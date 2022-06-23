Drake's Takes: DFS Picks for UFC Fight Night Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot

This article is part of our Drake's Takes series.

Vanessa Demopoulos (7-4-0) v. Jinh Yu Frey (11-6-0)

Vanessa Demopoulos - Height: 5'2" - Reach: 59" - Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus grappling

~ 5 finishes in 7 wins

Jinh Yu Frey - Height: 5'3" - Reach: 65" – Southpaw

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 3 finishes in 11 wins

DFS Perspective: Demopoulos is dangerous on the mat and will likely be looking to get it there early. She tends to struggle with her wrestling, so getting it down will be an issue. Frey has good wrestling but would be wise to keep it on the feet where she will hold a considerable advantage. Without an early finish, I do not expect a high score and would avoid both for DFS purposes.

UFC Vegas 57 Pick: Frey

Brian Kelleher (24-13-0) v. Mario Bautista (9-2-0)

Brian Kelleher - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 66" - Switch

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 18 finishes in 24 wins

Mario Bautista - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 69" – Switch

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 6 finishes in 9 wins

DFS Perspective: Bautista will have the edge in volume while Kelleher will hold an advantage in power and grappling. I expect the fight to take place primarily on the feet, but Kelleher would be wise to get the fight down. If Bautista avoids the bullrush and can keep the fight on the feet and at range, he should be able to pick Kelleher apart and take a decision. The odds for the fight should be closer, maybe even flipped. I like Kelleher as a GPP punt for DFS. Bautista could struggle to hit value in a decision win and should only be used in GPP as well.

UFC Vegas 57 Pick: Kelleher

JP Buys (9-4-0) v. Cody Durden (12-4-1)

JP Buys - Height: 5'5" - Reach: 67" - Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 9 wins

Cody Durden - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 67" – Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 12 wins

DFS Perspective: Buys has struggled in his two UFC fights, getting knocked down seven times and failing to get anything going on the mat. His best chance to win is getting the fight to the mat and finding control, then looking for an opportunity to submit. Durden will have a significant advantage on the feet but prefers to use his wrestling to control opponents to win rounds. Durden has a chance to smash value with takedown and control or a knockout, so I like him for cash and GPP contests.

UFC Vegas 57 Pick: Durden

Raulian Paiva (21-4-0) v. Sergey Morozov (17-5-0)

Raulian Paiva - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 69" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Decent wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 21 wins

Sergey Morozov - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 67" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 17 wins

DFS Perspective: I do not see Paiva putting much of a fight up in this one, and the only way he wins is by a lucky crack or mistake from Morozov. Morozov should be better everywhere this goes and can chain takedowns for control time or look for an early finish. As such, he makes for an excellent cash and GPP play.

UFC Vegas 57 Pick: Morozov

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (37-10-0) v. TJ Brown (16-8-0)

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 69" - Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 28 finishes in 37 wins

TJ Brown - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 72" – Switch

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 13 finishes in 16 wins

DFS Perspective: Both guys come from a wrestling background and could find themselves battling for takedowns. Brown will have a significant advantage on the feet and should look to keep the fight there. I expect this to be a 15-minute striking battle, yielding a low score for DFS purposes. Either guy can be used in GPP contests, as a finish is always possible, but I would avoid cash contests.

UFC Vegas 57 Pick: Brown

Carlos Ulberg (6-1-0) v. Tafon Nchukwi (6-2-0)

Carlos Ulberg - Height: 6'4" - Reach: 77" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Decent wrestling

~ 2 finishes in 4 wins

Tafon Nchukwi - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 77" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Decent wrestling

~ 4 finishes in 6 wins

DFS Perspective: This fight should primarily take place on the feet for as long as it lasts. Both guys throw a ton of volume and are hittable at times. So long as they do not play it overly cautious, I expect one of them to get knocked out early. I side with Ulberg just a tad, as he throws a bit more volume, but either guy could swing this fight, and both should only be used for GPP contests. A decision would almost certainly yield a low score.

UFC Vegas 57 Pick: Ulberg

Chris Curtis (28-8-0) v. Rodolfo Vieira (8-1-0)

Chris Curtis - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 75" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 17 finishes in 28 wins

Rodolfo Vieira - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 73" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Elite wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 8 wins

DFS Perspective: Curtis has wowed in two consecutive fights, scoring huge knockouts as a moderate to large dog. He has exceptional power and cardio and could easily find another early knockout here. Vieria does not offer a lot on the feet but is a world-class BJJ specialist and always a threat when the fight hits the mat. He will look early for takedowns, and if he gets Curtis down, the fight will likely end shortly after. Both guys make excellent plays in GPP contests, as this fight will finish early. I like Vieira for cash contests as well.

UFC Vegas 57 Pick: Vieira

Nate Maness (14-1-0) v. Umar Nurmagomedov (14-0-0)

Nate Maness - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 72" - Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 14 wins

Umar Nurmagomedov - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 69" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Elite wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 14 wins

DFS Perspective: Nurmagomedov is the card's biggest favorite, but I do not think this fight will come as easy as the oddsmakers think. He is a vicious wrestler and has looked phenomenal in his two UFC fights, winning by submission in both. However, Maness is as tough as they come and will have the advantage on the feet. If he can keep it there, he can pile up volume or catch Nurmagomedov as he attempts a takedown. On paper and in most people's minds, Nurmagomedov has already won this fight. It is expected that he chains takedowns and then finds another submission. However, Maness is a competent wrestler and grappler in his own right and could put up a great fight and potentially score the upset. Nurmagomedov is safe for cash contests and can be mixed into GPP. Maness is my favorite GPP dart throw on the slate.

UFC Vegas 57 Pick: Maness

Thiago Moises (15-6-0) v. Christos Giagos (19-9-0)

Thiago Moises - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 70" - Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 15 wins

Christos Giagos - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 71" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 19 wins

DFS Perspective: I expect a lot of this fight to place on the mat, as both guys prefer to grapple. Moises will have an advantage anywhere the fight goes. Giagos needs to get the fight to the mat and control, or he will find himself in big trouble. Look for Moises to get back into the win column with an early finish and decision with control time and volume. He is a safe play for cash and GPP. Giagos can be sprinkled into GPP contests.

UFC Vegas 57 Pick: Moises

Josh Parisian (14-5-0) v. Alan Baudot (8-4-0)

Josh Parisian - Height: 6'4" - Reach: 79" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 12 finishes in 14 wins

Alan Baudot - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 79" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 8 wins

DFS Perspective: I expect this fight to stay on the feet for as long as it lasts. Parisian throws high volume but leaves himself hittable. Baudot is similar but tends to guard high a bit more. Both guys need a win, but more so for Baudot, and I think he finally gets it. He should be able to catch Parisian as he walks forward with his immense power and end it early. Both guys are hard to trust, so GPP is the better play.

UFC Vegas 57 Pick: Baudot

Neil Magny (26-9-0) v. Shavkat Rakhmonov (15-0-0)

Neil Magny - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 80" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 10 finishes in 25 wins

Shavkat Rakhmonov - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 77" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 15 finishes in 15 wins

DFS Perspective: Magny has been around a long time and has been a bit of a gatekeeper to the top 10 in the Welterweight division. He has a solid all-around game and will need every bit of it in this one. Rakhmonov continues to smash through fighters, and I expect this to be no different. He has an exceptionally well-rounded game and has finished every fight he has taken. He will pressure forward and should overwhelm Magny on the feet or the mat early and find another finish. Magny can be used as a GPP dart as the experienced veteran, but Rakhmonov should win this handily and is safe for cash and GPP contests.

UFC Vegas 57 Pick: Rahkmonov

Arman Tsarukyan (18-2-0) v. Mateusz Gamrot (20-1-0, 1NC)

Arman Tsarukyan - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 72" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 12 finishes in 18 wins

Mateusz Gamrot - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 70" – Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 12 finishes in 20 wins

DFS Perspective: This should be an incredible fight with two highly-touted prospects going at it for 25 minutes. Both guys have similar fighting styles with wrestling backgrounds, and I expect a good mix of striking and grappling. Tsarukyan is the better overall fighter, and I expect him to get his hand raised. This is one of those fights you could stack for cash contests, but I would pick one or the other for GPPs.

UFC Vegas 57 Pick: Tsarukyan

FANDUEL SCORING

Moves Scoring

Significant Strikes = 0.6 pts

Takedown = 6 pts

Takedown Defense = 3 pts

Knockdown = 12 pts

Submission Attempt = 5 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win = 100 pts

2nd Round Win = 75 pts

3rd Round Win = 50 pts

4th Round Win = 35 pts

5th Round Win = 25 pts

Decision Win = 20 pts

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider a substantial time.

DRAFTKINGS SCORING

Moves Scoring

Strikes: +0.2 pts

Significant Strikes (SS): +0.5 pts

Control Time: +0.03 pts/Second

Takedown (TD): +5 pts

Reversal/Sweep (REV): +5 pts

Knockdown (KD): +10 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win (1rW+): +90 pts

2nd Round Win (2rW+): +70 pts

3rd Round Win (3rW+): +45 pts

4th Round Win (4rW+): +40 pts

5th Round Win (5rW+): +40 pts

Decision Win (WBD+): +30 pts

Quick Win Bonus: +25 pts

(fight is finished in 60 seconds or less)

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are any distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A Significant Strike will count as both a strike and a significant strike and will be worth a total of 0.4 pts.

Control Time is the time spent in the dominant position on the ground or in the clinch. +0.03 points are awarded per second.

A Knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider an appreciable time.

A Quick Win Bonus is awarded to the winning fighter if they win in the first round in 60 seconds or less.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Drake Burden plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Dburdz, DraftKings: Dburdz.