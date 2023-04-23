Yahoo DFS Hockey: Sunday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

We have four Game 4s on Sunday, and no potential sweeps. Puck drop is at 1 p.m. EDT. Here are the players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Ilya Sorokin, NYI vs. CAR ($34): Sorokin came up huge in Game 3, which isn't surprising considering he lists a career .924 save percentage. He's also started 11 straight, and during that time has an 1.98 GAA and .934 save percentage. The Canes aren't exactly lacking in offensive talent, but they're also down three key forwards.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Stuart Skinner, EDM at LOS ($32): The Oilers are having trouble getting over the hump with the Kings, having lost two straight in OT. Skinner hasn't been the problem, but he also hasn't been the solution, which isn't surprising given his .913 save percentage this season. LA averaged 3.34 goals, so it's a tougher matchup than one might think.

CENTER

Ryan Hartman, MIN vs. DAL ($19): Hartman missed Game 2 with an injury, but returned Friday to pick up three points. He's been centering Minnesota's top line between Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello. And with the way Joel Eriksson Ek looked in Game 3, I doubt he gives it a go Sunday. Jake Oettinger is a very good goalie, but he's allowed at least three goals in every start this series.

CENTER TO AVOID

Sebastian Aho, CAR at NYI ($22): Does the name Jack Drury sound familiar to you? It's OK if you never heard of him, but he was on Aho's wing on Friday due to injury. That doesn't bode well for Aho's upside. It also doesn't help that Sorokin maintained a .924 save percentage during the regular season.

WING

Jake DeBrusk, BOS at FLA ($23): The Bruins shifted their lines for Game 3 due to injury, but it didn't hurt DeBrusk. He saw 18:19 in ice time - including 3:35 on the power play - and registered two assists. The Panthers maintained a 3.32 GAA this season - the highest among the 16 playoff teams - and now the bloom seems to be off the rose with Alex Lyon, which was probably inevitable.

Jamie Benn, DAL at MIN ($22): Benn didn't notch a point in Game 3, but that ended a five-game streak. This was a throwback campaign for the veteran as he produced 33 goals and 45 assists. The Wild kept their goaltending rotation going in Game 2 and started Marc-Andre Fleury. That didn't turn out so well, so Filip Gustavsson should go on Sunday.

WINGS TO AVOID

Carter Verhaeghe, FLA vs. BOS ($23): Verhaeghe potted 42 goals during the regular season, with seven over his last 15 games - but four of those were against the Blue Jackets. The Bruins are a different story as they paced the league in GAA and penalty-kill percentage, while Linus Ullmark is in line to win the Vezina.

Martin Necas, CAR at NYI ($20): Necas struggled in the playoffs last year, and doesn't have a goal in this series but did manage two assists in Game 1. In fact, he's only produced one goal across 17 games. Being on the road facing Sorokin and the Islanders won't make it easy for Necas to get his scoring on track.

DEFENSE

Drew Doughty, LOS vs. EDM ($19): Doughty has only registered one point this series, but he's shouldered a heavy load and has produced five shots, eight blocked shots and has averaged 27:38 in ice time - including 5:35 on the power play. The Oilers had the 20th-ranked penalty kill, so that could pay off for Doughty if he keeps seeing that much time with the man-advantage.

Dmitry Orlov, BOS at FLA ($17): The acquisition of Orlov has proven key for the Bruins. That has been especially true in this series with four assists. If the Panthers turn away from career journeyman Lyon in net, Sergei Bobrovsky posted a .901 save percentage this season.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Brandon Montour, FLA vs. BOS ($22): Montour recorded two goals in Game 2, but on only two shots - and those are his only points this series. Ullmark starred with a 1.89 GAA and .938 save percentage, so scoring on him isn't that easy. Then throw in the Bruins' top-ranked penalty kill, and Montour may be at a disadvantage considering he tallied 33 of his 73 points with the extra man.

Noah Dobson, NYI vs. CAR ($21): The Bruins were clearly the NHL's best defensive team, but the Hurricanes were safely in second. They also finished second in GAA and penalty-kill percentage and were first in shots allowed. Dobson notched 19 power-play points this season, and has logged over six PP minutes in two games this series without finding the scoresheet.

