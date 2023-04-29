NHL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, April 29

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

There are three intriguing Game 6 matchups Saturday. There's also no afternoon hockey, so you have more time to get your lineups in. Here are the players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Akira Schmid, NJD at NYR ($27): The rookie goaltender was great in his 18 NHL appearances during the regular season, posting a 2.13 GAA and .922 save percentage. When the Devils introduced him to the lineup in the playoffs it literally changed the entire landscape of the series. New Jersey is 3-0 against the Rangers with Schmid in net, and he's allowed all of two goals across three games.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Ilya Samsonov TOR at TAM ($31): Until we see it happen, we have to wonder, right? I'm talking about the Maple Leafs closing out a series. Samsonov was also an entirely different goalie on the road this season, posting a 2.82 GAA and .909 save percentage.

CENTER

Anze Kopitar, LOS vs. EDM ($26): In wins and losses, Kopitar has delivered. He had four points in Game 1, and he has a three-game point streak going. Stuart Skinner had a 2.75 GAA and .913 save percentage, so even if the Oilers win, it likely will be a game in which both teams get at least a couple goals.

CENTER TO AVOID

Vincent Trocheck, NYR vs. NJD ($20): The Devils' defense has clamped down on Trocheck. During the regular season, New Jersey allowed 28.2 shots on net per contest, while Trocheck put 225 shots on goal. In the playoffs though, the Devils have held the center to six shots on net through five games.

WING

Zach Hyman, EDM at LOS ($26): Hyman has a goal in each of his last two games. Sure, one of them deflected off his face, but it still counts, and he had 36 goals during the regular season. That includes 15 on the power play, and the Kings had the 24th-ranked penalty kill.

Brandon Hagel, TAM vs. TOR ($19): Hagel has 10 points in his last nine games, including a point in four of his five playoff outings. As I mentioned earlier, Samsonov's numbers took a big step back in away games this season.

WINGS TO AVOID

Timo Meier, NJD at NYR ($23): The Devils have turned around their season without an ounce of help from their big trade acquisition. Meier has zero points in this series. Igor Shesterkin has also definitely not been the issue for the Rangers, as he has an 1.75 GAA and .938 save percentage in this matchup with New Jersey.

Chris Kreider, NYR vs. NJD ($22): Kreider started this series with back-to-back multi-point efforts, but he only has two points over his last three games, the games that Schmid has started. Also, over those three contests he has been held to a single shot on net each and every time. It's hard to keep posting points when you aren't shooting much.

DEFENSE

Evan Bouchard, EDM at LOS ($22): Bouchard is dominating on the power play and has seven points with the extra man in this series. As I previously mentioned, the Kings had the 24th-ranked penalty kill during the regular season.

Morgan Rielly, TOR at TAM ($19): Rielly has a three-game goal streak, and somehow none of them have come on the power play. He had 17 power-play points in 65 regular-season contests, so he could end up helping out there. Andrei Vasilevskiy is a rightfully venerated goalie, but he has a 3.90 GAA and .870 save percentage in this series.

DEFENSEMEN TO AVOID

Dougie Hamilton, NJD at NYR ($24): Hamilton has had one multi-point game during this series, but he will be hard pressed to do that again with Shesterkin red hot in net for the Rangers. The blueliner has been held without a point entirely in three of the five contests.

Adam Fox, NYR vs. NJD ($23): Schmid turned this series around for Fox in particular. The defenseman had six assists in the first two games. Since the rookie goalie took over for the Devils, he has zero points.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.