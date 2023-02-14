NHL Picks Tonight: Best NHL Bets for Tuesday, February 14

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

Happy Valentine's Day! (if you're into that sort of thing). I usually serve you up a pick for every game on the NHL slate when I post articles. There are 9 games of NHL action today, and I've got a pick for every single one of… the games that I care to pay attention to on a day when my sports betting lunacy comes in direct conflict with the sanctity of my romantic partnership. You really should be sending me flowers for churning out an article on a day like this.

NHL Expert Picks for Tuesday Night

Hurricanes vs Capitals

I want to pick the Capitals. I really do. It's not just my lifelong fandom for this franchise. It's that I think they're due for a big statement-making win on home ice. They got a huge statement victory on Saturday, besting the Bruins in Boston where the B's are exceptionally successful. But the Canes are on fire right now, going 8-1-1 in their last 10. The Rangers snapped Carolina's 7-game win streak on Saturday and I just don't see this squad losing 2-straight, especially with Alex Ovechkin out of the lineup for the Caps tonight.

Hurricanes ML -170

Blackhawks vs Canadiens

The Habs have won 2-straight coming out of the All-Star break and got an impressive 6-2 win over the streaking Oilers in Montreal on Sunday. They welcome the lowly Blackhawks to town tonight and are sitting at an appetizing -140 on the money line, so I like the value here for a game that has no chance of me actually watching or doing anything besides checking the final score.

Canadiens ML -140

Panthers vs Blues

The Panthers played in Minnesota last night and topped the Wild 2-1 in a shootout. That's a long game, giving them even less time to rest coming into tonight's tilt in St. Louis with the Blues. But the Cats have been solid since the All-Star break, winning 3 of their 4 games over the past week and some change. I like their chances to get a character win against a Blues team that is just 3-7 in its last 10 and adjusting to life without long-time leader Vladimir Tarasenko.

Panthers ML -140

Devils vs Blue Jackets

The Devils are one of the league's best teams on the road, and one of the league's best overall. They've played 3 tight games since returning from the All-Star break and I think they're due for a blowout victory, and I like their odds to do so against a weak Blue Jackets squad, especially with the plus odds on the puck line looking juicy.

Devils PL +120

Happy hunting y'all!