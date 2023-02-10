Yahoo DFS Hockey: Friday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

This Friday, we have four NHL games on the slate. Here are some players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Karel Vejmelka, ARI at CHI ($23): These are two bad teams, but the Blackhawks are a little worse offensively. They have averaged 2.45 goals and 26.2 shots on net per contest, both of which rank 31st in the NHL. Vejmelka has a .908 save percentage, which isn't great, but he has had some good stretches this season. For example, he has a .937 save percentage over his last six starts.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. SEA ($32): Four of the bottom-five teams in goals per game are in action Friday, so no worries there. Also, four of the bottom-eight teams in GAA. The Kraken may be on the second leg of a back-to-back, but they have a top-five offense, and that means worrying about a goalie like Shesterkin who you might consider for your lineup otherwise.

CENTER

Barrett Hayton, ARI at CHI ($17): Hayton has been centering Arizona's top line for a bit here, and it has been working out for him. He has four points and 15 shots on goal through his last four outings. Chicago has been stuck starting Petr Mrazek in net, and he has a 3.99 GAA and .885 save percentage.

CENTER TO AVOID

Matty Beniers, SEA at NYR ($19): Beniers is back, but now Andre Burakovsky is out. The Kraken are on the road for the second game of a back-to-back, and the Rangers do have a 2.63 GAA, which is impressive even if I am wary about Shesterkin as my DFS goalie.

WING

Chris Kreider, NYR vs. SEA ($21): Kreider has a three-game point streak, giving him 33 points on the season. He's also averaged 3:44 per game with the extra man and has 11 power-play points. Last year, though, Kreider had a whopping 35 points on the power play. The Kraken are in the bottom three in penalty-kill percentage, and they are also on the second game of a back-to-back.

Bryan Rust, PIT at ANA ($17): Rust has had some bad puck luck this season, as his shooting percentage is only 9.2. However, he has three goals over his last eight games to go with two assists in that time. The Ducks have seen their team GAA finally fall below 4.00, but their 3.98 GAA is still terrible, and the worst in the NHL.

WINGS TO AVOID

Johnny Gaudreau, CLM vs. TOR ($19): Gaudreau has delivered as promised for the Blue Jackets, but his lofty salary is a risk in this matchup. The Maple Leafs have only allowed 28.8 shots on net per contest, and Ilya Samsonov has a 2.42 GAA.

Jared McCann, SEA at NYR ($19): I didn't expect to recommend avoiding Shesterkin and also multiple Kraken players, but that's the way the matchups play out Friday. McCann has 23 goals in 48 games, but with a 23.2 shooting percentage that will likely regress. Shesterkin has a .917 save percentage as well, for good measure.

DEFENSE

Morgan Rielly, TOR at CLM ($17): Rielly picked up his first goal of the season prior to the All-Star break, but he has 22 assists in 37 games. Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets have a 3.86 GAA and have allowed 35.0 shots on net per contest, both bottom three in the NHL.

Jeff Petry, PIT at ANA ($17): Since returning from injury, Petry has been at the top of his game. He has four assists and 16 shots on net in six contests. The Ducks are last in GAA and shots on net allowed per game, so Petry should be able to stay hot.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Vince Dunn, SEA at NYR ($19): Well, the Kraken do have the toughest situation of any team Friday, even if I wouldn't go with Shesterkin. Seattle is on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back, and the Rangers are in the top 10 in GAA and penalty-kill percentage. Dunn has nine power-play points, but none in his last 14 outings.

Cam Fowler, ANA vs. PIT ($18): Tristan Jarry may be returning for this one, and before he got hurt he had a .921 save percentage. The Penguins also have a top-10 penalty kill, and 11 of Fowler's 26 points have come with the extra man.

