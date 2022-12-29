NHL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 29

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

It's another busy Thursday in the NHL with 11 games on tap as the Christmas break is now in the rear-view mirror, but there are just three games in which one team is playing the second of back-to-back contests. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIE

Kaapo Kahkonen, SJ vs. PHI ($21): While it has been a month since Kahkonen has hit the win column, he has a very good home matchup against the Flyers, who are averaging only 2.50 goals per game this season. Kahkonen is 3-7-2 this season with a 3.82 GAA and an .872 save percentage, but throw out the stats with Philadelphia in town.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Samuel Ersson, PHI at SJ ($20): It was not a great debut for Ersson against the Hurricanes on Friday, as he gave up five goals on 30 shots before being pulled but then forced to return after Carter Hart suffered a concussion. Ersson was not saddled with the loss as Hart gave up the sixth goal in a 6-5 defeat, so he still has a clean slate as far as his record is concerned. Hart could return against L.A. on Saturday, but for now, it will be Ersson between the pipes in San Jose.

CENTER

Auston Matthews, TOR at ARI ($35): Matthews has come on of late, picking up points in 12 of his last 13 contests, and now he returns home for his only game of the season in Arizona. He has 17 goals and 40 points in 35 games and is fourth in the NHL in shots on goal with 156. Matthews is currently tied for 20th in goals scored, but he should pick up the pace as he has won the Rocket Richard Trophy two years in a row and has yet to go on a hot streak.

CENTER TO AVOID

Steven Stamkos, TB vs. NYR ($31): There are better selections at center than Stamkos at this salary, despite his 16 goals and 38 points in 33 games. He got off to an amazing start with seven goals and nine points in his first five games but has not had a lengthy explosion of points as he has in seasons past. He has only one game this season with more than two points (a three-point effort against Buffalo on Nov. 28) and has just four assists in his last five games.

WING

Jordan Kyrou, STL vs. CHI ($20): No one is hotter than Kyrou, who has seven goals and 10 points in his last four games. He is on a five-game points streak (picking up an assist against Nashville to begin the streak), giving him 17 goals and 33 assists in 32 games. He has a good matchup at home against last-place Chicago.

Tim Stutzle, OTT at WAS ($18): The 20-year-old returned to action last week after missing four games with a shoulder injury and has points in each of his last two games. Stutzle has 11 goals and 29 points in 30 games this season and seems poised to easily set new career highs as he had 22 goals and 58 points in 79 games last season.

WINGS TO AVOID

Johnny Gaudreau, CLS at NYI ($21): Gaudreau has three assists in his last six games and likely gets a tough matchup against Ilya Sorokin, who many consider the best goaltender in the NHL. Overall, Gaudreau is having a very good season, with 10 goals and 34 points in 33 games, but he'll be without his usual linemates as Patrik Laine is out due to COVID-19 and Boone Jenner is on the shelf with a fractured thumb.

Matthew Tkachuk, FLA vs. MON ($29): Tkachuk has been in a bit of a slump with only a goal in four games. Going back further, he has two goals and an assist in his last seven games. The 25-year-old got off to a tremendous start with the Panthers, scoring 13 goals and adding 24 assists in his first 25 games. Overall he has 15 goals and 40 points in 32 games, which is amazing, but the problem is his lack of scoring of late.

DEFENSE

Noah Dobson, NYI at CLS ($18): Dobson has put together a good season, with 10 goals and 24 points in 36 games. He set career highs last season with 13 goals and 38 assists, and it certainly looks like he will smash his high in goals. Dobson has been fruitful quarterbacking the power play, scoring three times and adding six assists in 3:45 a night, up 1:08 from his career high last season. Dobson is on a three-game points streak.

Josh Morrissey, WPG vs. VAN ($21): It has been a coming-out year for Morrissey, who has six goals and 40 points in 35 games this season, second best among blueliners behind only Erik Karlsson. Morrissey has already set a career high in points, bettering last season's total of 37, and it is only late December. He saw his 11-game points streak come to an end Friday, but had an assist Tuesday and has points in 17 of his last 19 games, with five goals and 23 points during the streak.

DEFENSEMEN TO AVOID

Miro Heiskanen, DAL at MIN ($21): Heiskanen has only one assist in his last four games, giving him five goals and 26 points in 33 games. While he is easily headed for his best offensive season in the NHL, he has only one assist in five career games on the road against Minnesota, and that came back in his rookie season.

Mark Giordano, TOR at ARI ($16): Forget that Giordano has an assist in each of his last three games, as he will lose his spot on the power play with the return of Morgan Rielly to the lineup. Giordano only has a goal and 11 points in 35 games as it is. The Maple Leafs will also be looking to lower his playing time as they don't want to overexert the 39-year-old.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.