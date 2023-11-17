NHL DFS: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 17

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

Friday night is a light evening for the NHL. There's an afternoon game over in Europe between the Wings and Maple Leafs, but for DFS purposes, it's about the two games starting at 8 p.m. ET or later. These lineup recommendations are for those two matchups.

GOALIE

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. BUF ($30): Hellebuyck came out of the gate evidently not ready for the games to count. However, over his last nine starts he has a 2.53 GAA and .911 save percentage, which is more palatable. The Sabres were stellar offensively last year, but they have not replicated that this season. Buffalo has averaged 2.88 goals and 28.9 shots on net per game, and now Tage Thompson is lost for the foreseeable future.

GOALIE TO AVOID

John Gibson, ANA vs. FLA ($29): I know Gibson has been excellent this season, but he has to keep it up for a while before I believe in him. Over the prior four seasons the American netminder posted a .902 save percentage. I'll take those 195 games over the nine of this season for now. The Panthers may be on the second leg of a back-to-back, but they are in the top six in shots on net per game while the Ducks are in the bottom 10 in shots on goal allowed per contest. Gibson should be busy.

CENTER

Mason McTavish, ANA vs. FLA ($)19: Trevor Zegras is flashy and Leo Carlsson is the guy the Ducks deemed worth taking over the Hobey Baker winner, but McTavish has emerged as the pivotal player for this team. In his sophomore campaign he's picked up 16 points in 16 contests with a 14.9 shooting percentage that could easily be sustained. With the Panthers on the second leg of a back-to-back we will likely get a rare appearance from former Ducks goalie Anthony Stolarz. His appearances are rare because he had an .897 save percentage last year and has an .892 save percentage this season.

CENTER TO AVOID

Anton Lundell, FLA at ANA ($14): This is not a day rife with bad options. Well, it's not a day rife with options full stop, and I am not sweating any of these matchups all that much, with only Hellebuyck giving me pause for Sabres. I am noting Lundell here because Sam Bennett returned from injury and moved into the second-line center spot. That has moved Lundell to the third line, where he has effectively no fantasy-related upside.

WING

Carter Verhaeghe, FLA at ANA ($23): Verhaeghe exploded for 42 goals last year, but key to that was the fact he put 275 shots on net. He gave himself a ton of opportunity. Now, the 28-year-old has seven goals in 15 games and has put 53 shots on target already. The Ducks have allowed 32.6 shots on goal per game, and I don't see Gibson continuing to play at a level since the 2017-18 season.

Nikolaj Ehlers, WPG vs. BUF ($18): Last year Ehlers was beset with injuries and a 9.1 shooting percentage well below his career number, so I figured with health and better puck luck this year would be better. He's been healthy, and Ehlers' shooting percentage is up to, um, 9.5. Okay, so he still isn't back to business on that front (career number: 11.8) but that's improvement, and the Dane shoots enough he has four goals to go with four assists through 15 games. The Sabres' 3.25 GAA is only that good because of Eric Comrie's play (2.45 GAA) before his injury, and while he is on this road trip, he hasn't played since October 27, so there's a good chance Devon Levi or Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is in net.

WINGS TO AVOID

Alex Tuch, BUF at WPG ($22): Tuch has said he will be returning from his three-game injury absence Friday. Will he be fully up to speed? Also, how will he look without Thompson serving as his center? Hellebuyck, who has a .916 save percentage over the last five seasons, has the best recent track record of any goalie in line to play Friday.

Alex Killorn, ANA vs. FLA ($16): With Zegras out, Killorn is on the top line, but it hasn't paid off. He only has two points, both assists, in six games this season. Killorn also hasn't put a shot on net in either of his last two contests. Hard to score when you don't put pucks on goal.

DEFENSE

Neal Pionk, WPG vs. BUF ($16): Pionk has six points in 15 games, including three in his last five. He's also put 27 shots on net, and his 3.7 shooting percentage is a little low for him. Let's say Levi is in net for the Sabres. He has a career .894 save percentage.

Cam Fowler, ANA vs. FLA ($15): Fowler has seven points over his last nine games. On the season he's averaged 2:35 per game on the power play as well. The Panthers have a below-average penalty kill, and are also on the road for the second night of a back-to-back.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Oliver Ekman-Larsson, FLA at ANA ($19): Ekman-Larsson, in his first season with the Panthers, has been productive. Also, he's been lucky. His four goals have come on 30 shots on net, so his shooting percentage is elevated. The veteran defenseman is also on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. I'd look elsewhere.

Owen Power, BUF at WPG ($16): Power has contributed nine points in 16 games, but notably only one on the power play. With Rasmus Dahlin around, Power has averaged 1:41 per contest with the extra man. The Jets have a bottom-10 penalty kill, but Power is not in line to take advantage of that.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.