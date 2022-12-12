Yahoo DFS Hockey: Monday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

We're solidly into this NHL season, with some teams having even hit the 30-game mark at this point. Things have started to come together, in ways surprising (Tage Thompson) and expected (Connor McDavid). This Monday, we've got six games on the slate. Here are the players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Cam Talbot, OTT vs. ANA ($29): Talbot's overall numbers (2.77 GAA, .909 save percentage) aren't good, but he's mostly been solid and had three brutal outings, which over the course of only 14 appearances can drag the numbers down. I don't expect a rough day at home against the Ducks. Anaheim has managed a mere 2.43 goals per game. Also, the Ducks have a 4.21 GAA, so I am fully expecting a win for Talbot.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Tristan Jarry, PIT vs. DAL ($31): Jarry has a .919 save percentage, but a 2.76 GAA because the Penguins have allowed 34.0 shots on net per contest. Being busy versus Dallas would be perilous, as it has averaged 3.75 goals and 32.3 shots on net per contest.

CENTER

Tim Stutzle, OTT vs. ANA ($19): Well, I did mention earlier that the Ducks have a 4.21 GAA. Stutzle has tallied 27 points in 27 games, including 13 with the extra man. Power-play time would bode well here, as the Ducks have the 31st-ranked penalty kill.

CENTER TO AVOID

Vincent Trocheck, NYR vs. NJD ($18): Trocheck has picked up nine goals this year, but it's required him to put 98 shots on net, as he has a 9.2 shooting percentage. It's tricky to put pucks on goal against the Devils, though, as they've allowed only 26.6 shots on net per contest. Additionally, more than half of Trocheck's points have come on the power play, and New Jersey has a top-eight penalty kill.

WING

Zach Hyman, EDM at MIN ($26): Missing a game didn't cause Hyman to break his stride, as he kept his point streak going upon returning, and it is now up to six games. Of course, playing on a line with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl helps. Marc-Andre Fleury's form has lagged recently, as over his last six starts he has a 3.86 GAA and .865 save percentage.

Nino Niederreiter, NAS at STL ($15): Niederreiter only has three assists, but he's been on the finishing end of things with 10 goals in 25 games. Only one team is on a back-to-back Monday, the Blues, and they are in the bottom five in GAA for good measure.

WINGS TO AVOID

Jesper Bratt, NJD at NYR ($25): Bratt has slowed down a bit from his scorching start, though he is still producing. However, his 16.1 shooting percentage is still a bit higher than his career 12.3 number. The Rangers have held opponents to 29.5 shots on net per game, and Bratt has only put nine shots on target in his last seven outings.

Vladimir Tarasenko, STL vs. NAS ($17): I mentioned the Blues are on the only team on a back-to-back Monday, so let's start there. On top of that, while Juuse Saros has been a little spotty in terms of production, he's been playing better recently. Over his last nine starts he has a 2.62 GAA and .919 save percentage.

DEFENSE

Thomas Chabot, OTT vs. ANA ($19): Since returning from injury, Chabot has more than made up for lost time, notching nine points and 20 shots on net in eight games. Sure, it helps that he's averaged 4:40 per contest on the power play and has four points with the extra man. Like I said, though, the Ducks have the 31st-ranked penalty kill.

Noah Hanifin, CGY at MON ($19): After potting two goals in his last game, Hanifin is up to 13 points in 27 games. He's also put 69 shots on net. The Canadiens have allowed 33.0 shots on goal per game, and Jake Allen has a 3.40 GAA and .896 save percentage.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Dougie Hamilton, NJD at NYR ($25): Hamilton derives fantasy value, in part, by putting a lot of shots on goal. As I noted, the Ranger shave only allowed 29.5 shots on net per contest. On top of that, Igor Shesterkin has been looking more like himself recently. Over his last 10 starts he has a 2.47 GAA and .924 save percentage.

Kris Letang, PIT vs. DAL ($10): It is with great relief to hockey fans that Letang returned to the lineup Saturday. However, Jake Oettinger has a 2.52 GAA and .915 save percentage for the Stars. Letang also is frequently a power-play weapon first and foremost, and the Stars have a top-four penalty kill.

