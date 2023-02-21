NHL Picks Today: Expert NHL Bets and Player Props for Hurricanes vs Blues

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Bets for February 21: Expert Picks and Props for Blues vs. Hurricanes

The St. Louis Blues (26-27-3) wind up a short, two-game road trip against the Carolina Hurricanes (37-10-8) on Tuesday night at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Tuesday night.

Blues general manager Doug Armstrong has waved the white flag on the season, parting with Vladimir Tarasenko two weeks ago, before dealing Ryan O'Reilly and Noel Acciari to the Toronto Maple Leafs over the weekend. Acciari is already off and scoring goals for his new team.

The Hurricanes are coming off one of the most important regular-season games in their 25-year franchise history, as Carolina put on a show in the NHL Stadium Series game against the Washington Capitals at Carter-Finley Stadium outdoors. Carolina won 4-1, thrilling nearly 60K Caniacs in the process.

Carolina heads back indoors to face a team it is expected to roll, and there are concerns of a hangover. Know this, though. I will be in attendance with a defenseman buddy from my Thursday and Saturday hockey team, and the Hurricanes are 6-1-1 when I've been in attendance, for whatever that's worth.

As far as trends, St. Louis has dropped four straight games on the road, while going just 1-5 in the past six against teams with a winning overall record. The Blues are also a dismal 3-13 in the past 16 games following a loss of three or more goals, too.

For Carolina, it is 5-1 in the past six games against Central Division teams, and a very impressive 44-16 in the past 60 games at PNC Arena, which is a winning percentage of .733.

These teams met back on Dec. 1 in St. Louis, and the Hurricanes outlasted the Blues 6-4, as Carolina covered the puck line as a road favorite. It was 3-3 after 40 minutes, and Antti Raanta was yanked after 40 minutes, as rookie Pyotr Kochetkov finished up for the win. Frederik Andersen (13-4-0, 2.52 GAA, .903 SV%) was on injured reserve for the first game, but he is projected to get the start here.

Jordan Binnington (21-19-3, 3.27 GAA, .893 SV%, 2 SO) is expected to get the nod for the Blues. He allowed four goals on 34 shots in the first meeting, including two goals to another Jordan. It was Jordan Martinook, who ended up hitting the empty net to put a bow on the scoring for his second-career hat trick.

For the Blues, O'Reilly and Acciari scored two of the team's four goals, while Tarasenko had two assists in that first meeting with the Canes. Unfortunately for the Notes, they're elsewhere now. Again, there is a concern about a hangover after the big outdoor win, but the prudent play is backing Carolina on the pot line for the big win.

Hockey fans in Massachusetts can stay in the know on the latest Massachusetts Sports Betting Promos ahead of Massachusetts Betting Apps and Massachusetts Sportsbooks going live next month.

NHL Money Line Bets for Blues vs. Hurricanes

Hockey fans looking for a new sportsbook should check out the offerings at Caesars using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code for a first bet on Caesars worth up to $1,250.

Hurricanes PL (-120 at BetMGM)

The Over has dominated for St. Louis lately, but again, we've covered the trades of the offensive pieces. In the past two games, the Blues have lit the lamp just three total times, and it isn't expected to get better anytime soon.

While the lack of offense for St. Louis is good news for potential Under bettors, their lack of defense and sound goaltending makes an Under play risky. St. Louis has yielded four or more goals in eight of the past 10 games.

The Over is 13-6 in the past 19 games overall for the Hurricanes, while going 5-1 in the past six games against Western Conference foes. The Over is also 6-0 in the past six games against losing teams, while cashing at a 4-1 clip in the past five meetings, including the first battle in St. Louis earlier this season.

Lean Over, but go with a half-unit play at best, as the Blues offense is a huge concern right now.

NHL Totals Bets for Blues vs. Hurricanes

Over 6 (-117 at BetRivers)

BetRivers has a great welcome bonus for new customers who sign up with the BetRivers bonus code, which gets users a 2nd Chance Bet worth up to $500.

NHL Player Props for Blues vs. Hurricanes

As far as the player props for this Western Conference vs. Eastern Conference battle, we have a player on each side worth pursuing.

If anybody is going to score for the Blues, it's likely going to be Jordan Kyrou. The 24-year-old Toronto native had a four-game point streak snapped in Ottawa last time out, but he has two goals and seven points in five games in February, and he has lit the lamp five times in the past 11 games.

Jordan Kyrou Anytime Goal Scorer (+121 at Caesars)

Martinook had a hatty in the first meeting in St. Louis, and he enters this game with three assists across the past three outings. Don't worry about playing him as an anytime goal scorer, but look for Marty simply to grab an apple. At this price it's a huge value play.