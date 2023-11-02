NHL Picks Tonight: Best NHL Bets for Thursday, November 2

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets: Expert Hockey Picks for Thursday, November 2

We have a pretty full boat on Thursday, with 12 games on the schedule, or 24 of the 32 teams in action. It's a busy early window, too, with half of the games going off at 8 p.m. ET or earlier, while we get four games with a puck drop of 10 p.m. ET or later. Let's start started!

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Lightning vs Blue Jackets

The Lightning have had some difficulty building a winning streak this season, as Tampa Bay has managed to string together two wins for its longest streak. That's it. With Andrei Vasilevskiy sidelined until at least late November or early December, the team is just trying to keep its head above water.

It suffered a 4-3 OT loss to the Seattle Kraken last time out. Now, it hits the road where Tampa Bay is 0-2-1 in three tries. However, the Lightning are a popular and recommended bet, as they have won eight of the past nine regular-season meetings with the Lightning, while Tampa Bay is 7-3 in the past 10 trips to Columbus.

Lightning ML (-160 at Caesars)

Panthers vs Red Wings

The Panthers make the second stop of a three-game road trip against Original Six teams. Florida lost a 3-2 OT battle in Boston on Monday, as the Under cashed for the third straight time. The Cats have scored three or fewer goals in five consecutive games, and six of eight outings to date.

The Red Wings picked up a 4-3 OT win against the New York Islanders on the road last time out, and the Red Wings reached four goals for the seventh time in the past nine outings. Unlike Florida, it's all about the Over for Detroit, especially at home, cashing in four of five games at LCA. Still, the Wings have cashed the Under in two of the past three outings, and a total of 6.5 is a bit high.

Under 6.5 (+105 at BetMGM)

Hurricanes vs Rangers

It's been a roller coaster ride for the Hurricanes, and right now Carolina's arrow is pointing up. It has three straight wins. However, it is a dismal 5-22 in the past 27 trips to Madison Square Garden, while going 16-39 in the past 55 meetings overall.

The Blueshirts have won five in a row overall, limiting the opposition to a total of just seven goals, or 1.4 goals per game, during the span. Back the Rangers.

Rangers ML (-114 at FanDuel)

Kings vs Senators

The Kings have lit the lamp three or more times in four straight games, and seven times in the past eight outings. In fact, L.A. ranks No. 1 in the NHL with 4.3 goals per game, and that's despite the fact it ranks a mediocre 16th on the power play. And the Kings allow 3.2 GPG, 16th in the league. The Over is 6-2 in the past eight on the road for the Kings.

The Senators are a high-scoring team, too, posting 4.0 GPG to rank No. 5 in the NHL, while allowing 3.2 GPG. The Over is 5-1-2 in the past eight for the Senators, while going 18-6-2 in the past 26 at home dating back to last season.

Over 6.5 (-135 at BetMGM)

Islanders vs Capitals

This will be just the third road game for the Islanders this season, and they have split a pair of outings to date. The Under has cashed in five of eight games for the Isles, and this is a team which has had trouble scoring goals, while playing some decent defense at times.

These aren't your dad's Capitals, either. Washington has scored three or fewer goals in seven of eight outings, hitting the Under at a 6-2 clip so far. Go low in D.C., although 5.5 is a low number, so go lightly.

Under 5.5 (-106 at FanDuel)

Maple Leafs vs Bruins

The Maple Leafs have really struggled over the years against the Bruins, the team's kryptonite for a long time. Toronto has cashed the Under at a 6-0-1 clip in the past seven games, and that is a good play in conjunction with the Bruins on the money line. Boston is 8-0-1 in nine games overall, and the B's have cashed the Under at a 4-1 pace in the past five games, and 7-2 in the team's nine games overall. In addition, Boston has won four of the past five at home against the Leafs.

Bruins 3-way ML (+130 at FanDuel)

Devils vs Wild

The Devils and Wild play the second game of a home-and-home. New Jersey won the first battle 4-3 in Newark on Sunday, and the team's have each had three full days to rest the early-season bumps and bruises.

For Minnesota, it's been all about the Over this season, going 7-1 in the past eight games, including the 4-3 loss Sunday. For New Jersey, the Over has cashed in all eight games this season.

Over 6.5 (-135 at BetMGM)

Stars vs Oilers

The Stars played a draining 4-3 game in Calgary, snuffing out the Flames behind Jake Oettinger. Now, Dallas plays a back-to-back, which saw it go just 3-6 last season when playing on no rest. This is the first back-to-back of the season.

The Oilers last played Sunday in the Heritage Classic outdoors, playing arguably its best game of the season. Now, Edmonton catches a break by likely facing Scott Wedgewood instead of Oettinger.

Oilers ML (-130 at BetMGM)

Canadiens vs Coyotes

The Canadiens make the second stop in a three-game trip out west. Win or lose, it's been fun lately, playing into overtime or a shootout in three straight, going 2-0-1 in the span.

The Coyotes just lost a tough one in Anaheim on Wednesday night, falling 4-3 in OT. The Coyotes lost 1-0 against the New York Islanders on Oct. 17 in their only previous game with no rest. Look for the Habs to get them in the desert, too.

Canadiens ML (+112 at FanDuel)

Predators vs Kraken

These teams met on Oct. 12 in the Music City, with the Predators winning 3-0 behind Juuse Saros.

Nashville has cashed the Under at a 5-2-1 pace in the past eight games, and Nashville ranks 22nd in the NHL with 2.8 GPG, while yielding just 2.9 GPG to rank 11th. Seattle has cashed the Under at a 7-3 pace, and the Kraken have mustered just 2.4 GPG to rank 27th despite a top-10 power-play unit, and Seattle has conceded 3.3 GPG to rank 23rd overall. Go low.

Under 6 (-120 at Caesars)

Jets vs Golden Knights

The Jets have lost a pair of games in the extra session, and it hasn't lost in regulation in the past five games. That last loss in regulation on Oct. 19 came on home ice against the Golden Knights, as Vegas skated away with a 5-3 win behind Logan Thompson.

Winnipeg has won just once in the past eight tries against winning teams, while losing five in a row against VGK, with four losses in the past five trips to Vegas.

Golden Knights ML (-162 at DraftKings)

Canucks vs Sharks

Last, but certainly not least, we get a Pacific Division battle in the Bay Area. The Canucks are flying high after winning 5-2 on home ice against the Nashville Predators, while going 4-0-1 across the past five outings.

The Sharks wrapped up a five-game road trip to the Eastern Conference, getting outscored 20-3, including a 3-0 loss in Carolina in a game I attended. Defensively, the Sharks aren't terrible, but this team has very little punch in the offensive department. Look for the Canucks to add to their woes. The money line is too expensive, and I don't like puck line bets on road teams. Play the Under, instead, as the Sharks just can't get goals.