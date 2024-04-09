NHL Picks Tonight: Best NHL Bets and Player Props for April 9, 2024

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Picks: Expert NHL Bets for Tuesday, April 9

What a night to bet on the NHL! March Madness is officially over, the NBA is not quite at its inflection point in the season, and the NHL regular season is wrapping up with so many meaningful matchups to feast on. There are 13 games in the NHL tonight, and lots to love about the board. Here are the best NHL bets and player props tonight for us to get some good Tuesday sweats going!

The BetMGM bonus code gets new customers a first-bet offer worth up to $1,500.

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Rangers, Islanders over 5.5 (-115 on FanDuel)

The battle for New York always entertains. The Rangers have won three straight in this rivalry, including both meetings earlier this season. They played a Stadium Series matchup on February 18 which the Rangers won 6-5, and then the Rags were triumphant again at Madison Square Garden on March 17 by a score of 5-2. Over 5.5 has hit in five straight games for the Rangers overall, and the Isles are riding a 4-game win streak of their own so I expect both teams to play their A games tonight.

Blue Jackets, Lightning over 6.5 (-124 on FanDuel)

The Blue Jackets have nothing but pride to play for at this point, but the Bolts are getting primed for a playoff run. Columbus has won three of their last five after only winning one of their previous 10 before that, including having a 6-game losing skid. The Lightning have scored 11 goals in their last two games combined and have scored 4+ in six of their last 10 overall. They're deadly on home ice too, so I think they'll get 4-5 on their own, but the Blue Jackets can be sneaky and get a few too.

Senators, Panthers under 6.5 (-122 on DraftKings)

These clubs faced off in Ottawa just five days ago and the Panthers blanked the Sens 6-0. The Cats have won four straight in this matchup and have outscored the Senators 21-4. That win on April 4 was just one of three total wins in the last 10 games for the Panthers, so I think they're set up for a statement victory on home ice tonight to get back on track.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code gets new customers a first bet offer worth up to $1,000 on Caesars.

Best NHL Player Props Tonight

Brayden Point anytime goalscorer (+140 on DraftKings)

Point's got 16 goals in his last 20 games and 43 on the season, which is tied for seventh league wide. He's gone two games without a goal, so I think he's due in this one especially with a juicy matchup against a Blue Jackets team that allows a ton of goals. If we're going to hit the over in this game too, Point's gotta be involved.

Vladimir Tarasenko over 0.5 points (-130 on DraftKings)

Vlad's got a point in seven of his last nine games and is getting top-line minutes with the Panthers. He's got a revenge game against his former team that he played most of this season with, and he notched an assist against them just five days ago.

Trevor Moore over 2.5 shots on goal (-145 on DraftKings)

This SoCal native loves playing the Ducks. He's got five points and 17 shots on goal in his last five games against them, and has 13 shots on goal in his past three. He's hit in two of his last three overall too, so I expect him to get his looks again tonight.

Happy hunting y'all!