Yahoo DFS Hockey: Monday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

If the Oilers lose at home Monday, they will be swept, and the Avalanche will be heading to the Stanley Cup Finals. This may be the last series of DFS contests featuring Edmonton until next season. Speaking of DFS, for Monday you get $130 in salary to divvy out to five players. Your Superstar will provide you 1.5 times the points. Here's a lineup I would be happy to go with.

SUPERSTAR

Connor McDavid, EDM vs. COL ($37): If the Oilers are going to avoid elimination, McDavid is likely going to lead the way. He's done it so far. After winning the Art Ross with 123 points, McDavid has 30 points in 15 playoff games. He is a true superstar, and he's notched at least one point in every home game in the postseason. If you don't think the Oilers are going to get swept at home, you have to think McDavid is going to have a big game.

FLEX

Gabriel Landeskog, COL at EDM ($30): Landeskog returned from injury for the postseason, and he's proceeded to notch seven goals and seven assists in 13 games. The Swede has also averaged 3:49 per game on the power play and notched five points with the extra man. This is notable because the Oilers had the 17th-ranked penalty kill.

Valeri Nichushkin, COL at EDM ($24): At a certain point, Jared Bednar decided to put Nichushkin on the top line with Landeskog and Nathan MacKinnon. It paid off for Nichushkin, who had a career year with 25 goals and 52 points in 62 games. The Russian started the playoffs hot with seven points in eight playoff outings, and after a few unremarkable games he had two goals on five shots on net in Game 3.

Zach Hyman, EDM vs. COL ($24): I'm not sure how the Oilers are going to divvy up the lineup in Game 4, but Hyman was next to Leon Draisaitl in Game 2, and if the Oilers decide to put McDavid and Draisaitl together, there's a good chance Hyman will be on the wing with them. Hyman had a six-game goal streak that ended in Game 2 of this series, but he picked up an assist in Game 3. He also has 43 shots on net in his last nine games.

J.T. Compher, COL at EDM ($16): Unfortunately, Nazem Kadri is out for the rest of this series, even if it surprisingly ends up going seven. Compher is being called upon to center the second line, which means playing alongside Mikko Rantanen. Additionally, Compher has earned this opportunity. He has five goals in his last four contests.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.