NHL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 23

When Santa gets busy, the NHL lays out. There aren't any NHL games Sunday through Tuesday. However, Saturday there are a whopping 12 games on the slate starting at 7 p.m. EST or later. Here are my players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups. Merry Christmas!

GOALIE

Jordan Binnington, STL vs. CHI ($29): Binnington's season has been hit-or-miss, but Saturday he gets a visit from a Chicago team on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. Chicago is in the bottom three in goals and shots on net allowed per game. That bodes well for Binnington.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Connor Ingram, ARI at COL ($31): Ingram has been a nice revelation for the Coyotes, as he has a 2.55 GAA and .919 save percentage. This matchup is akin to a lump of coal in the ol' stocking for him, though. Colorado has the best offense in the NHL, I believe, as it has averaged 3.64 goals and 32.4 shots on net per game.

CENTER

Dylan Cozens, BUF at NYR ($20): Cozens recently had a three-point game against Vegas and a two-point game against Columbus. The Rangers are on the second leg of a back-to-back, and Igor Shesterkin is in line to start this matchup. While he's won a Vezina, he has a .906 save percentage this season.

CENTER TO AVOID

Tomas Hertl, SAN at VAN ($20): The Sharks have had to really pile it on Hertl's shoulders, and he's averaged 21:01 per game in ice time. He's produced, even with no talent around him, but this matchup is tough for the one-man show. Thatcher Demko has a 2.40 GAA and .920 save percentage.

WING

Jake Guentzel, PIT at OTT ($25): Guentzel has done everything he usually does this year, save for power-play production. That has changed, though. He has four power-play points over his last five games. This is a good time to get in gear with the extra man. The Senators rank last on the penalty kill.

Ilya Mikheyev, VAN vs. SAN ($16): Skating next to Elias Pettersson on Vancouver's first line, Mikheyev has 10 goals and nine assists through 30 games. The Sharks, meanwhile, have a 3.94 GAA and have allowed 35.9 shots on net per contest. Both are last in the NHL.

WINGS TO AVOID

Brad Marchand, BOS at MIN ($28): The Bruins are one of the teams on the second leg of a back-to-back Saturday. Marchand has been productive, naturally, but this is a tough matchup for a guy with a high salary. Filip Gustavsson's overall numbers aren't impressive yet, but he has an 1.88 GAA and .930 save percentage over his last 12 games.

Troy Terry, ANA vs. SEA ($19): Terry's played well recently, which was vital as he was ice cold for the second half of November. However, the Kraken have only allowed 29.0 shots on net per game, and Joey Daccord has been playing the best hockey of his life. He has an .944 save percentage over his last six starts.

DEFENSE

Morgan Rielly, TOR at CLM ($20): Rielly has been on a nice groove, with a point in seven of his last eight games. I could easily see him getting on the score sheet once more in this matchup. The Blue Jackets have a 3.62 GAA and have allowed 34.3 shots on net per contest, both in the bottom four in the NHL.

Luke Hughes, NJD vs. DET ($13): Hughes returns to a state he knows well with a matchup that will hopefully get him on track offensively. The rookie defenseman does have 16 points in 31 games, though. He also faces a Red Wings team on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. Also, due to injuries in net, Michael Hutchinson is in line to start for Detroit. Prior to the injuries, Hutchinson was on a minor-league deal with AHL Grand Rapids.

DEFENSEMEN TO AVOID

John Carlson, WAS vs. TAM ($22): Carlson had three assists in his last game, but that was against Columbus. Prior to that, he had two points over his previous eight outings, and he hasn't scored a goal since October 18. Andrei Vasilevskiy started slow after returning from injury, but over his last eight games he has a 2.51 GAA and .919 save percentage.

Rasmus Andersson, CGY at LOS ($20): Andersson has delivered nicely for a Calgary team that has had offensive issues, with 17 points in 29 games. That's good, but he's not so robust an offensive presence you want to roster him in any matchup. The Kings are in the top three in GAA, shots on net per game, and penalty-kill percentage. There is perhaps no tougher opponent than Los Angeles this season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.