NHL Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Wednesday, March 19

This article is part of our DFS NHL Breakdown series.

For the latest NHL Odds, including NHL Futures and NHL player props, visit RotoWire's NHL Betting page. For up-to-date NHL player news and NHL Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NHL Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Don't forget to know who's between the pipes and check out the NHL Starting Goalie Grid.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

NHL Pick'Em Today

Auston Matthews Over 0.5 Hits vs. Colorado - 7:00 p.m. ET

Matthews is never going to be dishing out hits on the level of the NHL's grittiest players, but he did average over a hit per game last season. That number is lower this year -- 33 hits in 52 games -- but he spent much of the season dealing with an injury, so that shouldn't come as a surprise. That hesitation appears to be in the past, as he has delivered at least one hit in five of his last six games and should continue that physicality against the Avs.

Ross Colton Over 1.5 Shots vs. Colorado - 7:00 p.m. ET

Although Colton is mired in a seven-game goal drought, that hasn't stopped him from putting pucks on net, producing two shots in each of his last four outings and five of the last six. This matchup with the Avs figures to be a wide-open contest that should result in a lot of offense. The addition of Charlie Coyle and Brock Nelson has improved the center depth in Colorado, a boost that seems to also be benefitting Colton.

Jordan Eberle Over 0.5 Assists at Minnesota - 9:30 p.m. ET

Eberle is riding a five-game point streak in which he tallied two goals and six helpers, including a pair of power-play helpers. The biggest concern in this matchup for the veteran winger is that he'll score a goal instead of picking up an assist -- admittedly I was hoping PrizePicks would offer a point prop for him. Still, getting a Demon play for somebody offering this much offense right now is a good way to boost your payout.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. AJ Scholz plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: bcswimmer10.