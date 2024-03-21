NHL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 21

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

There are 11 games on the NHL schedule Thursday. The Rangers visit Boston, Carolina hosts Philadelphia, the Islanders play in Detroit, Winnipeg faces New Jersey, St. Louis takes on Ottawa, Florida hosts Nashville, Buffalo visits Edmonton, Chicago plays in Anaheim, Montreal travels to Vancouver, Vegas hosts Seattle and Tampa Bay finds its way to San Jose to play the Sharks. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIE

Stuart Skinner, EDM vs. BUF ($26): Skinner got off to a very slow start this season, going 1-5-1 with a 3.87 GAA and an .854 save percentage in his first eight appearances. He has been nothing short of sensational since then, as he is 29-8-3 with a 2.33 GAA and a .917 save percentage. Skinner is a top-five NHL goaltender at this time and is rather inexpensive Thursday.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Jonathan Quick, NYR at BOS ($35): Quick is 3-1-0 in his last four games, but a closer look shows that he has given up four goals in three of the contests. Quick is 15-5-2 with a 2.46 GAA and a .916 save percentage. He has played very well in limited action, but his high price, combined with playing the Bruins makes Quick too much of a chance Thursday.

CENTER

Connor McDavid, EDM vs. BUF ($38): McDavid needs no introduction. He hit the 100-point mark for the seventh time in his young career and only Wayne Gretzky (15), Mario Lemieux (10) and Marcel Dionne (eight) have more. McDavid has 108 points and registered 49 points in his last 24 games. He is worth his price as he is more than capable of a multi-point game.

CENTER TO AVOID

Tage Thompson, BUF at EDM ($27): Things have not gone well for Thompson this season after a dream 2022-23, when he registered 47 goals and 94 points in 78 appearances. This season, Thompson has 21 goals and 42 points in 59 games as he has gone from an elite center to an average one. Thompson finished eighth among pivots in scoring last season and he is currently in 58th spot in 2023-24. There is no reason to take Thompson at this time.

WING

Anthony Duclair, TB at SJ ($25): Duclair was hot before he left San Jose, scoring five times and adding a trio of assists in his last four games with the Sharks. Duclair has picked up right where he left off with the Lightning, striking for three goals and five points in his four games with the Bolts. He is playing alongside Brayden Point and the NHL leader in points, Nikita Kucherov, as well as playing on the first power play.

Patrick Kane, DET vs. NYI ($21): Kane has been everything the Red Wings could have hoped for when they signed him in November. He has 15 goals and 38 points in 38 appearances this season. He has six game winners and is on a five-game point streak in which he has two goals and seven points. Kane had a goal in his lone game versus the Islanders earlier in the season.

WINGS TO AVOID

Matthew Tkachuk, FLA vs. NSH ($30): Tkachuk is questionable with an undisclosed injury. There are so many good wingers available Thursday that you should not have to wait to see if Tkachuk will play after being a game-time decision. Tkachuk does have 22 goals and 76 points, but he is off his pace of the last two seasons when he struck for 104 and 109 points respectively.

Frank Vatrano, ANA vs. CHI ($20): Vatrano has gone six games without a point as the Ducks have been shutout in three of their last four games. Vatrano is having a career year with 29 goals and 50 points in 69 games, but the lack of production of late, makes Vatrano a player to avoid Thursday.

DEFENSE

Roman Josi, NSH at FLA ($28): Josi has been on fire with seven goals and 18 points in his last 12 games. He has 18 goals and 70 points in 69 games, with 27 points coming on the power play. This is his second best season in his 13-year NHL career – he had 96 points two seasons ago – and has been instrumental in the Predators being the first wild card in the Western Conference.

Bowen Byram, BUF at EDM ($17): Byram has settled in nicely on the Buffalo blue line, scoring three times while adding two assists in seven contests. The talented blueliner had eight goals and 20 points in 55 games with the Avalanche before his trade to the Sabres. The 22-year-old is only going to get better and is seeing plenty of time on the Sabres top power-play unit.

DEFENSEMEN TO AVOID

Ryan McDonagh, NSH at FLA ($22): McDonagh has three goals and 28 points in 62 games this season, including six assists in his last three appearances. But don't let the recent splurge influence you as McDonagh was held without a point in his previous four games. He is overpriced and shouldn't be considered.

Brandon Montour, FLA vs. NSH ($21): Montour has been held off the scoresheet in six of his last seven games. He is also a minus-six during his slump, as the Panthers are only 4-3-0 during that span. Montour had been hot until then, with four goals and 13 points in seven games, but he certainly is not worth his price at this time as he has only six goals and 27 points in 52 games.

