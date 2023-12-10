NHL DFS: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 10

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

The weekend concludes with six games on the slate starting at 7 p.m. EST or later. Before the pucks drop, here are my players to target and to avoid for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Filip Gustavsson, MIN at SEA ($23): Gustavsson emerged as a star for the Wild last year with a .931 save percentage. He started this year disastrously, but things have begun to turn around with a 1.86 GAA and .926 save percentage in his last seven appearances. The Kraken sit bottom-six in goals and also just played Saturday.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Jonathan Quick, NYR vs. LOS ($35): Will Quick earn a win against the team he built his legacy with? He may have a 2.34 GAA and .918 save percentage, but it won't be easy. Both teams are on a back-to-back, though the Kings rank top-five in goals and shots per game.

CENTER

William Karlsson, VGK vs. SAN ($20): When do you go with a player from a team on the second straight night against a team that's rested? When the club that didn't play Saturday is the Sharks. They come in with a 4.04 GAA while allowing 37.0 shots per outing, both last in the NHL. Karlsson has played so well this year he's become the second-line center and has seen an uptick in power-play minutes. He's gone on to produced 12 goals and 14 assists, with six points in his last seven appearances.

CENTER TO AVOID

Nick Suzuki, MON vs. NAS ($19): Both teams are on the second leg of a back-to-back, but the Canadiens are facing the tougher matchup. Nashville allows fewer shots on net and Juuse Saros has picked up his play in goal with a 2.34 GAA and .926 save percentage from his last seven outings. With many better options out there, I'd avoid Suzuki.

WING

Matt Boldy, MIN at SEA ($22): Boldy still hasn't regained the role he built last year in terms of ice time, though he's still on the second trio and top power play. He's been producing of late with seven points across six games and will be up against Joey Daccord with his career .889 save percentage.

Cole Perfetti, WPG at ANA ($18): Perfetti has provided consistent offense for the Jets. Though he's been held scoreless over his last two games, he managed at least one point in 13 of his previous 15 outings. I could see him back on the scoresheet in this one as John Gibson has posted a .903 save percentage across the last five seasons and a .906 this year.

WINGS TO AVOID

Jared McCann, SEA vs. MIN ($21): McCann has been Seattle's go-to goal scorer since the franchise began and is currently at 13. However, as noted, the Kraken played Saturday and the Wild didn't. And as also mentioned, Gustavsson has posted a .926 save percentage in his last seven games.

Frank Vatrano, ANA vs. WPG ($20): Vatrano has potted 14 goals with a 14.9 shooting percentage, yet his career mark is 10.2. He also may still be without Mason McTavish next to him at center. My biggest concern for Vatrano is Connor Hellebuyck, who has set aside a slow start to produce a 1.91 GAA and .935 save percentage across 10 starts.

DEFENSE

John Carlson, WAS at CHI ($22): Carlson has recorded 14 assists, but only one goal. He's directed 54 shots on net, so some goals should eventually come. The Blackhawks rank in the bottom-eight for shots allowed and Arvid Soderblom has an .884 save percentage. Maybe Carlson can light the lamp, or at least pick up a helper.

Seth Jones, CHI vs. WAS ($18): Jones has experienced even less luck when it comes to scoring goals without any while accumulating 55 shots after tallying 12 times last year. Darcy Kuemper will be in net for the Capitals, and he enters with an .887 save percentage.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Adam Larsson, SEA vs. MIN ($17): Larsson has notched five points from his last nine games. Filip Gustavsson has a .926 save percentage in seven outings. The Wild still maintain the worst penalty kill, though Larsson doesn't participate on the man-advantage.

Cam Fowler, ANA vs. WPG ($11): Fowler has posted 12 points, but only one over his last seven games. He also hasn't put a shot on net in either of his last two. He probably won't be turning things around facing a red-hot Connor Hellebuyck with his .935 save percentage across 10 appearances.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.