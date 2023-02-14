NHL Betting
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Fantasy Baseball Draft Kit is Here!
Dominate your draft with RotoWire's premium fantasy baseball resources.
NHL Picks Tonight: Best NHL Bets for Tuesday, February 14

NHL Picks Tonight: Best NHL Bets for Tuesday, February 14

Written by 
Grant Leonard 
February 14, 2023

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

Happy Valentine's Day! (if you're into that sort of thing). I usually serve you up a pick for every game on the NHL slate when I post articles. There are 9 games of NHL action today, and I've got a pick for every single one of… the games that I care to pay attention to on a day when my sports betting lunacy comes in direct conflict with the sanctity of my romantic partnership. You really should be sending me flowers for churning out an article on a day like this. 

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get signed up at DraftKings with the DraftKings promo code to unlock $200 in bonus bets instantly and take advantage of DK's NHL betting offerings. 

NHL Expert Picks for Tuesday Night

Hurricanes vs Capitals

I want to pick the Capitals. I really do. It's not just my lifelong fandom for this franchise. It's that I think they're due for a big statement-making win on home ice. They got a huge statement victory on Saturday, besting the Bruins in Boston where the B's are exceptionally successful. But the Canes are on fire right now, going 8-1-1 in their last 10. The Rangers snapped Carolina's 7-game win streak on Saturday and I just don't see this squad losing 2-straight, especially with Alex Ovechkin out of the lineup for the Caps tonight. 

Hurricanes ML -170

Blackhawks vs Canadiens

The Habs have won 2-straight coming out of the All-Star break and got an impressive 6-2 win over the streaking Oilers in Montreal on Sunday. They welcome the lowly Blackhawks to town tonight and are sitting at an appetizing -140 on the money line, so I like the value here for a game that has no chance of me actually watching or doing anything besides checking the final score. 

Canadiens ML -140

Panthers vs Blues

The Panthers played in Minnesota last night and topped the Wild 2-1 in a shootout. That's a long game, giving them even less time to rest coming into tonight's tilt in St. Louis with the Blues. But the Cats have been solid since the All-Star break, winning 3 of their 4 games over the past week and some change. I like their chances to get a character win against a Blues team that is just 3-7 in its last 10 and adjusting to life without long-time leader Vladimir Tarasenko

Panthers ML -140

Devils vs Blue Jackets

The Devils are one of the league's best teams on the road, and one of the league's best overall. They've played 3 tight games since returning from the All-Star break and I think they're due for a blowout victory, and I like their odds to do so against a weak Blue Jackets squad, especially with the plus odds on the puck line looking juicy.  

Devils PL +120

Blue Jackets fans can now bet on their home-state team now that Ohio has launched sports betting. Sign up at BetMGM with the BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code to get in on the action and receive a great welcome bonus.

Happy hunting y'all!

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NHL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NHL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Grant Leonard
Grant Leonard
Former Junior B ice hockey player, and current believer that the Washington Capitals' aging core still has another Cup run left in the tank. Writing about hockey and sports betting for RotoWire since 2022.
NHL Best Bets Tonight: Lightning vs. Avalanche Expert NHL Picks
NHL Best Bets Tonight: Lightning vs. Avalanche Expert NHL Picks
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers
Yahoo DFS Hockey: Tuesday Picks
Yahoo DFS Hockey: Tuesday Picks
FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets
FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets
FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets
FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets
DraftKings NHL: Monday Breakdown
DraftKings NHL: Monday Breakdown