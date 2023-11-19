NHL DFS: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Sunday, November 19

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

Sunday is an early start for NHL DFS, but that isn't uncommon. The four games begin with a 5:30 p.m. EST matchups. We also have six teams on the second leg of a back-to-back, which may be conducive to offensive output. Taking all that into account, here are my players to target, and to avoid, for your lineups.

GOALIE

John Gibson, ANA vs. STL ($29): Were you to ask me if Gibson will be an above-average goalie this season when all is said and done - much less a Vezina candidate - I'd say no. However, he wouldn't be the first veteran goalie to suddenly produce a great campaign. And Gibson has posted a 2.18 GAA and .929 save percentage across 10 appearances. The Ducks are one of two teams that didn't play Saturday, and the Blues rank bottom-10 in goals per game.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Petr Mrazek, CHI vs. BUF ($26): Speaking of goalies who've performed at a level I don't expect them to maintain, Mrazek has registered a .919 save percentage after finishing with a sub-.900 in each of his prior two campaigns. Due to how porous the Blackhawks defense has been, he still maintains a 2.86 GAA. Leaky Ds don't tend to clamp down on the second leg of a back-to-back, so I'm not going to put any trust in Mrazek even though Buffalo has been surprisingly weak offensively.

CENTER

Dylan Cozens, BUF at CHI ($16): Opportunity should be knocking for Cozens. With Tage Thompson out, he's now slotted in as the first-line center between Alex Tuch and Jeff Skinner. While no scoring has yet come from this placement, his 8.6 shooting percentage this year speaks to a looming change of luck. After all, Cozens scored 31 goals last year. The Blackhawks are in the bottom-five in shots allowed, so he and his linemates should have plenty of opportunities.

CENTER TO AVOID

Evgeni Malkin, PIT vs. VGK ($25): Your team is on the second leg of a back-to-back, but so is your opponent and at least you get to be at home. But sometimes you still catch a bad break in this scenario, which is true for Malkin and company. The Golden Knights happen to carry the best goaltending duo this side of Boston. Adin Hill is going to get the nod Sunday, and he comes in with a 2.07 GAA and .928 save percentage.

WING

Owen Tippett, PHI vs. CLM ($17): Given Tippett's first substantive role last season, he responded with 27 goals on 221 shots. He's in a groove right now riding a four-game point streak with three multipoint affairs. Spencer Martin is expected in net for the Jackets, and his .905 save percentage could be flattering him. After all, he struggled to an .871 last year while earning his first extended role.

Kirill Marchenko, CLM at PHI ($17): Marchenko endured a wild campaign as a rookie with 21 goals in 59 games and only four assists. He's already at five helpers from 15 games to go with four goals. Marchenko has also directed 47 shots on net, so his puck luck is perhaps a bit down. It's a stroke of fortune to face Samuel Ersson in net for the Flyers with his career .886 save percentage.

WINGS TO AVOID

Jordan Kyrou, STL at ANA ($19): The Blues have climbed up the offensive rankings thanks to a few players scoring again. And while Kyrou has improved a bit, he's not yet at his usual level. Being on the road for the second straight night and facing a rested squad isn't likely to help. That goes double if John Gibson maintains his level of play with a .929 save percentage.

Reilly Smith, PIT vs. VGK ($17): Smith started the year well with his new team, but he's slowed down ever since notching four points against the Sharks with only an assist over his last six games. His former squad being in the top-four in GAA and top-10 on the penalty kill doesn't make it likely he rounds back into form.

DEFENSE

Travis Sanheim, PHI vs. CLM ($17): Sanheim has been excellent this season with 16 points and 34 shots from 17 matchups while leading the Flyers in ice time and quarterbacking the first power-play unit. The Jackets sit bottom-eight in GAA and shots allowed, and they are the ones on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. For what it's worth, Philly is playing both matchups at home.

Cam Fowler, ANA vs. STL ($14): The Ducks are a team working young talent into the mix, but the 31-year-old Fowler still leads the blueline. He was once a teenaged prodigy and has racked up eight points across 10 games. Odds are he and the Ducks will see Joel Hofer in goal for the Blues with his career .901 save percentage.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Torey Krug, STL at ANA ($19): Krug has notched six points over his last six games. On the other hand, those are his only six of the season. Going on the road for the second consecutive day and facing the equally-hot Gibson has me looking elsewhere.

Seth Jones, CHI vs. BUF ($18): The Sabres, like the Ducks, are a rested team playing an opponent who just played Saturday. Nobody in Buffalo has tended goal like Gibson, yet the team ranks in the top-half for shots allowed and penalty-kill percentage. The decided lack of talent around Jones has perhaps played a role in tamping down his numbers with seven points from 15 games, all of those assists.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.