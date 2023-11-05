NHL DFS: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Sunday, November 5

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

Saturday spoiled us for choices when it came to NHL DFS, but the pickings are much slimmer Sunday with only two games on the slate and the first one starting at 7 p.m. EST. Here are the players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Vitek Vanecek, NJD at CHI ($28): This came down to going with one of Vegas's top-notch goalies on the second leg of a back-to-back visiting the Ducks, or Vanecek facing a Blackhawks team that also played Saturday. While Vanecek hasn't been great this year, he offers a great chance to get a win as Chicago ranks bottom-five in goals and shots per game.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Lukas Dostal, ANA vs. VGK ($24): John Gibson may be healthy and get the nod for this one, and then of course you won't start Dostal (and also wouldn't start Gibson). But if Dostal is preferred, you might be enticed by his .920 save percentage through six games. Just consider in the 19 games from last year, he produced a .901. The Golden Knights may be tired on the second of consecutive nights, though they're top-eight in offense.

CENTER

Mason McTavish, ANA vs. VGK ($19): The Golden Knights can't go wrong in net, but being on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back may slightly alter their output. McTavish, meanwhile, has been hot as he's on a six-game point streak and could easily make it seven given the boost. With only four teams Sunday, I'll take a shot on the young center.

CENTER TO AVOID

Connor Bedard, CHI vs. NJD ($21): Bedard's also a young center, but one I'd avoid. Vanecek hasn't been great and Bedard logs plenty of minutes on the power play. New Jersey hasn't been as stout killing penalties, though that could be some early-season weirdness. However, the Blackhawks skated Saturday while the Devils are rested. And then, there's the value. There are Chicago skaters I might consider, but I don't want to use a significant amount of salary on Bedard.

WING

Jesper Bratt, NJD at CHI ($26): The scoring for the Devils has been mainly limited to a handful of players, and Bratt has been one of those even with Nico Hischier missing most of the schedule. He just goes out there and produces, having notched 18 points in 10 games - even if his 29.2 shooting percentage will regress. Pucks on net are up to start 2023-24, yet the Blackhawks are still in the bottom-10. Arvid Soderblom is also in line for the start, and he comes in with a career .885 save percentage.

Mark Stone, VGK at ANA ($23): Stone has 12 points through 12 games and they've been spread out throughout the season, which means the veteran has avoided cold stretches. He's produced when healthy, and the only issue he's had is staying in the lineup that isn't currently a problem. The Ducks have averaged 32.4 shots against, and only Dostal's outsized .920 save percentage has them at a 3.00 team GAA. As previously noted, I don't think Dostal can keep that up and it's also possible the subpar Gibson will start.

WINGS TO AVOID

Frank Vatrano, ANA vs. VGK ($19): Vatrano, like McTavish, has gotten off to a great start. But while McTavish is a 20-year-old who was a first-round draft pick, Vatrano is a 29-year-old journeyman. He also claims a 25.7 shooting percentage that can't possibly be sustained. Logan Thompson will be in net for Vegas and he's posted a 2.16 GAA and .932 save percentage. It will truly be a matter of more puck luck if Vatrano does anything, and why bet on that continuing?

Dawson Mercer, NJD at CHI ($13): The degree to which Mercer has fallen off the face of the plane tis wild. He's a player who recorded 27 goals and 29 assists last season and still hasn't found the scoresheet this year. Not only that, but Mercer's only put 12 shots on net. It's quite bleak, and I don't want to risk Mercer even in this matchup.

DEFENSE

Dougie Hamilton, NJD at CHI ($23): What you expect from Hamilton, you've gotten this year. He's at four goals, three assists, and 36 shots. His 11.1 shooting percentage will likely regress, but the sheer fact he fired 275 on target last year proves how productive he is. The Blackhawks have allowed plenty of pucks on goal this year, and Soderblom with his career .885 save percentage lets plenty past.

Seth Jones, CHI vs. NJD ($17): Here's a case where I'll take a Blackhawk against the Devils. Defense is a less-robust position when it comes to talent, and Jones plays plenty of minutes for Chicago - including on the first power-play unit. He's managed five points, 20 shots, and 24 blocked shots through 10 games. Vanecek may be my choice in net, but there weren't many options so I'll select Jones against him at this salary.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Cam Fowler, ANA vs. VGK ($17): Fowler has registered an assist in each of his last three games, but all have come on the power play. He's no Quinn Hughes having notched 14 power-play points last year while only averaging 2:26 with the extra man this season. That's not meager, but it doesn't scream "power-play weapon". So Vegas, including Thompson and his .932 save percentage, could keep him off the scoresheet.

Jonas Siegenthaler, NJD at CHI ($11): Honestly, finding another defenseman to recommend avoiding proved difficult. As for Siegenthaler, remember when he had three assists in Jersey's opener? Those are his only points of the season. He doesn't line up on the power play, and his minutes (at 19:33 per game) are down. Don't expect Siegenthaler to rack up any offense, even against Chicago.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.