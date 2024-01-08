NHL Picks Today: Best NHL Bets and Player Props for January 8, 2023

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

Happy Monday! We've got four games of NHL action to sink our teeth into tonight, and they're juicy. It's an exciting slate just from a pure fan's perspective. We've got two rivalry games with the Battle for Pennsylvania between the Penguins and Flyers plus a tough Central Division matchup between the former team from Minnesota and the current team from Minnesota in the Stars and Wild. Then we've got two inter-conference bouts featuring heavyweights from each side. The Canucks travel to the Big Apple to take on the Rangers, and the Bruins head to Denver to battle the Avalanche. The Rangers and Bruins are tied for 2nd in the league with 54 points while the Canucks and Avalanche are tied for 3rd with 53. It's a stellar night of hockey, and you already know we're sinking our teeth into the action. Here are the best NHL bets and player props tonight!

Expert NHL Bets Tonight

Penguins ML (-125 on DraftKings)

The Flyers beat the Penguins on December 2 and December 4, and even though John Tortorella's team has been peskier than anticipated this year, I don't think they're going to win 3-straight against Sidney Crosby's crew. The Pens are 7-3 in their last 10 games against the Flyers overall, and looked great in their 6-5 win on the road in Boston last Thursday.

Canucks, Rangers over 6.5 (-110 on FanDuel)

Both teams come into tonight's tilt hitting this over line in six of their last 10 games respectively. Both teams are also getting some of the league's best goaltending and have stout defensive units, but they also boast high-powered offenses that can score in bunches, especially if the power play unit gets their fair share of opportunities.

Best NHL Player Props Tonight

Marc-Andre Fleury over 27.5 saves (-130 on DraftKings)

I expect the Stars to throw a ton of rubber at the net tonight, and even if a few get past Fleury, I still like this over line. The Stars have 30+ shots on goal in 7 of their last 10. The Wild matchup well with the Stars upfront too, so if Dallas is chasing a lead at any point, their shots total should ramp up.

Thatcher Demko over 27.5 saves (-120 on DraftKings)

I love this matchup at Madison Square Garden tonight. The Rangers bring the heat on opposing netminders. They've 30+ shots on goal in eight of their last 10, and dropped 48 in a 4-3 loss to the Canadiens on Saturday. They should come out firing in this one too, and Demko will need to have a big night if the Canucks want to steal a victory as the road underdog.

Happy hunting, y'all!