NHL Trade Tips: Early Deals

This article is part of our NHL Trade Tips series.

McDavid has all 10 shots on goal over the last three games, after the Jets held him without a shot Opening Night. Edmonton finished fourth in the NHL last season with 294 goals, but they have managed only seven in four games. They were tied with Carolina for the lowest goals-per-game this season heading into Tuesday's tilt when the Oilers exploded for four tallies. McDavid has to

McDavid is off to a slow start with only four assists and 10 shots on goal in four games. While most players in the NHL would love that start, McDavid has had at least 100 points in seven of his last eight seasons – missing out only in 2019-20 when he had 97 points in 64 contests. The Oilers have not been good thus far -- similar to the start they had last season – losing their first three games before defeating the Flyers in overtime Tuesday, but it's only a matter of time before McDavid and the Oilers get hot. McDavid has a new linemate in Jeff Skinner , who replaced Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on Sunday, alongside Zach Hyman .

Here are some players who you could deal for and trade elsewhere.

It is only the second week of the season, and yet there are some teams that are ready to trade. While I think it is still too early to make a deal, plenty of poolies want to fix their lineups quickly.

TRADE FOR

Connor McDavid, C, Oilers (100 percent rostered)

McDavid is a generational player and is just below the likes of Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux and Bobby Orr. That is great company to be in, so don't worry about three games in a long season.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: McDavid and Zach Werenski for Auston Matthews and Quinn Hughes.

Auston Matthews, C, Maple Leafs (100 percent rostered)

Matthews has yet to garner a point in three games. The 27-year-old is still firing away as he is averaging five shots on goal per games, a better clip than the 2023-24 campaign in which he had 69 goals on 369 shots in 81 contests (4.56 shots per game). He has had some tough luck this season as he has run into some hot goalkeeping, especially Sam Montembeault's performance Opening Night, when he turned aside all six of the Leafs' captain's shots. Matthews has won the Rocket Richard Trophy three times in the last five seasons and has picked up more than 100 points in two of his last three seasons. Matthews is one hot game away from returning to form.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Matthews for Mark Scheifele.

Dougie Hamilton, D, Devils (99 percent rostered)

Hamilton missed the last 62 games of the 2023-24 regular-season, as he required surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle. Hamilton is off to a slow start offensively this season – he has yet to garner a point – as he hasn't pick up a point in six games, but the 31-year-old defenseman should not be counted out. Hamilton has 20 shots on goal and is averaging 5:18 of power-play time, with an even rating. Hamilton had five goals and 16 points in 20 games before his injury last season, and struck for 22 goals and 52 assists in 82 regular-season games in his first season with the Devils in 2022-23.

Hamilton could lose some power-play time when Luke Hughes returns from a shoulder injury that has postponed his season debut, but it is likely that Hamilton will quarterback the top unit for most, if not all, of the rest of the season, as his offensive skills are the reason the Devils gave him a seven-year, $63 million contract in July of 2021.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Hamilton and a fifth-round pick for Mats Zuccarello, Gustav Forsling and a first-round pick.

TRADE AWAY

Paul Cotter, LW, Devils (18 percent rostered)

Cotter has been one of the biggest pickups in the opening week of the season, and rightfully so, as he has four goals, one assist, 13 shots on goal, seven blocked shots and 18 hits in six games. The 24-year-old came to New Jersey from Vegas in the offseason and was expected to see bottom-six minutes, after registering 25 points and 226 hits in 73 games with the Golden Knights last season. Well, he continues to see bottom-six minutes, but he has made the most of his opportunities thus far.

This is the time to take advantage of his hot start and acquire a player with a better pedigree than the fourth-round pick from 2018.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Cotter for Anze Kopitar.

Mark Stone, RW, Golden Knights (76 percent rostered)

There is nothing wrong with Stone when he is playing. Stone is off to a great start, scoring twice with six assists, three power-play points and 10 shots on goal in four appearances. The problem with Stone is that he has been injured in each of the last three seasons, playing only 136 of a possible 246 games. The 32-year-old sees top-line minutes, as well as first power-play time, but the continued risk of another back injury makes trading Stone an easy decision.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Stone for Miro Heiskanen and Owen Tippett.

Jacob Trouba, D, New York Rangers (50 percent rostered)

Trouba is off to a great start with four assists, seven shots on goal and seven blocked shots in three appearances this season. Trouba has had one 50-point season, but that was back in 2018-19 with the Jets when he quarterbacked their power play. He did not see significant power-play time last season and is seeing even less this season as he has averaged only 14 seconds of power-play time in 2024-25. Trouba had only three goals and 22 points last season, and while he could approach the 30-point mark in a healthy season, it's a good time to get extra value due to his hot start.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Trouba for Mike Matheson and Sam Bennett.