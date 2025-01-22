This article is part of our NHL Trade Tips series.

There is not a lot of time left in the regular-season as far as fantasy hockey is concerned, and likely only a few weeks left until your trade deadline. Here are some players for whom you could deal and trade elsewhere.

TRADE FOR

Frank Vatrano, C, W, Ducks (64 percent rostered)

Vatrano has only one assist in his last seven games. Vatrano has been streaky this season, as he had two goals and six points in the four games prior to his recent slump. While Vatrano has only 11 goals and 13 assists through 45 appearances this season, he did have 37 goals and 60 points in 82 regular-season games last year, including 20 points on the power play. Well, Vatrano still plays on the top unit with the Ducks and is more than capable of becoming a sniper once again, as he had a 13.6 percentage accuracy last season on 272 shots and is currently scoring on only 7.5 percent of his 147 shots on goal in 2024-25.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Vatrano, Marco Rossi and Dylan Holloway for Sam Reinhart and Travis Konecny.

Gabriel Vilardi, C, W, Jets (69 percent rostered)

The unsung hero of the top line in Winnipeg, Vilardi has already tied his career-high in points this season with 41 in 48 games, a mark he set in 2022-23 with the Kings, playing 63 games. Vilardi has 10 goals and 19 points on the power play, where he has excelled playing with his regular linemates Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor, as well as with Josh Morrissey and Nikolaj Ehlers. Most fantasy players think that Scheifele, Connor and Morrissey carry the Jets offensively, but don't be fooled and grab Vilardi if he is available.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Vilardi for Jamie Benn.

Connor McMichael, C, W, Capitals (43 percent rostered)

McMichael is now seeing action on the top line with the Capitals, alongside Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome. McMichael got off to a great start this season with 12 goals and 19 points in his first 16 games. While he has had a couple of nice games – three assists versus the Islanders on Nov. 29 – for the most part, McMichael was quiet until Saturday when he had a pair of helpers in a 4-1 win over Pittsburgh. The two assists gave McMichael 17 goals and 34 points in 46 games. Take advantage of McMichael playing on the top line for as long as he is able to and trade for the 24-year-old forward.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: McMichael for Fabian Zetterlund.

TRADE AWAY

Nick Schmaltz, W, Utah (23 percent rostered)

Schmaltz has three goals and five assists during his six-game point streak, which coincides with the lower-body injury suffered by Dylan Guenther. Guenther could be out for another month, but the NHL season breaks for two weeks from Feb. 9 to Feb. 23 for the 4 Nations Face-Off, and Guenther should return by then, if not before. That gives Schmaltz, who has nine goals and 37 points in 46 games, some extra value over the next two weeks, but if you are able to deal for a better player down the stretch, do so.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Schmaltz, Chris Kreider, Noah Hanifin and a third- and fifth-round pick for Alex Pietrangelo, Mikael Granlund, Seth Jarvis and a 12th- and 13th-round selection.

Sam Montembeault, G, Canadiens (67 percent rostered)

Montembeault was the Canadiens' No. 1 goaltender until they recalled Jakub Dobes from the minors after the Christmas break. Dobes is a perfect 5-0-0 and has given up only eight goals on 135 shots (.941 save percentage). Dobes has defeated Florida, Colorado, Washington, Dallas and the Rangers, not exactly the dregs of the NHL. Although Montembeault and Dobes are currently sharing the net, Montembeault has slumped since the calendar year switched to January, as he is 2-2-1 with a 3.61 GAA and an .871 save percentage. I think you should get what you can for Montembeault at this time, because it appears to me that Dobes is their future.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Montembeault for Nick Suzuki.

Miro Heiskanen, D, Stars (95 percent rostered)

Heiskanen has only two assists in his last six games, which is almost in line with his season totals, as he has five goals and 21 points in 46 games heading into action Tuesday. Heiskanen had been wonderful offensively over the last two seasons, picking up 11 goals and 62 assists in 2022-23, while scoring nine times and adding 45 helpers in 71 appearances last season. It appears that this just isn't Heiskanen's year, and if you are in a redraft league (and not a dynasty one), this should be a great opportunity to deal the Stars' top blueliner.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Heiskanen and a 2nd round pick for Shea Theodore and a 6th round pick.