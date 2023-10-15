NHL DFS: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Sunday, October 15

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

On Saturday, NHL DFS players had plenty of options. Sunday, on the other hand, is a light slate with only two games on the docket. Here are some players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Antti Raanta, CAR at ANA ($34): All four teams on Sunday are on the second leg of a back-to-back. In terms of goalies, only Raanta seems viable to me. A lot of that is the defense in front of him, routinely elite at preventing pucks on goal under Rod Brind'Amour. During his time with the Canes, Raanta has posted a 2.34 GAA. The other key aspect to me is the opponent, a rebuilding Ducks franchise that finished 31st in goals last year.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Joonas Korpisalo, OTT vs. TAM ($20): Korpisalo managed a .914 save percentage last season - a new personal-best - yet most of that came when he was with the Kings with a .921 mark in 11 games. His career number is .905, and his first start with the Senators saw him allow five goals on 42 shots. The Lightning finished eighth in goals in 2022-23 and enter with a slightly less robust roster, but even an above-average offense can take care of a goalie like Korpisalo.

CENTER

Jesperi Kotkaniemi, CAR at ANA ($13): It makes sense the Hurricanes brought back the same goaltending duo. The Ducks bringing back John Gibson and Lukas Dostal after they finished last in GAA? Less sensible. Anaheim will likely be subpar at preventing goals and shots once again. Kotkaniemi broke through with 18 goals and 25 assists last season and gets to center Carolina's second line between Martin Necas and Teuvo Teravainen.

CENTER TO AVOID

Trevor Zegras, ANA vs. CAR ($17): If the Hurricanes have the only goaltending situation I have any trust in Sunday, my thought is to avoid Ducks or at least the ones considered viable for DFS purposes. Zegras kind of plateaued last season, perhaps because of regression from Troy Terry. He still has room for improvement, though the Hurricanes ranked top-two in GAA, shots on net allowed, and penalty-kill percentage last year.

WING

Brandon Hagel, TAM at OTT ($19): Hagel scored 30 goals for the Lightning last season. He may have recorded a 16.9 shooting percentage, but that actually represented a drop from his 20.0 the previous campaign. Hagel has already potted twice on eight shots and maybe he'll prove to be one of those players who displays consistent pinpoint accuracy. And elite shooting isn't necessarily a requirement against Korpisalo and his career .905 save percentage.

Seth Jarvis, CAR at ANA ($19): Jarvis received an increased role during his sophomore season, but also ended up slumping to some degree. He may have only dropped from 40 points to 39, but that was in 14 more games. Jarvis is skating on Carolina's top trio and first power-play unit, and so far his minutes seem primed to rise again. His slump last year was helped along by a 7.5 shooting percentage and facing the Ducks' defense should help him in terms of regressing toward the mean.

WINGS TO AVOID

Troy Terry, ANA vs. CAR ($22): Seeing Terry's shooting percentage drop from 19.3 two years ago to 12.2 last season was somewhat expected. I don't necessarily see that improving and even getting a puck on net is tough against the Hurricanes as they only allowed an average of 26.0 shots last year.

Vladimir Tarasenko, OTT vs. TAM ($17): I don't want this section to be all "Don't play Ducks". Tarasenko is adjusting to a new team. And while he got on the scoresheet for the first time Saturday, he's only directed one shot on net through two outings. In terms of goalies, this is more of a "mystery man" situation. Matt Tomkins, who the Lightning signed out of the Swedish Hockey League, will likely make his NHL debut. Do I think he's going to be great? I wouldn't bet on it, but you might still want to steer clear of Tarasenko if you're looking to avoid risk.

DEFENSE

Victor Hedman, TAM at OTT ($19): While Mikhail Sergachev has perhaps eased ahead of Hedman in the Tampa pecking order, perhaps it's too soon to say that for sure. The Swedish defenseman's minutes are up to start, including on the power play where he has a goal and four shots. Even in last year's down campaign, Hedman produced 49 points and 185 shots. While he's off to an encouraging start with a goal and three assists, Korpisalo also allowed five during his Sens debut.

Brady Skjei, CAR at ANA ($16): Skjei has been a consistent player for Carolina with 39 points and 184 shots two seasons ago and 38 and 188 last year. He opened this season with a goal, an assist, and two shots on net. The Ducks, meanwhile, were last in GAA and shots on net allowed last year.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Dmitry Orlov, CAR at ANA ($17): Orlov ended up with a career-high 36 points last year, one season after registering 35. Moving to the Hurricanes greatly improves his chances of winning a Stanley Cup, but it also hurts his fantasy upside. Carolina's defensive corps is stacked. In fact, Orlov finds himself on the third pairing, and it's hard to get too much power-play time when Brent Burns and Tony DeAngelo are around.

Cam Fowler, ANA vs. CAR ($15): Fowler actually set a new personal-best last year with 48 points and that's notable as he's been in the NHL for over a decade. He's sticking around as Anaheim rebuilds, but there's not much reason for enthusiasm with this matchup. The Canes produced a 2.56 GAA during 2022-23 with the second-best penalty kill. And 14 of Fowler's 48 points came with the extra man.

