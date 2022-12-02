Yahoo DFS Hockey: Friday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

The first Friday of December is a light night for the NHL. There are only three games on the docket. Still, you want to take yourself into the weekend on a good note, right? Here are some players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Ilya Sorokin, NYI vs. NAS ($39): Sorokin has always been an above-average NHL goalie, but he's playing at a Vezina level this year. The Russian has a 2.18 GAA and .933 save percentage. Nashville isn't just in the bottom four in the NHL in goals per game, but it is also on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Cam Talbot, OTT at NYR ($28): These two teams just squared off in Ottawa, with the Rangers putting three past Talbot on 36 shots on net. Now, the Rangers get to be at home. Talbot will likely be busy again, as New York has averaged 34.3 shots on net per game, while the Senators have allowed 33.7 shots on goal per contest.

CENTER

Pierre-Luc Dubois, WPG vs. CLM ($19): Dubois faces his former team having taken his game to a new level with the Jets. After notching 28 goals and 32 assists last season he has 10 of each through 21 games. Columbus may miss Dubois, but it definitely misses having defensive prowess and goaltending acumen. The Jackets have a 4.10 GAA and have allowed 36.2 shots on net per contest.

CENTER TO AVOID

Tim Stutzle, OTT at NYR ($18): Players to hold their own as teenagers like Stutzle tend to develop into excellent players, though his 16.7 shooting percentage would represent a significant jump from his 12.5 percentage of last season. Additionally, the Rangers have a 2.79 GAA and have only allowed 29.2 shots on net per contest, and that's with Igor Shesterkin only posting a .913 save percentage so far, a number that should improve.

WING

Cole Perfetti, WPG vs. CLM ($18): Perfetti is getting a chance to skate on a line with Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler, and he has six points in his last five games. He's coming off his best game of the season, tallying three assists and six shots on goal against the Avalanche. The Blue Jackets are a decidedly easier matchup, what with their 4.10 GAA.

Oliver Wahlstrom, NYI vs. NAS ($13): Wahlstrom has gotten a chance on the Islanders' top line this year, presumably in hopes of finally getting him on track at the NHL level. Well, he does have six goals and six assists, not to mention five points in his last nine games. The Predators, as I noted, are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back, and while Kevin Lankinen has a .922 save percentage this season, his career save percentage is .903.

WINGS TO AVOID

Johnny Gaudreau, CLM at WPG ($27): Gaudreau has delivered upon signing with the Blue Jackets. However, Connor Hellebuyck has been a standout in goal for the Jets as well. The American netminder has a 2.29 GAA and .931 save percentage. That doesn't bode well for "Johnny Hockey" on the road.

Filip Forsberg, NAS at NYI ($26): Forsberg is an excellent player, and has a salary to match, but it isn't easy being on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. Even more concerning, though, is a matchup with Sorokin looming. His .933 save percentage is definitely imposing.

DEFENSE

Noah Dobson, NYI vs. NAS ($20): In his age-21 season, Dobson broke through with 13 goals on 191 shots on net, plus 38 assists. This year, though, he's been even better. In addition to nine assists, he has seven goals on a whopping 70 shots on net through 24 games. On the road for the second leg of a back-to-back, Nashville's middling defense might be a step slower than usual, which opens the door for more shots from Dobson.

Dylan DeMelo, WPG vs. CLM ($11): Since returning from a four-game absence, DeMelo has an assist in three-straight outings. He's also skating with the red-hot Josh Morrissey on Winnipeg's top pairing. I figured I'd take a shot on DeMelo keeping his point streak alive against the Jackets, given their 4.10 GAA.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Roman Josi, NAS at NYI ($32): Josi is as prolific as any defenseman, but his salary is daunting, even with only six teams in action. I feel like I want to look elsewhere. There's the back-to-back stuff, but against Sorokin has a 2.18 GAA and .933 save percentage.

Jake Sanderson, OTT at NYR ($16): Sanderson has 11 points, six of which came on the power play, but don't forget that Thomas Chabot missed time. With Chabot back, Sanderson has returned to the second power-play unit. That, combined with the Rangers' 2.79 GAA, is a reason for looking elsewhere for your defense.

