NHL Picks Tonight: Expert NHL Bets and Props for Lightning vs. Devils

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Bets for March 14: Free NHL Picks and Player Props for Lightning vs. Devils

The Tampa Bay Lightning (39-22-6) travel to meet the New Jersey Devils (44-16-6) at Prudential Center on Tuesday night in Newark, N.J.. with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

The Lightning kick off the first game in a back-to-back set against the Devils, as the teams will run it back Wednesday night in Newark, too. In addition, these teams haven't played each other this season, but they'll meet a third time on Sunday, as they make up for lost time.

Tampa Bay suffered a 3-2 setback at the hands of the Winnipeg Jets last time out on Sunday at Amalie Arena, but lately it's been par for the course. The Lightning have struggled since late February, going 2-5-2 across the past nine outings.

Despite the struggles, Tampa Bay is still in third place in the Atlantic Division, just four games back of the Toronto Maple Leafs, as those teams jockey for home-ice advantage in what appears to be a collision course for a first-round series matchup.

The Devils pulled into a tie for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division with the Carolina Hurricanes, shutting out the latter by a 3-0 score. To make matters worse for the Canes, Andrei Svechnikov is out indefinitely due to a knee injury, and there is concern it is an anterior cruciate ligament issue which will end his season.

New Jersey has won three in a row, while picking up points in eight of the previous nine contests, going 7-1-1. In addition, the Devils have lit the lamp at least three times in nine straight games, while scoring two or more goals in 31 straight contests since Dec. 28.

Andrei Vasilevskiy (29-17-4, 2.70 GAA, .914 SV%, 2 SO) is projected to start, while Vitek Vanecek (28-7-3, 2.48 GAA, .910 SV%, 3 SO) is likely to be in the crease for the home side.

Vassy has had a difficult time in the month of March, allowing three or more goals in five of the past six starts dating back to Feb. 28, while going 1-2-2 with a 3.99 GAA and .865 SV% in 5 starts in March. He hasn't been the only reason that the Lightning have been skidding, but he hasn't been helping, either.

The Lightning have managed just one victory in the past six road games, while failing to cash in each of the past six against teams with a winning record. Tampa Bay is also 1-5 in the past six against Eastern Conference foes, too.

The Devils have picked up nine victories in the past 11 games at home, while going 10-2 in the past 12 games against Eastern Conference foes.

While the Lightning are 4-1 in the past five trips to Newark, and 8-2 in the past 10 games overall against the Devils, go with New Jersey. The home team is 20-9 in the past 29 meetings, while the favorite has cashed in eight of the previous 10.

Sports betting has officially launched in Massachusetts as of Friday. If you're in Massachusetts, you can check out all the latest Massachusetts Sports Betting Promos available at Massachusetts Betting Apps and Massachusetts Sportsbooks here at RotoWire.

NHL Money Line Bets for Lightning vs. Devils

Devils ML (-130 at BetMGM)

The Lightning have cashed the Over at a 3-1-1 clip in the past five games on the road, while going 5-1-1 in the past seven games against teams with a winning record.

Tampa Bay is also 3-0-1 in the past four games against Eastern Conference foes, while going 4-0-1 in the previous five Metropolitan Division teams.

For the Devils, they're cashed the Over in four of the past five home games, while going 7-3 in the past 10 games overall. The Over is 4-1 in the past five against winning sides, too.

With the way Vasilevskiy has been coughing up goals, and the Devils have been ticking off Over results, look for this one to go high.

Sign up at Caesars using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code, which includes a welcome bonus worth up to $1,250. If you're in Massachusetts, try the Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts promo code to net a welcome bonus worth up to $1,500.

NHL Totals Bets for Lightning vs. Devils

Over 6.5 (-106 at FanDuel)

NHL Player Props for Lightning vs. Devils

Looking at the props, we have a couple of red-hot players heading into this Tuesday night battle in the front-end of the home-and-home set.

Tampa Bay's Mikhail Sergachev has registered six assists across the past four games, posting three multi-point contests just since last Tuesday. Sergachev was blanked last time out against the Jets, but look for him to chip in with at least one helper as he tries to stay hot. At plus-money, he's a solid play.

Mikhail Sergachev Over 0.5 Assists (+120 at BetMGM)

There was a reason the Devils were dead-set on not trading Dawson Mercer in the Timo Meier deal with the San Jose Sharks. He had a 12-game point streak halted last time out against the Hurricanes, but he still has 11 goals and 20 points across the past 13 games, including a goal and four assists on the power play.

It's a little expensive player Mercer to get at least a point, but keep rolling with him until he cools off considerably.