NHL DFS: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 4

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

All things considered, this is a nice Monday for NHL fans. There are six games on the slate, though none of them are nationally televised. Of, course, globally speaking, you can still play NHL DFS. Here are my players to target, and to avoid, for your lineups.

GOALIE

Jacob Markstrom, CGY vs. SEA ($25): Over his last 10 starts, Markstrom has a 2.21 GAA and .928 save percentage. While Seattle is strong defensively, it is lacking in offensive firepower. The Kraken have averaged 2.72 goals per game, 28th in the NHL.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Jeremy Swayman, BOS at TOR ($39): Swayman has buckled under the strain the Bruins' defense has put on him. He's faced at least 36 shots on target in each of his last four starts, and has allowed at least three goals in all of those games. It's not about to get any easier. The Maple Leafs have averaged 3.65 goals and 32.9 shots on net per contest.

CENTER

William Karlsson, VGK at CLM ($20): Even if Jack Eichel returns, which is the hope, Karlsson is still worth having in your lineup. He's been hot since returning from his own injury, having tallied 10 points and 33 shots on net in 11 games. Wherever he's slotted into the lineup, Karlsson will be facing a Blue Jackets team that is 31st in GAA.

CENTER TO AVOID

Connor Bedard, CHI at COL ($22): Bedard has been productive since returning from his injury, but his worst game in that time was against the Avalanche. Colorado has allowed 29.5 shots on net per game and has an above-average penalty kill. Plus, at home this year, Alexandar Georgiev has a 2.53 GAA.

WING

Tyson Foerster, PHI vs. STL ($23): In five games since returning from injury, Foerster has seven points and 16 shots on net. That includes two goals and seven shots on target in his last outing. The Blue have allowed 32.0 shots on goal per game, and they have an average penalty kill. Since returning from the aforementioned injury, Foerster has averaged 3:21 per contest on the power play.

Jonathan Drouin, COL vs. CHI ($15): Drouin has tallied 3:35 per game on the power play, having tallied 13 points with the extra man in 60 games. The Blackhawks rank 24th on the penalty kill, and Petr Mrazek has been struggling recently. He has a 3.72 GAA over his last seven games.

WINGS TO AVOID

Artemi Panarin, NYR vs. FLA ($29): Panarin has, of course, been productive. He's earned his lofty salary, but that means he has to get on the score sheet to pay off when you roster him. That's hard to do against the Panthers. Florida has a 2.36 GAA, lowest in the NHL, and it is also second in shots on net allowed per game. Throw in the sixth-ranked penalty kill, and the Panthers are a formidable matchup, so I'd look elsewhere for your lineup construction.

Jordan Kyrou, STL at PHI ($19): This season, Kyrou has tallied 15 of his 47 points on the power play. However, the Flyers have the league's top penalty kill. They've also only allowed 27.7 shots on net per game, and Kyrou's 19 goals have come with a 10.3 shooting percentage. He's produced on quantity, and that's hard to manage when you visit Philly.

DEFENSE

Alex Pietrangelo, VGK at CLM ($22): Pietrangelo has 11 points in his last 16 games. The return of Shea Theodore has kyboshed his power-play time, but not his production, as the former Blue has three points and 14 shots on target over his last six contests. The Blue Jackets have a 3.65 GAA, and also has allowed 33.3 shots on net per game.

Devon Toews, COL vs. CHI ($19): It's been an up and down season for Toews, but however you slice it, as we stand here today the defenseman has 11 goals and 24 assists in 62 games. He also has six points in his last nine contests. Chicago, meanwhile, is in the bottom six in GAA and shots on net allowed per contest.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Vince Dunn, SEA at CGY ($23): Dunn has 44 points across 56 games, including 16 on the power play. The Flames, though, have the fifth-ranked penalty kill. Plus, throw in Markstrom's strong play recently. As I noted, he has a .928 save percentage over his last 10 games.

Brandon Montour, FLA at NYR ($21): Montour's production has been all about the power play. He's averaged a whopping 3:51 per game with the extra man and 14 of his 25 points have come on that front. However, the Rangers' penalty kill even better than the Panthers'. New York ranks fourth at killing penalties.

