and might end up missing some or all of Josh Norris (upper body), Shane Pinto (upper body) and Brady Tkachuk (lower body) tonight.

Darcy Kuemper, LAK vs. VAN ($8,000): Last year, this would have been a terrible matchup for Kuemper. He struggled with a 3.31 GAA and an .890 save percentage in 33 regular-season outings with Washington, while Vancouver excelled offensively (3.40 goals per game in the regular season), but 2024-25 has brought a complete reversal of fortunes. The 34-year-old Kuemper has seen the move to LA revitalize his career -- he's 18-6-6 with a 2.21 GAA and .917 save percentage in 31 outings -- while Vancouver ranks 26th in goals per game with 2.74. Vancouver continues to trend downward, too, managing just 2.05 goals per game over its past 20 contests.

VALUE PLAYS

Warren Foegele, LAK vs. VAN ($5,400): Foegele is a touch more expensive than I usually like listing for a value play, but there's a lack of options tonight, and he's been doing great recently with three goals and six points across his past five outings. With 15 goals and 30 points in 55 appearances, Foegele has a shot at surpassing his career highs of 20 markers and 41 points, which were established in 2023-24.

Cole Perfetti, WPG at OTT ($5,300): Perfetti is a valuable secondary scorer for the Jets, but lately he's been doing far more than that. The 23-year-old has four goals and 11 points across his last nine outings. He's seeing time on the second power-play unit, which has resulted in four of his points (two goals) over that span.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Jets at Senators

Mark Scheifele (C - $7,800), Kyle Connor (W - $8,700), Gabriel Vilardi (W - $7,500)

The Jets are on a roll, winning their past 10 games, and Winnipeg's top line has been an important part of that success. Scheifele has been especially effective, supplying five goals and 11 points across his past eight appearances, bringing him up to 32 goals and 65 points in 58 outings this season. Scheifele also did well in Winnipeg's previous meeting against Ottawa, tallying a goal and an assist en route to Dec. 28's 4-2 victory.

Connor also collected a goal and an assist in that win over the Senators. More recently, he's provided four goals and 11 points over his last eight outings, which gives him 30 goals and 71 points through 58 appearances this campaign.

Vilardi has found the back of the net four times across his past three games. That's pushed him up to a career-high 26 goals to go along with 53 points through 58 outings in 2024-25. He also scored a goal in that win over the Senators, so all three members of this line enjoyed success against Ottawa last time.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL vs. NJD ($7,400): Makar has nine goals and 14 points across his past 13 appearances, which would be an amazing hot streak for nearly every other defenseman, but for Makar, it's business as usual. He's up to 22 markers and 64 points through 59 appearances in 2024-25. He leads all blueliners in both goals and points.

Dougie Hamilton, NJD at COL ($6,800): Hamilton is entering tonight's action amid a three-game scoring streak in which he's provided a goal and five points. That's pushed him to 40 points (nine goals) in 59 appearances. It's the eighth time he's reached the 40-point milestone, and he's likely to hit the 50-point mark for the third time.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ryan Dadoun plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Terakai, DraftKings: BTerran, Yahoo: Ryan-SPJ9H.