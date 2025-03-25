NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 25

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Tuesdays are often one of the busier days in the hockey world, and tonight is no exception. We have 10 games on the docket, giving us a wealth of options to consider. Here are my FanDuel lineup recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

Minnesota and Detroit are each playing in the second half of a back-to-back, so fatigue might be an issue for those squads tonight. For the Red Wings, this is also the final match of a four-game road trip, so it might be a bit more difficult for them than it is for the Wild, who are at least at home Tuesday.

GOALIES

Mackenzie Blackwood, COL vs. DET ($8,100): Blackwood has been a strong option in goal ever since joining the Avalanche from San Jose, posting a 19-8-3 record, 2.22 GAA and .917 save percentage across 30 appearances with Colorado. As noted above, fatigue might be a factor for the Red Wings, who rank 21st in goals per game with 2.86.

Darcy Kuemper, LAK vs. NYR ($7,700): Kuemper has been dominate lately, winning six of his past seven games while allowing just seven goals on 150 shots (.953 save percentage). This is the latest stretch of success in what's been a strong campaign for him -- the 34-year-old netminder is 24-9-7 with a 2.13 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 41 outings overall.

Jordan Binnington, STL vs. MON ($7,600): Binnington has been inconsistent this campaign, resulting in a mediocre 23-21-4 record, 2.77 GAA and .898 save percentage in 49 appearances. St. Louis has done well lately, though, and that's helped out its goaltenders. Binnington has won his past three starts while saving 69 of 75 shots (.920 save percentage). He's also won nine of his past 11 outings.

VALUE PLAYS

Jani Nyman, SEA at CAL ($4,800): Since making his NHL debut March 12, Nyman has looked solid, providing two goals and four points in six games. He's averaging a modest 13:23 of ice time, but that's included 1:52 with the man advantage, which is where he's really shined. Nyman has three power-play points (two goals). The 20-year-old has also stood out in the AHL this campaign, supplying 26 goals and 41 points in 55 outings with Coachella Valley, so his early production with Seattle isn't coming out of nowhere.

Yanni Gourde, TBL vs. PIT ($4,700): Gourde is shaping up to be a solid fit for Tampa Bay, supplying five assists across his past six appearances. He's seen ice time alongside Brandon Hagel and Anthony Cirelli, but the Lightning have also deployed him with Jake Guentzel and Brayden Point. Either scenario is one that Gourde could benefit from, as all four of those potential linemates are strong offensively.

David Perron, OTT at BUF ($4,600): Perron has been a go-to recommendation for me recently when it comes to cheaper options. The 36-year-old has missed large chunks of the 2024-25 campaign, but he's gotten into a rhythm with five goals and eight points over his past 11 appearances. Buffalo also ranks 29th in goals allowed per game with 3.52, so it wouldn't be surprising if the Senators forwards did well tonight.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Blues vs. Canadiens

Brayden Schenn (C - $6,200), Jordan Kyrou (W - $7,300), Dylan Holloway (W - $6,900)

As noted above, St. Louis has done well lately, and this line has been a big part of that. There was talk before the trade deadline of potentially trading Schenn, but the Blues didn't do that, and he's rewarded St. Louis by scoring three goals and seven points across the team's active six-game winning streak.

Kyrou has done even better recently, contributing six goals and 11 points across his last six appearances, and Holloway will enter Tuesday's action on a seven-game scoring streak in which he's collected three goals and 11 points.

This trio doesn't compare favorably to the league's top lines when you evaluate their overall season numbers, but Schenn, Kyrou and Holloway are great forwards to utilize right now.

Penguins at Lightning

Sidney Crosby (C - $7,900), Rickard Rakell (W - $6,600), Bryan Rust (W - $6,400)

Pittsburgh's playoff hopes are fading rapidly, but Crosby has done everything in his power to force the Penguins into the postseason. He's provided six goals and 12 points during his active seven-game scoring streak, and he also has eight goals and 20 points in 15 outings since the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Rakell has been looking good in recent weeks too, recording seven goals and 13 points in 11 games since the start of March. Rust hasn't been as consistent of an offensive contributor lately, but he's arguably the hottest of the trio, supplying three goals and five points over his past two appearances.

With the Penguins desperate, the Crosby line should continue to be productive.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL vs. DET ($7,100): Makar is a fairly easy defenseman to recommend. Despite his high price, he has offered good value this campaign, supplying 26 goals and 81 points in 71 appearances. That gives him a clear lead in the blueliner scoring race -- Zach Werenski ranks second with 69 points in 69 outings.

Drew Doughty, LAK vs. NYR ($5,800): Doughty didn't make his season debut until Jan. 29, and it took him a bit to get going offensively, but he seems to have gotten comfortable. The 35-year-old has two goals and six points in his past seven appearances, making him a strong option for his price point.

Justin Faulk, STL vs. MON ($5,600): Faulk is red hot, collecting two goals and nine points across his past seven appearances. Montreal hasn't done a great job of keeping the puck out of its net this season, which should create opportunities for Faulk. The Canadiens have allowed 3.26 goals per game, which puts them in a three-way tie for 24th in that category.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ryan Dadoun plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Terakai, DraftKings: BTerran, Yahoo: Ryan-SPJ9H.