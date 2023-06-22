Drake's Takes: UFC Jacksonville Emmett vs. Topuria

This article is part of our Drake's Takes series.

The top MMA betting and DFS plays for this weekend's UFC Jacksonville card are up and courtesy of Drake Burden, who breaks down betting and lineup strategy, as well as offers predictions for the entire event.

Cody Brundage (8-4-0) v. Sedriques Dumas (7-1-0)

Cody Brundage - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 72" - Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 8 wins

Sedriques Dumas - Height: 6'2" - Reach: 79" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 7 wins

DFS Perspective: Dumas was a huge letdown in his debut, getting controlled and eventually submitted in the second round. He now faces Brundage, who will be looking to do the same thing. Dumas will have a considerable reach advantage, so keeping this on the feet will be vital for him. I expect Brundage to explode forward, take Dumas down multiple times and eventually finish him.

UFC Jacksonville Pick: Brundage

Tatsuro Taira (13-0-0) v. Kleydson Rodrigues (8-2-0)

Tatsuro Taira - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 70" - Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 13 wins

Kleydson Rodrigues - Height: 5'5" - Reach: 67" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 8 wins

DFS Perspective: I expect this to be a tight fight between two rising prospects. They are both solid overall, with Taira having an edge on the mat and Rodrigues an edge on the feet. I like the power and speed combination that Rodrigues will bring and see him applying heavy pressure against Taira. I see this going to the scorecards after a thrilling 15 minutes.

UFC Jacksonville Pick: Rodrigues

Jamall Emmers (19-6-0) v. Jack Jenkins (11-2-0)

Jamall Emmers - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 74" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 19 wins

Jack Jenkins - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 68" – Switch

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 11 wins

DFS Perspective: Jenkins won his debut after an impressive fight but is getting a considerable step up in competition in Emmers. The fight will likely start close, but I expect Emmers experience to play a significant role as the fight goes on, earning him a decision after 15 minutes.

UFC Jacksonville Pick: Emmers

Trevor Peek (8-0-0) v. Chepe Mariscal (13-6-0)

Trevor Peek - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 70" - Switch

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 8 wins

Jose Mariscal - Height: 5'6" - Reach: N/A – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 13 wins

DFS Perspective: I expect another early onslaught from Trevor Peek. Mariscal also has power, but I see him finding little room before he is knocked out. Getting knocked out in this one will be his fourth knockout in seven losses. Peek is one of the best plays for all games on this slate and should crush value with any win.

UFC Jacksonville Pick: Peek

Zhalgas Zhumagulov (14-8-0) v. Joshua Van (7-1-0)

Zhalgas Zhumagulov - Height: 5'4" - Reach: 66" - Switch

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 14 wins

Joshua Van - Height: 5'5" - Reach: N/A – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 7 wins

DFS Perspective: Van will be making a short-notice debut, and while his resume is impressive, it comes against weaker competition than Zhumagulov. I expect Zhumagulov to pick up where he left off in his last fight, controlling the fight and forcing Van to be uncomfortable.

UFC Jacksonville Pick: Zhumagulov

Tabatha Ricci (8-1-0) v. Gillian Robertson (12-7-0)

Tabatha Ricci - Height: 5'1" - Reach: 61" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 4 finishes in 8 wins

Gillian Robertson - Height: 5'5" - Reach: 63" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 12 wins

DFS Perspective: I expect this to be close, with most of the fight occurring on the mat. Ricci will have the edge in striking and control, while Robertson will sport a considerable edge with grappling. If Robertson cannot find a submission, Ricci should win on the scorecards, but likely with a lower DFS score.

UFC Jacksonville Pick: Ricci

Mateusz Rebecki (17-1-0) v. Loik Radzhabov (17-4-1)

Mateusz Rebecki - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 66" - Southpaw

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 14 finishes in 17 wins

Loik Radzhabov - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 69" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 12 finishes in 17 wins

DFS Perspective: This should be another high-scoring fight for DFS. Radzhabov had 11 takedowns in his debut but likely will find less success against Rebecki. Rebecki is a solid grappler with excellent takedowns but will also find himself sporting a significant edge in the striking department. I expect Rebecki to put on a show and cruise to another big score.

UFC Jacksonville Pick: Rebecki

Randy Brown (16-5-0) v. Wellington Turman (18-6-0)

Randy Brown - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 78" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 16 wins

Wellington Turman - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 72" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 12 finishes in 18 wins

DFS Perspective: Turman could find success on the mat if he can get it there. Brown has solid takedown defense and has an underrated ground game as well. He should also light Turman up striking. I do not foresee a high score without a finish, but I am confident Brown will win this fight.

UFC Jacksonville Pick: Brown

Neil Magny (27-10-0) v. Philip Rowe (10-3-0)

Neil Magny - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 80" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 27 wins

Phil Rowe - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 80" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 10 wins

DFS Perspective: This should be another close fight. I would give Rowe the edge on the feet and Magny the edge on the mat. Magny is more like to win by a low-scoring decision, while Rowe is likelier to record a knockout and smash value as the dog. Rowe has won via knockout in all four UFC wins and will be my pick to do it again.

UFC Jacksonville Pick: Rowe

Brendan Allen (21-5-0) v. Bruno Silva (23-8-0)

Brendan Allen - Height: 6'2" - Reach: 75" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 17 finishes in 21 wins

Bruno Silva - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 74" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 20 finishes in 23 wins

DFS Perspective: Another exciting fight on tap. Allen is a magician on the mat but has started to fall in love with his striking, which could cause issues in this one. Silva has incredible power leading him to 20 knockouts, and is as dangerous as they come on the feet. If Allen attempts to strike with him, he likely gets flatlined. He will dominate if he aims to shoot takedowns and keep this down.

UFC Jacksonville Pick: Allen

David Onama (10-2-0) v. Gabriel Santos (10-1-0)

David Onama - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 74" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 10 wins

Gabriel Santos - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 70" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 10 wins

DFS Perspective: Another bout between two exciting prospects with solid overall games. This fight could go either way, but Santos should be slightly better everywhere. Onama has excellent power and only needs to land flush once, but Santos uses a lot of forward pressure and level changes to drop fighters to the mat. I will side with Santos to win, but I would not be surprised to see Onama pull this out.

UFC Jacksonville Pick: Santos

Justin Tafa (6-3-0) v. Austen Lane (12-3-0)

Justin Tafa - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 74" – Southpaw

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 6 wins

Austen Lane - Height: 6'6" - Reach: 80" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 12 finishes in 12 wins

DFS Perspective: Lane has not fought the level of competition that Tafa has, but Tafa's UFC wins are all lower-level UFC fighters, giving Lane an excellent chance to win this debut. He sports a considerable reach advantage and has dangerous forward pressure. Tafa will find pressuring difficult and will likely look to counter with his power. Someone is going down early in this fight and will make an excellent pick for DFS.

UFC Jacksonville Pick: Lane

Amanda Ribas (11-3-0) v. Maycee Barber (12-2-0)

Amanda Ribas - Height: 5'3" - Reach: 66" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 11 wins

Maycee Barber - Height: 5'5" - Reach: 65" – Switch

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 12 wins

DFS Perspective: Barber has arguably been gifted her two most recent wins and will now face a daunting opponent in Ribas, who should be better everywhere. Ribas will be more dangerous and should be the one controlling the fight. A high score for DFS is unlikely to come out of this fight.

UFC Jacksonville Pick: Ribas

Josh Emmett (18-3-0) v. Ilia Topuria (13-0-0)

Josh Emmett - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 70" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 18 wins

Ilia Topuria - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 69" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 12 finishes in 13 wins

DFS Perspective: Topuria is always a DFS favorite, as he always scores well in wins. Emmett's only real path to victory is by knockout, and while Topuria has been shaken up, he has never been knocked out. I expect Topuria to continue fighting at a torrid pace, making this fight look easy.

UFC Jacksonville Pick: Topuria

