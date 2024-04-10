NHL Picks: Best Bets and Player Props for April 10, 2024

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

Best NHL Bets Tonight: Wednesday, April 10

A fairly quiet night in the NHL tonight, but you already know we're getting our sweats going. I don't love much about the Blackhawks-Blues battle so we're avoiding that. I see tons of potential in the Golden Knights-Oilers matchup as well as the Coyotes-Canucks game, so here are the best NHL bets and player props tonight out of those two tilts.

NHL Best Bets Tonight

Golden Knights, Oilers under 6.5 (-124 on FanDuel)

These teams are banged up. The Golden Knights have dropped two straight after winning six of seven. Top defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, captain Mark Stone, and forwards Nicolas Roy and William Carrier are expected to miss tonight's tilt in Edmonton. The Oilers might be without Connor McDavid who's listed as "day-to-day" for with a lower-body injury that his coach called "a maintenance thing." With McDavid in the lineup, the Oilers' offense operates at a different level. They leave 130 points on the shelf with him out of the lineup though. This one might be a grind-it-out battle in the trenches between two tough clubs.

Coyotes, Canucks over 6.5 (+100 on FanDuel)

Over 6.5 has hit in six of the last seven games for the Coyotes, and they've had goal tallies of five (twice), six, seven, and eight all on their own. The Canucks have allowed nine goals in their last two games combined, and 16 over their last four overall. These clubs played on April 13, 2023 at basically the same point in the season last year, and that was a 5-4 Canucks win. I like something similar tonight too.

Best NHL Player Props Tonight

Zach Hyman over 3.5 shots on goal (-120 on DraftKings)

Someone's gotta step up with McDavid out, and a lot of attention will be paid to Leon Draisaitl because of it. I think Draisaitl's a major playmaker tonight and Hyman benefits from him dishing out some grade-A scoring chances to his teammates. Hyman's typically a shots machine. He's only hit 4+ shots on goal in one of his last three, but he hit in eight straight before that 11 of his last 15 overall.

J.T. Miller over 0.5 assists (-145 on DraftKings)

What a year it's been for Miller and the Canucks. His team is sitting atop the Pacific Division with one of the best records in the NHL, and Miller's 9th in league scoring. He's in that spot with 65 assists, and he's registered at least one assist in eight straight. He's also gotten at least one assist in 12 of his last 15, and I love his matchup at home against the Coyotes tonight.

Happy hunting y'all!