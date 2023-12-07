NHL Picks Tonight: Best NHL Parlays for Thursday, December 7

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets: Expert Hockey Parlay Pick for Thursday, December 7

The National Hockey League has 13 games on the docket for Thursday night. There are some interesting two-, three- and four-way parlay opportunities to make some lettuce. Let's get started!

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Kings vs Canadiens

The Kings picked up the 4-3 overtime victory in the first stop of a four-game road trip against the Blue Jackets in Columbus on Tuesday, cashing a rare Over (6.5). The Kings had cashed the Under at an impressive 11-1-1 pace in the 13 games prior. The three goals allowed by backup Pheonix Copley ended a seven-game stretch when Los Angeles goaltenders allowed two or fewer goals, including a shutout by Copley at home against the Canadiens on Nov. 25 in Los Angeles.

The Canadiens picked up a 4-2 win against the Seattle Kraken on Monday, pushing against the total at most shops. The Under is 4-1-1 in the past six games overall, while cashing at a 5-3-1 clip in the past nine games against Western Conference opponents. And, again, the Habs were blanked in the first meeting in L.A.

Sam Montembeault (6-3-1, 2.66 GAA, .913 SV%) is confirmed to start Thursday. The Under has cashed at a 3-1-1 clip in his past five appearances, too.

Under 6.5 (-118 at DraftKings)

Flyers vs Coyotes

The Flyers head west to kick off a three-game Western Conference road trip. They road into the red-hot Coyotes, although Philadelphia has been doing pretty for themselves lately.

Win or lose, Philly has made it fun, as the past three games haven't been decided in regulation. They swept a home-and-home against the Keystone State rival Penguins on Saturday and Monday, and it lost in overtime at New Jersey on Nov. 30. In fact, the Flyers have ended up going to overtime or a shootout in four of the past five games, and six of the past nine games have been decided by one goal.

The Coyotes picked up a 6-0 win on Monday to become the first team in NHL history to beat the previous five franchises to win the Stanley Cup in consecutive games. Arizona actually had a chance to make it six in a row, but it lost 6-5 to the Blues on Nov. 22. The schedule maker was unkind to the Coyotes, but Arizona has made lemonade out of lemons, or whatever that saying is.

Anyway, Arizona has been a favorite in the past two games, outscoring the Blues and Caps 10-1, covering the puck line in each. Philly hasn't been a Cup winner since 1975, so the Cup winner opponent streak is over. And while the Flyers have been involved in a lot of one-goal games lately, the Coyotes are worth a roll of the dice on the puck line until they start to cool off. Connor Ingram (11-3-0, 2.23 GAA, .930 SV%, 2 SO) has been fire lately, as he finally is making the most of his NHL chance.

Coyotes PL (-1.5, +210 at Caesars)

Hurricanes vs Flames

The Hurricanes were routed 6-1 in Edmonton in the second stop in a six-game road trip. Pyotr Kochetkov was pulled early in the first period after three quick goals, and Antti Raanta was forced into action. Raanta is projected to start, but that's a tough turnaround, and it likely isn't going to end well.

The Flames are without Jacob Markstrom after he broke a finger in practice on Monday. Dan Vladar was pulled in Tuesday's start against the Minnesota Wild, so Dustin Wolf (0-1-0, 3.66 GAA, .882 SV%) was thrust into action in relief.

At plus-money, the Over is a value play at most shops. Raanta should be tuckered out after back-to-back duty, while Wolf is likely to cough up plenty of goals against a wounded, yet still dangerous Hurricanes team which is due to break out on offense.

Over 6.5 (+108 at FanDuel)

Jets vs Avalanche

The Jets have been struggling on offense, while getting tremendous defense and goaltending. That's a perfect recipe for Under bettors.

Winnipeg has scored just 14 goals across the past seven games, averaging 2.0 goals per game (GPG). The Jets have allowed just 16 goals in the past 1.8 GPG in the previous nine outings. The Under has cashed in seven consecutive games, too.

The Under has hit in two in a row for the Avalanche, while scoring three or fewer goals in four in a row. The Under is 5-2 in the past seven games overall, too, including 4-1 in the past five starts by Alexandar Georgiev (14-6-1, 2.86 GAA, .902 SV%, 1 SO). Look low in this battle at Ball Arena.

Under 6.5 (-134 at FanDuel)

NHL Parlays Tonight

Four-Team Parlay (+1896 at FanDuel)

Kings at Canadiens Under 6.5 (-122)

Coyotes -1.5 (+202) vs. Flyers

Hurricanes at Flames Over 6.5 (+108)

Jets at Avalanche Under 6.5 (-134)

Three-Team Parlay (+560 at FanDuel)

Kings at Canadiens Under 6.5 (-122)

Hurricanes at Flames Over 6.5 (+108)

Jets at Avalanche Under 6.5 (-134)

Two-Team Parlay (+278 at FanDuel)

Kings at Canadiens Under 6.5 (-122)

Hurricanes at Flames Over 6.5 (+108)

Two-Team Parlay (+217 at FanDuel)