Stanley Cup Playoffs Best Bets: Expert Picks and Props for Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game 3

NHL Playoffs Best Bets for May 8: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Golden Knights vs. Oilers

The Vegas Golden Knights travel to meet the Edmonton Oilers for Game 3 of their best-of-seven Western Conference Semifinals series on Monday night, as the series shifts to Rogers Place in Alberta. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Oilers fired out to a 4-0 lead in the first period at T-Mobile Arena in Game 2, leveling the series 1-1. Leon Draisaitl opened the scoring with a power-play goal, while Evan Bouchard tacked on a second goal on the man advantage at just 7:01 of the first period. Connor McDavid then struck for a shorthanded goal, while Draisaitl was back again for an even-strength marker.

In the second, McDavid picked up his fifth postseason goal, and 15th point, making it 5-0. That was all of the scoring in the second, but Vegas starting tendy Laurent Brossoit was given a rest, making 27 saves on 32 shots. Adin Hill finished up in the third, stopping all four of the shots he faced.

It's unlikely the Golden Knights get away from Brossoit for Game 3, but it wouldn't be surprising to see his leash a little shorter if he struggles again.

Stuart Skinner had no such issues in the crease for Edmonton, stopping 30 of the 31 shots he faced. It was Ivan Barbashev spoiling his potential shutout at 1:36 of the third period. Over bettors were hoping for another score for at least a push, but the points dried up and the game ended 5-1 in favor of the visitors as the Under connected.

The power play was on point for Edmonton in Game 2, as the Oilers were 3-for-6 on the man advantage, while the Golden Knights were 0-for-3.

Edmonton outshot Vegas 36-31, while Vegas delivered 39 hits to just 33 for Edmonton. The faceoffs were in favor of VGK, too, going 52.3% from the dot, to 47.7% for the Oilers.

We saw a ton of the rough stuff in Game 2, with Evander Kane and Keegan Kolesar squaring off in a highly contentious fight. We're likely to see more of the rough stuff in Game 3, a pivotal game in the battle.

I like the way Edmonton's power play is operating, and it's been that way all season really. I mean, this team averaged 4.0 goals per game and 32.4% on the power play, ranking first in the NHL in the regular season, so really it's just spilled over into the postseason.

Keep backing the Oilers in this series until the Golden Knights can at least slow down the PP1 unit for the home side.

NHL Money Line Bets for Golden Knights vs. Oilers

Oilers ML (-175 at BetMGM)

We had a total of 10 goals in Game 1, and easy Over result. In Game 2, there were four goals on the board in the first period, and we had six goals early in the third, but Over bettors just weren't able to get over the hump.

The Over has still cashed in four of the past five games for the Oilers, while going 5-2 in seven games in the postseason for the Golden Knights so far.

The Over is also 5-2 in the past seven games for VGK when playing on a day of rest, too. For Edmonton, the Over is 9-3 in the past 12 Conference Semifinals games, while hitting at a 4-1-1 clip in the past six games following a victory, too.

NHL Totals Bets for Golden Knights vs. Oilers

Over 6.5 (-135 at Caesars)

NHL Player Props for Golden Knights vs. Oilers

Checking out the NHL player props for this Western Conference Semifinals series, we have seen plenty of goals in the first two games in this series, especially from Edmonton. Look for more of the same in Game 3.

You can't really go wrong playing Draisaitl as an anytime goal scorer. He is just on another plane right now, going for two goals in Game 2, and 13 goals with 17 points and a plus-6 rating in just eight postseason games. Six of those goals are on the white-hot power play, too. Keep rolling with Draisaitl.

Leon Draisaitl Anytime Goal Scorer (-150 at BetMGM)

For the visitors, Jack Eichel posted five shots on goal in Game 2, and he had five shots in Game 1, including his shorthanded goal. He is a solid value play at plus-money to go Over in shots on goal on Monday night. Take advantage.