Yahoo DFS Hockey: Saturday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

The Avalanche secured a big win in Game 1 of the Stanley Cups Finals with a 4-3 overtime victory against the Lightning. What will Game 2 bring? Hopefully it'll be another great game, but for now I am focused on the DFS situation. You have $135 in salary to dish out to five players. One of them is your Superstar. They earned you 1.5 times the points. Here is my lineup recommendation for Saturday.

SUPERSTAR

Nathan MacKinnon, COL vs. TAM ($36): Go all-in on the Avalanche now, because the series will likely look different once it moves to Tampa. This year, including the playoffs, Andrei Vasilevskiy has a 2.12 GAA and .926 save percentage at home, but a 2.80 GAA and .911 save percentage on the road. MacKinnon is, of course, one of the best players in the NHL as well. He had 88 points in 65 games during the regular season, and he has 14 points in eight home playoff contests.

FLEX

Mikko Rantanen, COL vs. TAM ($32): Prior to this season, Rantanen was on Colorado's top line with MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog, and they were the best line in hockey. Rantanen has dropped down to the second line to spread the wealth, but it hasn't slowed him down. The Finn has 19 points in 15 playoff games. Of course, eight of those points have come on the power play, where Rantanen is reunited with his former linemates to wreak havoc.

Gabriel Landeskog, COL vs. TAM ($31): Hey, speaking of Landeskog. I'm all about Colorado's big-three forwards (with no disrespect meant to Nazem Kadri, who is still questionable due to his thumb injury). Landeskog has 19 points in his last 15 games and five in his last two. That includes seven power-play points, and the Lightning had the 11th-ranked penalty kill this year.

Ondrej Palat, TAM at COL ($19): Don't call Palat the "other guy" on Tampa's top line. He's been stellar in the playoffs, especially recently. Palat is on a five-game point streak, and he's tallied at least one point in nine of his last 10 contests.

Nick Paul, TAM at COL ($17): Paul got a nice boost in Game 1 when Brayden Point returned and he got to slot in on the returning center's wing. Wouldn't you know it, he then went ahead and scored a goal. Paul has also benefited from a larger role for the Lightning in the playoffs. During the postseason, he's averaged 18:29 in ice time.

