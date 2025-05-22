NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday's Playoff Game

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

With only one game on the schedule for Thursday, lineups will consist of one Captain, carrying a 1.5x multiplier, and five flex slots. The salary cap comes in at $50,000. There are no positional requirements, and goaltenders are available for selection. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Carolina (vs. Florida) is the favorite on the Moneyline in Game 2 despite losing the series opener 5-2 on Tuesday. The Over/Under for the Panthers-Hurricanes matchup is 5.5 goals.

CAPTAIN

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA at CAR ($15,600): Bobrovsky stopped 31 shots in Tuesday's victory over the Hurricanes. He has surrendered two goals or fewer in five straight outings while posting a 4-1 record with a 1.21 GAA and a .952 save percentage.

Carter Verhaeghe, FLA at CAR ($12,000): Verhaeghe got on the scoresheet for the first time in five games in Tuesday's triumph, notching a goal and an assist. He has two goals and five points in five playoff matches versus the Hurricanes.

FLEX/VALUE PLAYS

Sebastian Aho, CAR vs. FLA ($9,800): Aho potted a goal and had a game-high six shots in Tuesday's Game 1 defeat. He has four tallies and 11 points through 11 postseason outings. Aho has one goal, 24 shots and two assists in five playoff matches against Florida.

Seth Jarvis, CAR vs. FLA ($9,600): Jarvis has accounted for two goals and five assists during his five-game point streak. He has produced four goals and 12 points across 11 outings this postseason. Jarvis had two helpers, four shots and one block in Game 1 versus the Panthers.

Aleksander Barkov, FLA at CAR ($8,800): Barkov collected one assist, one shot and two blocks in Game 1 against Carolina. He has three helpers in his last two contests, giving him 11 points (three goals, eight assists) through 13 playoff outings.

Evan Rodrigues, FLA at CAR ($5,200): Rodrigues has five assists in his last four appearances after contributing two in Tuesday's victory. He picked up one goal, seven shots and three points in three meetings with the Hurricanes during the regular season. Rodrigues can be stacked with Barkov in Thursday's slate.

Eetu Luostarinen, FLA at CAR ($4,600): Luostarinen has two goals on six shots and four points in two games going into Thursday night's action. He filled the stat sheet with one marker, two shots and four blocks in Tuesday's Game 1 win. Luostarinen has considerable upside as a value play in Game 2 if his hot play continues.

