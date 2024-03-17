NHL DFS: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 17

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

You may be thinking about St. Patrick's Day first. If not that, then the fact it's Selection Sunday in the world of collegiate basketball. For me, it's another day of NHL action. There are seven games on the schedule with the first starting at 1 p.m. EDT. You're probably used to having your DFS lineups in early on Sundays. And once they're in, you can take care of the other activities. Here are my players to target, and to avoid, for your lineups.

GOALIE

Petr Mrazek, CHI vs. SAN ($26): This is the second time in a week I've had the occasion to recommend Mrazek. That's not a common occurrence, though Chicago has recently hosted a couple woeful offenses. Mrazek handled the Ducks (27 saves on 29 shots in a win) as expected, and this matchup is even better with the Sharks 31st in goals and last in shots and on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Adin Hill, VGK vs. NJD ($39): Since returning from a lengthy injury absence, Hill has looked less like a Vezina favorite and more like someone with a career .911 save percentage. That's not bad! It's also not terribly imposing. While Vegas is rested and Jersey played Saturday, the Devils are just outside the top-10 in offense with Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, and Timo Meier all healthy, which is something that hasn't been the case most of the year.

CENTER

Robert Thomas, STL vs. ANA ($21): Thomas has set a personal high with 21 goals to go with his 71 points, including 21 points with the extra man. Though the Ducks are rested and the Blues just skated Saturday, the Ducks rank 31st in GAA and penalty-kill percentage. Those power-play minutes are in Thomas' favor, presuming the Blues draw a couple penalties.

CENTER TO AVOID

Bo Horvat, NYI at NYR ($19): Horvat is at the center of the Islanders' only good line, and also crucial to the power play. In fact, 17 of his 59 points have come on the man-advantage, including nine of his 29 goals. Both teams are on the second day of a back-to-back, though the Rangers are at home and boast the fifth-ranked penalty kill. Igor Shesterkin has also been in great form with a 1.82 GAA and .946 save percentage over his last 11 starts.

WING

Nikolaj Ehlers, WPG at CLM ($23): Even without a major power-play role, Ehlers has tallied 19 goals and 28 assists in 66 games to go with 187 shots. Columbus sits 31st in shots allowed and the defense isn't likely to be in any better shape on a second straight night.

Patrick Kane, DET at PIT ($21): The Red Wings got back on track Saturday with a win, but Kane hasn't been the issue as he's riding a three-game point streak and has directed at least three shots on net across his last four outings. The Penguins also played Saturday and struggled defensively against the Rangers. Former Red Wing Alex Nedeljkovic is expected in goal for Pittsburgh, and he's produced a .900 save percentage the last three seasons.

WINGS TO AVOID

Claude Giroux, OTT vs. CAR ($21): Giroux has been less reliant on the power play this year, though 13 of his 55 points have come there. Both teams skated Saturday, but the Hurricanes are so formidable on defensive that I don't see too much regression. Carolina is second in penalty-kill percentage and first in shots allowed. With limited rest, things balance out in the Canes' favor.

Johnny Gaudreau, CLM vs. WPG ($16): Gaudreau's struggled to find the back of the net, with 11 goals on 132 shots. But with 39 helpers, he's found a way to contribute. I don't see him lighting the lamp or picking up an assist Sunday as he'll be facing Connor Hellebuyck with his 2.33 GAA and .921 save percentage.

DEFENSE

Seth Jones, CHI vs. SAN ($24): Jones has put a whopping 55 shots on net over his last 15 games. He now gets to face a defense that ranks last in shots allowed per contes and on the second day of a back-to-back. San Jose's also last in GAA, and Jones has registered nine points during those 15 matchups.

Kris Letang, PIT vs. DET ($15): With limited power-play time, Letang's offensive output is a bit down - but not by much as he's still posted 39 points overall. While his legs have a lot of miles on them, both teams played Saturday and Alex Lyon will start for Detroit. He's been scuffling of late with a 3.83 GAA and .874 save percentage in his last 14 appearances.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Zach Werenski, CLM vs. WPG ($21): As noted, Hellebuyck comes in with a 2.33 GAA and .921 save percentage. On top of that, the Jets have only allowed an average of 29.2 shots. That means Werenski - who just skated Saturday - might not even get his usual number of shots on target to further limit his DFS upside.

Jakob Chychrun, OTT vs. CAR ($21): Chychrun has been active offensively with 41 shots across 12 games, yet has only managed one point during this stretch. Firing pucks on net should pay off in time, but this matchup is unfavorable as the Hurricanes sit first in shots allowed - and that won't help Chychrun's strength.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.