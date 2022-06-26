Yahoo DFS Hockey: Sunday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

The Lightning's dreams of a three-peat remain alive. Tampa won on Friday, forcing a Game 6 at home. What now? Well, more DFS contests of course. You have $135 for your five-player roster. Your Superstar nets you 1.5 times the points. For perhaps the last time this season, here are my lineup recommendations.

SUPERSTAR

Nikita Kucherov, TAM vs. COL ($33): With this series moving back to Tampa, I'm going with a Bolt as my Superstar. Darcy Kuemper has been hit-or-miss in this series having posted a 2.75 GAA and .899 save percentage. Kucherov potted a goal on six shots in Game 5 and has 27 points and 75 shots on net during the playoffs.

FLEX

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TAM vs. COL ($33): Here's another reason why I would tend toward Tampa players Sunday. Vasilevskiy has posted a 2.13 GAA and .927 save percentage in 43 home games this season, including the playoffs. The Russian has stepped up in big games time and time again, and this is another chance for him to do that.

Nazem Kadri, COL at TAM ($29): Kadri has looked just fine since returning to action with a goal and nine shots in two outings. He also recorded a career campaign with 87 points. And don't forget Kadri suffered a thumb injury, so he was still able to skate and stay in shape while rehabbing.

Valeri Nichushkin, COL at TAM ($24): Nichushkin did get X-rays after Game 5 where he played a full 20:38 and tallied a goal and an assist, so I'm not too concerned. He's registered two points in four of his last seven outings and gets to skate on Colorado's top line with Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog.

Corey Perry, TAM vs. COL ($16): Like I said, I'm leaning Lightning on Sunday. Perry represents a valuable depth forward who brings more than veteran presence. That includes two assists in Game 5 and 19 goals on the year. When push comes to shove, the former Stanley Cup winner has proven he'll show up.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.