NHL Picks: Best NHL Bets and Player Props for May 7, 2024

Stanley Cup Betting Picks: NHL Bets and Props for Tuesday, May 7

I genuinely believe that seven out of the eight remaining teams in the field could reasonably win the Stanley Cup (sorry Vancouver). All four of the teams playing tonight are bona fide contenders, and honestly, I wouldn't be surprised if the winner of each of these series faces the other in the Cup Final.

We're already on Game 2 in the Hurricanes-Rangers series, and the puck drops for Game 1 for the Avalanche-Stars. As we gear up for another exciting night of NHL playoff action, let's take a look at the best NHL bets and player props tonight!

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Rangers Team Total Goals over 2.5 (-120 on DraftKings)

The Rags have potted four goals in four of their five postseason games so far and three goals in the fifth. They managed four goals on just 23 shots in Game 1 against the Canes to take a 4-3 win. I expect a big pushback from Carolina tonight, but the Rangers' offense is looking so efficient of late that it's hard to bet that they have a sleepy performance.

Mika Zibanejad had a breakout performance in Game 1 with two goals and an assist, and both Vincent Trocheck and Artemi Panarin nabbed goals of their own. Alexis Lafreniere has yet to score this postseason but has been on the scoresheet with assists in all but one game, so he's due. Chris Kreider is always a threat in the playoffs, and Jack Roslovic has been buzzing too. I could see another 3-4 goal performance for the Blue Shirts again tonight.

Avalanche, Stars over 6.5 (+106 on FanDuel)

The Avs steamrolled the Jets in the first round, piling up goals what was supposed to be a vaunted defense with one of the best goalies in the world in Connor Hellebuyck. Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, and Mikko Rantanen can humble any opponent.

The Stars have been playing tight D since dropping their first two games of Round 1 to the Golden Knights. Jake Oettinger has looked fantastic too. I think this series will open up a bit, and Game 1 is a good chance for both offenses to make some noise. The Stars generate a ton of high-danger scoring chances, but the Avs can be a threat from anywhere on the ice. Alexandar Georgiev is prone to giving up 4+ goals, but Colorado is no stranger to needing to win high-scoring affairs. Queue the fireworks.

Best NHL Player Props Tonight

Jake Oettinger over 27.5 saves (-125 on DraftKings)

Oettinger stood tall to help his team win a tough 7-game series against the defending Cup champs. He faced 30+ shots in three of those seven games, and he better be ready for more rubber because the Avs fired the following shot tallies in their five games against the Jets: 46, 32, 40, 35, 32.

Oettinger will have to steal at least a game or two for the Stars to emerge victorious from this series, so I like the over on his saves props all series long.

Casey Mittelstadt over 0.5 points (+124 on DraftKings)

I've gotta throw a plus-money play in there, and Mittelstadt is the man. He had six points in five games against the Jets and got on the scoresheet in four of those five, including one 3-point performance in Game 3.

He's centering the second line between Artturi Lehkonen and Zach Parise. Lehkonen might've surprised the entire league with his 8-point first-round performance that saw him score a goal in all five games, and Parise was even able to score two timely goals.

This is the type of line that wins in the postseason: fast, gritty, heavy on the forecheck, and with a nice complement of skill. Mittelstadt also centers the second PP unit, so I love his chances to get on the scoresheet again tonight.