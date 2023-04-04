NHL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, April 4

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

Nets have been cut down in college basketball, but the nets are still where they are supposed to be in the NHL. Tuesday is a busy day in the league, with 11 games on the slate. These are my recommendations for players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Ilya Samsonov, TOR vs. CLM ($34): Samsonov has a .915 save percentage and 2.41 GAA in part because of Toronto's defense, but its blue line is a bit banged up right now. That may not matter Tuesday, though. The Blue Jackets are also banged up, and they rank 30ths in goals per game.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Pheonix Copley, LOS vs. EDM ($27): This is a big matchup for playoff positioning, and Copley has a 2.67 GAA. However, he only has a .901 save percentage. The Oilers are too talented offensively to keep in check, as they've averaged a whopping 3.97 goals per game, comfortably first in the NHL.

CENTER

Dylan Larkin, DET at MON ($26): Larkin is coming off a hat trick, and he has at least one point in eight of his last nine games. This Original Six matchup won't feature much in the way of defensive or goaltending prowess, though. Montreal has a 3.66 GAA and has allowed 33.8 shots on net per contest.

CENTER TO AVOID

Logan Couture, SAN vs. COL ($18): Couture is managing to keep producing, even though his wings are now Fabian Zetterlund and Thomas Bordeleau. It's one thing to pick up two points against the Coyotes, which is what Couture did in his last outing, and quite another to do it against the Avs. Alexandar Georgiev has a 2.54 GAA and .918 save percentage, including a 2.08 GAA over his last 12 starts.

WING

Brock Boeser, VAN vs. SEA ($18): It's of the "too little, too late" variety, but Boeser's puck luck has finally turned around. He has four goals in his last five games, giving him 17 on the season. The Kraken may be middle of the pack in GAA, but they are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. They also have a bottom-10 penalty kill.

Calle Jarnkrok, TOR vs. CLM ($16): Jarnkrok has tallied 19 goals this season, which is actually a career high. He's benefited from recently playing on Auston Matthews' wing, usually with Mitchell Marner as well, who is day-to-day at the moment. The Blue Jackets have a 3.97 GAA, 31st in the NHL, so Jarnkrok could be about to hit 20 goals for the first time.

WINGS TO AVOID

Brady Tkachuk, OTT at CAR ($26): Few players shoot with the regularity of Tkachuk. It's how he has 34 goals despite 10.5 percent shooting. However, no team suppresses shots like the Hurricanes. They've allowed a league-low 25.8 shots on net per contest. No team is better positioned to put a crimp in Tkachuk's style.

Jake Guentzel, PIT at NJD ($25): Guentzel could have his third 40-goal season, but adding to that will be tough in this matchup. The Devils have a 2.75 GAA and have only allowed 28.1 shots on goal per game. They also have the seventh-ranked penalty kill, and 20 of Guentzel's points have come with the extra man.

DEFENSE

Tony DeAngelo, PHI at STL ($18): Dual lost seasons come together in this battle between the Flyers and the Blues. St. Louis' problem has been defense, especially the penalty kill. The Blues have a bottom-five penalty kill, and DeAngelo has 19 points with the extra man.

Morgan Rielly, TOR vs. CLM ($17): Rielly has 40 points, and he's done that in only 60 games. He's notched 17 points with the extra man, including six in his last 15 outings. Columbus has a 3.97 GAA and has allowed 35.3 shots on net per contest, both in the bottom three in the NHL.

DEFENSEMEN TO AVOID

Erik Karlsson, SAN vs. COL ($27): Karlsson has had an incredible season on the blue line, but his salary is lofty as a result. As such, I would look elsewhere with so many options available Tuesday. As mentioned, Georgiev has a 2.54 GAA and .918 save percentage for the Avalanche.

Kris Letang, PIT at NJD ($21): Letang only has two points in his last 10 games, both assists. While Vitek Vanecek hasn't played great, he still has a 2.52 GAA for the Devils because of the defense in front of him. Also, the Devils have the seventh-ranked penalty kill, and 17 of Letang's 36 points have come on the power play.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.