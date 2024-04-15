NHL Parlay Picks for Monday, April 15

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Bets Tonight: Expert Hockey Parlay Picks for

Monday, April 15

There are eight games on the National Hockey League slate for Monday, with one key battle televised on NHL Network between the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals at 7 p.m. ET, and the other nationally televised game on ESPN at 9:30 p.m. ET between the Minnesota Wild and Los Angeles Kings.

There are a bunch of parlay possibilities, as we tick down the days to the postseason. And since it's such an important night, we'll offer a few more picks and previews. Let's get started!

Best NHL Picks Tonight

Montreal Canadiens at Detroit Red Wings

The Canadiens (30-36-14) might be eliminated from postseason contention, but they're not going quietly into the night, much to the dismay of teams still alive, and vying for a playoff berth. The Red Wings (39-32-9) have had a tough time with the Habs all season.

These teams have split their Original Six battles this season, with the road team winning in overtime in each of the two previous meetings. In fact, four of the past five in the series have gone to overtime or a shootout, and six of the past 10 in the series have been decided by a single goal.

Roll with the Canadiens on the puck line for a little insurance.

Canadiens PL (+1.5, -142 at FanDuel)

Nashville Predators at Pittsburgh Penguins

The Predators (47-29-5) wrap up their regular season in the Steel City against the Penguins (37-31-12), who are still mathematically alive for a postseason spot in the Eastern Conference. The Preds are already in, and seeding can be locked up with a victory, but there is a lot less pressure on the visitors.

The Pens were sellers at the NHL trade deadline, sending Jake Guentzel to the Carolina Hurricanes. It appeared GM Kyle Dubas was throwing in the towel, but apparently that galvanized the team, and they're on the cusp of a wild-card berth.

Pittsburgh has posted a 7-1-3 record across the past 11 games, with its only loss in regulation coming on home ice against the Boston Bruins Saturday, 6-4. Pittsburgh is just 1-5-1 in the past seven games against Western Conference teams, however, and that's not a good sign heading into this one.

Predators ML (-102 at FanDuel)

Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals

The Bruins (47-18-15) and the Capitals (38-31-11) square off at Capital One Arena in D.C., and it's the penultimate game of the regular season. Boston is vying for the Atlantic Division title, and a win will get the job done with the Florida Panthers trailing by a point. The B's have a game in hand, too.

Washington is in the logjam for a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, sitting with 87 points with two games to go. Five teams have between 86 and 90 points with either one or two games to go, and this will solve a little piece of that puzzle.

The road team has won each of the first two games in this series. The Under has cashed in each of those outings, too, while going 3-1 in the past four outings. That's the best play on the board, too, especially in a game with playoff implications on both sides.

Under 5.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Ottawa Senators at New York Rangers

The Senators (36-40-4) meet the Rangers (54-23-4) in a game with big meaning for the Blueshirts.

New York can secure the Metropolitan Division title, and it can grab the President's Trophy for the most regular-season points, with a win in regulation or overtime/shootout. It is one point clear of the Carolina Hurricanes with one game remaining for each side.

Surprisingly, the Senators won 6-2 in Canada's capital city on Dec. 5 in the first meeting, and they have won three of the past four meetings overall. New York throttled Ottawa 7-2 in the Great White North last time out on Jan. 27, however. The Over is 3-0 in the past three in the series, with an average of 8.33 goals per game. The Over is a strong play, and it wouldn't be shocking to see the Rangers take care of it themselves with so much on the line.

The Senators have actually won three of the past four trips to Madison Square Garden, but New York can't choke things away on home ice, can they? Play New York on the puck line, as it should have extra incentive here.

Rangers PL (-1.5, +108 at FanDuel)

Over 6 (-125 at BetMGM)

Minnesota Wild at Los Angeles Kings

The Wild (38-32-10) are not going to the playoffs, but they can affect the race for the Kings (43-26-11). Los Angeles is trying to hold off the defending champ Vegas Golden Knights for the third seed in the Pacific Division.

L.A. has dominated this series this season, going 2-0-0 while outscoring Minnesota by a 13-3 margin. That includes a 6-0 whitewashing at Crypto.com Arena in the most recent meeting just on March 20. The Kings have crowned the Wild four times in the past six meetings. While the two games have been blowouts this season, six of the past 10 in the series have been decided by a single goal, so be careful.

Los Angeles is a little pricey on the moneyline, but based on the circumstances of the playoff chase, it should get the job done. If you're more conservative, stick with the ML, but if you're a little more adventurous, the puck line is a better value.

Kings PL (-1.5, +150 at DraftKings)

NHL Parlays Tonight

6-Way Monster Parlay (+6130 at FanDuel)

Rangers PL (-1.5) and Over 6.5 vs. Senators - Same-Game Parlay

Canadiens PL (+1.5, -142) at Red Wings

Predators ML (-102) at Penguins

Under 5.5 (-110) - Bruins at Capitals

Kings PL (-1.5, +152) vs. Wild

3-Way Puck Line Parlay (+793 at FanDuel)

Rangers PL (-1.5, +108) vs. Senators

Canadiens PL (+1.5, -142) at Red Wings

Kings PL (-1.5, +152) vs. Wild

2-Way Total Parlay (+289 at FanDuel)