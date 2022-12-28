Yahoo DFS Hockey: Wednesday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

The NHL returned with gusto on Tuesday – though one game light thanks to a postponement – while Wednesday is a little more typical in terms of scheduling. There are five games on the slate, and here are some players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TAM vs. MON ($36): A good portion of the teams in action Wednesday are finishing off a back-to-back, which impacted my goaltending decisions, but Vasilevskiy is good to go after a nice rest. He also happens to have a 2.01 GAA and .934 save percentage over his last 12 outings. As for the Canadiens, they are in the bottom five in goals and shots on net per game.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Vitek Vanecek, NJD vs. BOS ($31): Even though Vanecek is catching the Bruins on the second leg of a back-to-back, I am still skeptical. He may have a 2.41 GAA, but he also has a .909 save percentage, and is thus largely dependent on formidable defense. The Bruins are in the top five in goals and shots on goal per contest, and two games in two days isn't as imposing after having a few days off.

CENTER

William Karlsson, VGK at ANA ($17): Karlsson was hot heading into the break, tallying seven points in six games. While Vegas is on the second day of a back-to-back, this matchup with the Ducks is still enticing. Anaheim has a 4.11 GAA and has allowed 38.1 shots on net per contest, both last in the NHL.

CENTER TO AVOID

Nick Suzuki, MON at TAM ($16): I mentioned that Vasilevskiy has a 2.01 GAA and .934 save percentage over his last 12 games. That, in turn, does not bode well for Suzuki. The Montreal center also has a 23.1 shooting percentage that will be quite difficult to maintain, so regression might arrive heading into 2023.

WING

Brandon Hagel, TAM vs. MON ($18): In his first full season as a Lightning player, Hagel has averaged more than two minutes more per game than any previous campaign, including 2:30 a night on the power play. Plus, he gets to skate on Tampa's top line with Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov. In his three seasons as a Canadian, Jake Allen has a 3.08 GAA and .904 save percentage.

David Perron, DET at PIT ($17): In his first season as a Red Wing, Perron has 26 points in 32 games. The Penguins have two good goalies, but they are still on the second leg of a back-to-back. Pittsburgh is also in the bottom eight in shots on net allowed per game, and Perron is tied for second on the Wings with 87 shots on goal in 32 outings.

WINGS TO AVOID

Jesper Bratt, NJD vs. BOS ($22): Yes, the Bruins are on the second leg of a back-to-back, but Jeremy Swayman started Tuesday. That means Linus Ullmark in net for Wednesday's game with the Devils. Ullmark has an 1.94 GAA and .936 save percentage, and Bratt has unsurprisingly cooled down after a scorching start. In fact, he has been held without a goal in seven of his last eight games.

Tyler Toffoli, CGY at SEA ($21): Toffoli is having a strong first full campaign with the Flames, but a big part of that is the fact he has put 108 shots on net in 36 games. Well, the Kraken have given up a mere 27.6 shots on goal per contest. Throw in the fact the Flames are on the road for the second day of a back-to-back, and Toffoli may be less productive than usual.

DEFENSE

Alex Pietrangelo, VGK at ANA ($24): Since returning from his absence, Pietrangelo has five points and 13 shots on goal in five games. The Ducks, as I noted, are last in the NHL in GAA and shots on net allowed per contest. At this point, a team with a GAA over 4.00 is having a brutal season defensively.

Vince Dunn, SEA vs. CGY ($17): Dunn has averaged a robust 23:50 in ice time this season, including 2:54 on the power play. That's helped him tally 18 points in 32 games. The Flames are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back, and Dan Vladar will likely be in net. He was playing well early, but now has a 2.90 GAA and .903 save percentage on the year.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Dougie Hamilton, NJD vs. BOS ($23): Hamilton has tallied 13 of his 28 points with the extra man, but the Bruins have a top-three penalty kill. Plus, as I noted, Ullmark will presumably tend goal for Boston. He brings with him his 1.94 GAA and .936 save percentage.

Charlie McAvoy, BOS at NJD ($23): McAvoy has notched 18 points and 42 shots on net through 21 games. However, he is on the second leg of a back-to-back here, and the Devils have allowed a mere 26.6 shots on net per contest. Additionally, McAvoy has been moved to the second power-play unit to make room for Hampus Lindholm, which also impact his fantasy potential.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.