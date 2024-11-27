The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers

This article is part of our The Goalie Report series.

We highlight the top netminding performances and some of the poorest efforts, as we provide a barometer of the weekly fluctuations at this position around the NHL.

Trending Up

Connor Hellebuyck, Jets (3-0-0, .941 SV%, 1.67 GAA)

The Jets have been at the top of the league standings since their opening game and the key to their success has been the superb goaltending of their perennial Vezina candidate in goal. Hellebuyck added another three impressive outings last week to extend the best start of his 10-year career and shows no sign of slowing down. He is a lock to be the starting goalie for the USA entry in the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off in February. As he's had over 60 starts in five previous seasons, there is no concern over his workload to date.

Karel Vejmelka, Hockey Club (1-2-0, .947 SV%,1.70 GAA)

The 28-year-old native of the Czech Republic appeared in only five of Utah's first 16 games but has taken on the last seven straight starting assignments due to Connor Ingram's recent upper-body injury. As he appeared in 50 games twice during the past three seasons, this isn't his first exposure to a heavy workload. With a .922 save percentage and 2.25 GAA, he's off to the best start of his young career. He's been very consistent, allowing three goals or less in all but one of his 11 starts this season, giving his young teammates a chance to win each night.

Joseph Woll, Maple Leafs (2-0-0, .965 SV%,1.00 GAA)

At the start of this campaign, Woll was on the shelf with injury issues that lingered from last season. He appeared in only two of the Leafs' first 15 games. That only added to the injury-plagued nature of his first three years as an NHL pro. He's trying to change that narrative and has started four of Toronto's last six games, with a good deal of success. Overall, he now boasts the lowest GAA (2.00) among qualifiers in the entire league. His tandem partner, Anthony Stolarz, has been at least as impressive so far. This combination means that Toronto's goaltending is in very good hands, but the teamwide commitment to a solid defensive posture is the foundation for the success both are enjoying to date.

Alex Lyon, Red Wings (2-0-0, .942, SV%, 1.50 GAA)

In Detroit, the goalie reins have been volleyed back and forth between Lyon and Cam Talbot in the early part of this season. With two wins last week, it looks like it's Lyon's turn to enjoy a heavier workload in upcoming assignments. His 2.74 GAA through nine appearances is the lowest of his eight-year NHL career. As the Red Wings appear challenged to stay in the playoff hunt, it seems clear that a 'win and you stay in' approach will be the norm for the foreseeable future, and Lyon has the inside lane right now.

Dustin Wolf, Flames (2-1-0, .920 SV%, 2.31 GAA)

The Flames have shown great patience with Wolf's career path. He was a seventh-round pick in 2019 and built on an impressive junior career, with three outstanding seasons in the AHL, before making a good impression in his 17-game stint with the Flames last year. He's taken another important step in posting an 8-3-1 record this season. Flames management is being rewarded for the way they've handled Wolf's growth into his current role. He hasn't struggled at any point in his career, so the hype around him appears to be justified.

Ilya Samsonov, Golden Knights (2-0-0, .921 SV%, 2.88 GAA)

As Samsonov was slotted behind incumbent Adin Hill on the Golden Knights' depth chart at the beginning of this season, it was evident he would have to wait for a real opportunity to build his case for more work here. That chance may have arrived last week and it looks like Samsonov took full advantage of it with consecutive wins in games where he faced a barrage of shots. It's helped him carve out a 5-2-1 record as the new guy and will undoubtedly help him get more comfortable with his new club. He's been a consistent winner in his two prior NHL stops and looks like he'll be able to continue that trend in Vegas.

Trending Down

Sergei Bobrovsky, Panthers (0-2-0, .796 SV%, 5.10 GAA)

Has the Stanley Cup hangover taken hold of Bobrovsky? With last week's subpar performance, it's starting to look that way, as he's sitting on the lowest save percentage (.885) and second-worst GAA (3.19) of his career. This downturn could be attributed to the fact that Panthers have seven new faces on their roster and the club needs a little more time to gel. However, it might also be a case where a drop in team fortunes could be attributed to a pair of long playoff runs taking a toll on Bobrovsky and the returning core of the Panthers' lineup.

Spencer Martin, Hurricanes (1-1-1, .805 SV%, 4.05 GAA)

The Hurricanes are currently without the top two goalie options who began the season atop their depth chart. That's opened the door for Martin to take up residence behind this deep roster of skaters. He has struggled to hold up his end of the bargain, continuing a trend that has defined him in three prior stops in his career. That's unfortunate because he is not tasked with having to be the key to team success in Carolina. As one of the incumbents (Frederik Andersen) is expected to miss at least two more months, Martin still has time to make a positive impact with the Hurricanes.

Linus Ullmark, Senators (0-3-0, .857 SV%, 4.11 GAA)

Ullmark is the first goalie in this column to trend down in consecutive weeks. That's a huge concern this early in the season. Ullmark has allowed an unsightly 17 goals against over a current, personal four-game losing streak. That's caused a lot of concern as the Senators were counting on him to stabilize the goaltending situation. Instead, journeyman Anton Forsberg has outplayed him over the first quarter of the schedule. The aspiration of a playoff spot is looking dim in Canada's capital city at the moment. Ullmark needs to reset himself for his team to have a chance at post-season qualification.

Ivan Fedotov, Flyers (0-1-1, .880 SV%, 3.84 GAA)

For as long as anyone in hockey circles can remember, goaltending has been a stumbling block with the Flyers. Fedotov has stepped into the breach vacated by Samuel Ersson, who has missed the last six games with a lower boy injury. Fedotov was expected to compete for starts but has failed to impress during Ersson's absence. It looks like he's destined to be the backup, at best, in a scenario where this is another club that can point to goaltending as a primary issue in accounting for a poor team outlook.