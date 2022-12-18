Yahoo DFS Hockey: Sunday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

One week from Christmas. The NHL is gifting us five games, with the earliest starting at 2 p.m. EST. You'll need to get your lineups in early, but that has been the norm on Sundays. Here are some players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS matchups.

GOALIE

Tristan Jarry, PIT at CAR ($34): Thanks to a great run of goaltending, Jarry has posted a 2.63 GAA and .921 save percentage. He may be on the road, but the Hurricanes are on the second leg of a back-to-back and surprisingly rank 25th in goals per game.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Pyotr Kochetkov, CAR vs. PIT ($33): It's the opposite for Kochetkov. He's the one behind a tired defense. While the rookie has been excellent, it's only been over 13 games. The Pens have also averaged 3.50 goals and 33.5 shots, so Kochetkov is going to get one of his toughest tests so far.

CENTER

Elias Lindholm, CGY at SAN ($20): Lindholm hasn't directed as many pucks on net compared to earlier years, but still has nine goals on 73 shots. He's also added 16 assists for good measure. The Sharks are another team on consecutive nights, and starting goalie Kaapo Kahkonen comes in with a 3.71 GAA and .877 save percentage.

CENTER TO AVOID

Logan Couture, SAN vs. CGY ($18): I haven't intended for my picks to be mirroring each other, but that's how it's played out. Couture just played Saturday. Calgary's goaltending has been a concern, but its defense has only allowed 28.3 shots per game. The Flames also boast a top-10 penalty kill, and Couture has notched nine of his 27 points with the extra man.

WING

Mats Zuccarello, MIN vs. OTT ($23): Zuccarello racked up four points in his last outing, which continued what is now a nine-game scoring streak. Can he make it 10 against the Sens? Ottawa is on the second leg of a back-to-back. Anton Forsberg is also expected in net with his career .909 save percentage.

Andre Burakovsky, SEA vs. WPG ($16): Burakovsky has slowed down of late, but he's still on the top line and power play. He's produced 27 points in 29 games, and his 13.5 shooting percentage would be his lowest since 2018-19. David Rittich doesn't play much backing up Connor Hellebuyck, but the Jets are on the road for the second straight night, so I'm expecting a Rittich appearance. Over his career, he's struggled to a .904 save percentage.

WINGS TO AVOID

Andrei Svechnikov, CAR vs. PIT ($24): I mentioned Jarry has been doing well of late, and indeed he's sparkled with a 1.68 GAA and .949 save percentage across his last 10 starts. That's concerning enough for Svechnikov, but don't forget he's on the second leg of a back-to-back.

Patrick Kane, CHI vs. NYR ($19): Why avoid Kane when it's the Rangers, not the Blackhawks, on consecutive nights? Well, for starters, Kane has a 3.9 shooting percentage with one goal in his last 11 games. And the Rangers saved Igor Shesterkin for this one, and the reigning Vezina winner has a 2.36 GAA and .922 save percentage from his last 13 appearances.

DEFENSE

Jacob Trouba, NYR at CHI ($19): I'm returning to the Rangers with Trouba, who just scored his first goal of the season, but also has 90 shots on net. The Blackhawks have averaged 33.7 shots against. Arvid Soderblom is set to start for Chicago and enters with a 3.17 GAA and .904 save percentage.

Jared Spurgeon, MIN vs. OTT ($17): Spurgeon has registered an assist in two straight games, and seven points with 20 shots over his last 10. The Senators have given up 32.8 shots on net, and Anton Forsberg has a 3.25 GAA and .908 save percentage.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Erik Karlsson, SAN vs. CGY ($27): Karlsson is $4 more than any other defenseman Sunday, and I don't know if I want to go that high under these circumstances. He's been stellar, but he will be on the second leg of a back-to-back. Calgary ranks in the top-10 in shots allowed and penalty-kill percentage. Even if the Flames have goaltending issues, I want to spend my salary elsewhere.

Brent Burns, CAR vs. PIT ($22): What does Burns do? He puts pucks on goal and does damage on the power play. The Pens allow a fair amount of shots, but also offer the fourth-ranked penalty kill. They also have a goalie in Jarry with a .921 save percentage. Even if Burns is active, he'll be hard pressed to solve Jarry and Pittsburgh's PK.

