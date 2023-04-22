NHL Playoffs Picks: Expert Bets and Props for Avalanche vs Kraken Game 3

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

Stanley Cup Bets for April 22: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Avalanche vs. Kraken

The defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche bounced back in Game 2, leveling their Western Conference Quarterfinals series at 1-1 after the Seattle Kraken won the opener Tuesday.

The Kraken played their first-ever NHL postseason game Tuesday, and won. Eeli Tolvanen is the trivia answer for 'Who scored the first playoff goal in Kraken franchise history?', notching an unassisted tally at 3:26 of the first period in Game 1. Now, the Kraken look for another first, playing the first home playoff game in franchise history at Climate Pledge Arena. Seattle, welcome to the party! Hockey playoffs are king.

In Game 2 on Thursday, it appeared to be going the same way at Game 1. Justin Schultz opened the scoring at just 2:40 of the first period with helpers to Eeli Tolvanen and Yanni Gourde, who has plenty of Stanley Cup postseason experience from his days with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Gourde was back at 13:27 of the first period, assisting on Brandon Tanev's shorthanded goal, which was, yep, the first in franchise history in the playoffs.

And then Seattle blew its first two-goal lead in the playoffs, too. Artturi Lehkonen and Valeri Nichushkin picked up goals just 48 seconds apart in the second period, leveling the game at 2-2.

That's how things stood until Devon Toews untied it at 12:59 of the third period, beating Philipp Grubauer, as Colorado took a 3-2 lead. Lehkonen helped out on that goal, giving him two points on the evening. Toews assisted on Nichushkin's goal, so he was also a multi-point performer.

Colorado has struggled lighting the lamp against Seattle, and they really seem to be missing Gabriel Landeskog. He is out for the postseason due to a knee injury, and the team has really missed the 30-year-old Swede's creativity.

Game 3 will be interesting, as each of the first two games in the series have been low-scoring, defensive slogs. Only due to experience, I side with the Avalanche to spoil the party at CPA in Seattle, skating away with another narrow victory.

The Avs are still 13-3 in the past 16 Conference Quarterfinals games despite the Game 1 setback, and Colorado is 38-13 in its past 51 road games. It has responded well after a day off, too, going 19-7 in the past 26 when playing on a day of rest.

NHL Puck Line Bets for Avalanche vs. Kraken

Avalanche ML (-154 at FanDuel)

As we look to the total, it's rather surprising there are a number of books still offering 6 for the Over/Under. In fact, SI still has Under 6.5 (-150) available, if you want to pay. I'll go down the middle and roll with Under 6 (-113 at BetRivers) for the best current price and situation.

The first two games have each gone low, with four total goals in Game 1, and five total goals in Game 2. I think we'll get quite a bit of defense and superb goaltending in Game 3 in Seattle, and we won't have the early Kraken goal like we've seen in the first two in this series.

I expect plenty of nerves for the Kraken in front of an electric crowd, as the team now has some unexpected expectations, or pressure, heaped upon their collective backs.

The Under is 3-1-1 in the past five for the Avalanche against winning teams, while cashing in five straight for the Kraken dating back to the regular season. The Under is also 19-6-1 in the past 26 against teams with a winning percentage at .600 or greater, for which Colorado certainly qualifies.

Alexandar Georgiev (1-1-0, 2.54 GAA, .915 SV% - playoffs) won his first NHL playoff start in Game 2. He had only made two relief appearances for the New York Rangers last season, prior to starting Game 1. The former Avs backstop Grubauer (1-1-0, 2.03 GAA, .947% - playoffs) has shown out in the first two in this series, and we can expect another close, defensive battle in Game 3.

NHL Totals Bets for Avalanche vs. Kraken

Under 6 (-113 at BetRivers)

NHL Player Props for Avalanche vs. Kraken

Heading into Game 3, the NHL player props have an attractive play on each side, and one play in particular offers tremendous value.

For the visitors, defenseman Cale Makar has posted just one assist through the first two games with an even rating and seven shots on goal. I have a feeling he is going to snap a six-game goal drought which dates back to March 24 against the Arizona Coyotes, striking on the power play with his electric slap shot from the point. Let's just go with an anytime scorer prop for a chance to multiply your initial wager by 2 1/2.

Cale Makar Anytime Goal Scorer (+250 at BetMGM)

For the home side, as Ukrainian metal band Jinjer would ask, who is gonna be the one? (If you don't know them, look them up!) Who is gonna be the first goal scorer at home for the Kraken in their franchise history?

It's rather impressive, but most of Seattle's star goal scorers like Matty Beniers, Jared McCann, Brandon Tanev, etc. have been more productive on the road than at home, breaking down the splits.

However, McCann lit the lamp 17 times at home in 40 games, posting 34 points with a plus-8 rating. He also had two power-play goals, seven points on the man advantage, and three shorties on home ice. He is gonna be the one.