Yahoo DFS Hockey: Sunday Picks

Sunday's main slate Sunday includes the afternoon games, but it isn't too daunting for setting lineups as nothing starts before 2 p.m. EST. That also gives you six matchups, so here are my players to target and to avoid for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG at NJD ($30): This is about the talent of Hellebuyck and his salary since this isn't necessarily a great matchup - though the Devils are on the second leg of a back-to-back. If they weren't, I'd probably stay away from Hellebuyck. As he's posted a 2.41 GAA and .924 save percentage, I'd give him a shot against a potentially tired opponent.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Alexandar Georgiev, COL vs. EDM ($34): I understand why the Avs saved Georgiev for Sunday instead of starting him Saturday. He's Colorado's best goalie, but this matchup is too imposing. The Oilers have averaged 3.73 goals and 33.2 shots, both tying them with the juggernaut Bruins.

CENTER

Barrett Hayton, ARI vs. CLM ($18): Hayton is getting a chance to center Arizona's top line between Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz. He's also registered seven points in his last nine games. Both teams just played Saturday, but the Coyotes will get to face Elvis Merzlikins with his 4.28 GAA and .873 save percentage.

CENTER TO AVOID

Jack Hughes, NJD vs. WPG ($34): Hughes returned Saturday and picked up two assists, but he'll still be on the second leg of a back-to-back. The star center will also be facing Hellebuyck and has aforementioned stellar stats. Hughes has also tallied 21 of his 69 points with the extra man, and the Jets boast the fourth-ranked penalty kill.

WING

Brady Tkachuk, OTT vs. STL ($25): Tkachuk is riding a five-game point streak, including four goals. He's as prolific a shooter as you can find having directed 227 pucks on net in 54 games. Tkachuk should do well against Thomas Greiss and a Blues team on their second straight day. He hasn't seen action since Jan. 26, perhaps in part due to his 3.29 GAA and .906 save percentage.

Patrik Laine, CLM at ARI ($24): The flip side of this matchup between two lowly teams on the second leg of a back-to-back is also enticing. Laine has produced 34 points in 41 games, including 15 goals on 136 shots. The Coyotes rank bottom-five in shots allowed and will likely be starting Connor Ingram, who enters with a career .903 save percentage.

WINGS TO AVOID

Matt Duchene, NAS at MIN ($22): The Preds are another team that just skated Saturday, and they'll be facing a Wild team who had a chance to rest. Not only that, they've already said Filip Gustavsson is going to be in net, and all he's done this season is post a 2.12 GAA and .928 save percentage.

Patrick Kane, CHI vs. TOR ($19): The Leafs are on the second leg of a back-to-back, but this is a defense that has only allowed 29.0 shots, so they have some leeway for a drop in performance. Toronto started Joseph Woll on Saturday, leaving Ilya Samsonov - assuming he is over his illness - to start Sunday. And he lists a 2.31 GAA and .918 save percentage, which doesn't bode well for Kane.

DEFENSE

Thomas Chabot, OTT vs. STL ($19): Chabot logged a lot of minutes, and the counting stats follow in turn with 30 points and 130 shots. He's also averaged a whopping 4:01 per game with the extra man to go with 16 power-play points. St. Louis has the 24th-ranked penalty kill and just played on Saturday.

Tyson Barrie, EDM at COL ($15): Barrie is a specialist when it comes to the power play. He's averaged 3:17 there with a robust 24 PPPs. The Avs maintain a mediocre-but-not-terrible 19th-ranked penalty kill, but don't forget that they'll be playing their second game in as many days.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Roman Josi, NAS at MIN ($31): As the highest-salaried defenseman Sunday, Josi is too much of a risk for me. As noted, Gustavsson has registered a 2.12 GAA and .928 save percentage. To ask Josi to live up to his value against Gustavsson while also on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back is asking quite a bit.

Ryan Graves, NJD vs. WPG ($22): Graves' salary seems a little lofty for someone who's produced 18 points and 93 shots this season. He does block plenty of shots, but his offensive output is limited and he doesn't participate on the power play. Graves will also be skating for a second consecutive day and will be facing a Jets team ranked third in GAA.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.