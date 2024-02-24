NHL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 24

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

It's time for another robust day of NHL action Saturday. Enjoy watching some afternoon action, but while that's happening, you can get your DFS lineups in. There are eight games on the slate starting at 7 p.m. EST or later. Here are my players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Juuse Saros, NAS at SAN ($27): Saros hasn't looked like his usual self much of the season, but his .915 save percentage over his last 13 games is more like what we've come to expect. Facing the Sharks should help improve his numbers as the trade deadline looms. San Jose has managed a mere 2.09 goals and 25.6 shots on net per contest.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Jeremy Swayman, BOS at VAN ($39): It's Swayman's turn in the goalie rotation, and his .920 save percentage is quite good, but unfortunately he has to step into a road start against the Canucks. Vancouver has averaged 3.64 goals per game. While the Canucks haven't put a ton of shots on net, the Bruins have allowed 31.4 shots on goal per contest, so Swayman should still be busy.

CENTER

William Karlsson, VGK at OTT ($20): Karlsson has hit the ground running since returning to the lineup, with five points in seven games. He also has a goal in each of his last three contests. The Senators have a 3.52 GAA, which is quite woeful, and could help lead to Karlsson lighting the lamp for a fourth game in a row.

CENTER TO AVOID

Pavel Zacha, BOS at VAN ($20): Zacha was hot to start the year, but he only has two points over his last seven games, both assists. I don't envision that turning around starting Saturday. Thatcher Demko has a 2.48 GAA, but notably at home he has a 2.25 GAA and .927 save percentage.

WING

Kevin Fiala, LOS vs. ANA ($23): Fiala is somebody who has gotten on track, with a goal in two straight games after a rough patch. They were both power-play goals, giving him 20 points with the extra man in 55 games. The Ducks rank 30th in GAA, so it isn't surprising they rank 25th in penalty-kill percentage.

Luke Evangelista, NAS at SAN ($15): The Predators have basically been a one-line team, but Evangelista has chipped in recently. He has a three-game point streak, and it's also notable he's averaged 2:08 per game with the extra man. The Sharks are last in GAA and shots on net allowed per contest, so while Evangelista may not sustain this level of production, this matchup is clearly a plus.

WINGS TO AVOID

Zach Hyman, EDM vs. CGY ($25): Hyman and the Oilers are on the second leg of a back-to-back. He's been strong, but so has Jacob Markstrom. The Swede has a 2.36 GAA and .927 save percentage in his last 15 starts, and some of the advanced statistics out there paint him as the top goalie in the NHL this year. Calgary also has the fifth-ranked penalty kill, and obviously the Oilers' power play is traditional a strong suit and key to their offense.

Mats Zuccarello, MIN at SEA ($22): The Wild are also on the second night of a back-to-back, and they are on the road for both games as well. He'll likely face Joey Daccord, who has a 2.37 GAA and .921 save percentage. Zuccarello is mostly a power-play performer, but the Kraken are average on the penalty kill. With the back-to-back scenario, that feels sufficient.

DEFENSE

Vince Dunn, SEA vs. MIN ($23): With Dunn, I'll focus on the fact he's averaged 2:45 per game on the power play and has 15 points with the extra man in 52 games. On the flip side, with the Wild I will focus on the fact they have a bottom-five penalty kill. Oh, and are on the road for the second day of a back-to-back.

Shea Theodore, VGK at OTT ($21): In two games since returning to the lineup, Theodore has three assists, four shots on net, and has reclaimed a role on the top power-play unit. Ottawa is in the bottom six in GAA and penalty-kill percentage, so Theodore's return could remain a warm welcome.

DEFENSEMEN TO AVOID

Miro Heiskanen, DAL at CAR ($19): In 10 games since returning from injury, Heiskanen has tallied 31 shots on goal. That's impressive, but the Hurricanes have allowed a league-low 25.5 shots on net per contest. The Finnish defenseman has notched 12 of his 35 points with the extra man. Well, the Hurricanes have the third-ranked penalty kill.

Cam Fowler, ANA at LOS ($13): Fowler still has some life in his legs after over a decade in the NHL. He plays a ton of minutes, and has tallied 27 points in 56 games, with 13 of those coming with the extra man. Unfortunately for him, this trip from Orange County up to L.A. proper means facing the league's best penalty kill. This has remained true even after Cam Talbot stopped playing like a Vezina candidate.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.