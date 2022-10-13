Drake's Takes: UFC Vegas 62 Grasso vs. Araujo

This article is part of our Drake's Takes series.

Mike Jackson - Height: 6'2" - Reach: 74" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 0 finishes in 1 win

Pete Rodriguez - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 71" – Switch

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 4 finishes in 4 wins

DFS Perspective: Rodriguez has considerable power and has never gone past three minutes. Jackson was able to eat a bunch of power shots in his last fight but is not a high-level fighter. The longer the fight goes, the more likely Jackson takes it, but I will side with Rodriguez scoring an early knockout. Rodriguez makes a great play for all contests.

UFC Vegas 62 Pick: Rodriguez

Tatsuro Taira (11-0-0) v. CJ Vergara (10-3-1)

Tatsuro Taira - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 70" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus grappling

~ 8 finishes in 11 wins

C.J. Vergara - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 68" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 10 wins

DFS Perspective: The fight will be close on the feet, with Vergara having slightly more volume. Taira will have more power and a significant advantage on the mat. Taira is the better overall fighter and should win this. I would not trust either for cash contests, but both could be used in GPP, with a heavier share of Taira.

UFC Vegas 62 Pick: Taira

Piera Rodriguez - Height: 5'3" - Reach: 63" - Southpaw

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 5 finishes in 8 wins

Sam Hughes - Height: 5'5" - Reach: 64" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 5 finishes in 7 wins

DFS Perspective: Rodriguez is undoubtedly the better striker and will have an edge on the feet, but I do not know how much of the fight will take place there. Both are efficient wrestlers with solid takedowns, and this fight might just come down to who executes better. I have rolled with Sampage in her two consecutive wins and will do so again here.

UFC Vegas 62 Pick: Hughes

Joanderson Brito - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 72" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 13 wins

Lucas Alexander - Height: 5'10" - Reach: N/A – N/A

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 3 finishes in 7 wins

DFS Perspective: Alexander is a green fighter with wild striking and will likely need a big shot to win this fight. I expect Brito to make this look easy and score a quick finish, making him a solid play for cash and GPP contests.

UFC Vegas 62 Pick: Brito

Nick Maximov - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 76" - Southpaw

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 5 finishes in 8 wins

Jacob Malkoun - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 73" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 2 finishes in 6 wins

DFS Perspective: This should be a battle of who is the better wrestler and who executes takedowns better. I do not expect much striking, and this fight could go either way, but I will side with Maximov due to the size advantage and takedown defense. The winner could yield a huge score, so pick your side and plug him in.

UFC Vegas 62 Pick: Maximov

Raphael Assuncao - Height: 5'5" - Reach: 66" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/wrestling

~ 14 finishes in 27 wins

Victor Henry - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 68" – Switch

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 14 finishes in 22 wins

DFS Perspective: Assuncao is nearing the end of his rope, and this may very well be his last fight. Henry looked excellent in his short-notice debut, and now he gets a full camp. I expect him to make quick work and score an early knockout in this one.

UFC Vegas 62 Pick: Henry

Mana Martinez - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 70" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/wrestling

~ 8 finishes in 9 wins

Brandon Davis - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 72" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 8 finishes in 14 wins

DFS Perspective: Davis will have the edge with volume, but that is about it. He was knocked out early in his return to the UFC last time; I do not expect this to go any different. Give me Mana by early knockout. He is a solid play in all contests.

UFC Vegas 62 Pick: Martinez

Misha Cirkunov - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 77" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~Solid wrestling/grappling

~13 finishes in 15 wins

Alonzo Menifield - Height 6'0" - Reach 76" - Orthodox

~Moderate volume with big power

~Little wrestling/grappling

~11 finishes in 12 wins

DFS Perspective: Cirkunov is on a rough stretch but has a clear path to victory in locking in a submission. Menifield has displayed solid wrestling to go with his immense power and should have the takedown defense to keep this on the feet long enough to record an early knockout. He would also likely have the edge in a decision with volume. Menifield is an excellent play for cash and GPP contests.

UFC Vegas 62 Pick: Menifield

Jordan Wright - Height: 6'2" - Reach: 77" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 7 finishes in 9 wins

Dusko Todorovic - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 74" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 10 finishes in 11 wins

DFS Perspective: This should be a banger that ends early. Both guys have power and are hittable. Todorovic will have a wrestling edge, while Wright should have an edge in volume. If Todorovic's game plan were to get this fight to the mat, I would be more confident siding with him. It is tough to go with either guy, but an early knockout scores well, making them solid plays for GPP contests.

UFC Vegas 62 Pick: Wright

Askar Askarov - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 67" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/wrestling

~ 11 finishes in 14 wins

Brandon Royval - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 68" - Southpaw

~ Low volume

~ Decent wrestling/Plus grappling

~ 12 finishes in 14 wins

DFS Perspective: This should be a tightly-contested fight. It should be close on the feet in power and volume. Askarov should have an edge in wrestling and takedowns, while Royval should have the edge in grappling and finishing. A decision likely goes to Askarov. Royval is more likely to record an early finish. It isn't easy to trust either in cash contests, but both have a case for GPP.

UFC Vegas 62 Pick: Askarov

Cub Swanson - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 70" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 17 finishes in 28 wins

Jonathan Martinez - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 70" - Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling

~ 9 finishes in 16 wins

DFS Perspective: Swanson is making his 135-pound debut but looks to be having a difficult cut. He has the power edge, but I favor Martinez everywhere else. Martinez likely keeps this at range and cuts Swanson down with kicks and long jabs. I expect Martinez to win, but a lower score is likely in a decision.

UFC Vegas 62 Pick: Martinez

Alexa Grasso - Height: 5'5" - Reach: 66" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/wrestling

~ 5 finishes in 14 wins

Viviane Araujo - Height: 5'4" - Reach: 68" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 11 wins

DFS Perspective: A five-round fight favors Grasso. The cardio and volume edge should be significantly better, and she can find success anywhere this fight goes. Araujo likely comes out hot but will need an early finish to win this, and I do not see her getting it. Give me Grasso by decision, making her safe for cash and GPP contests.

UFC Vegas 62 Pick: Grasso

FANDUEL MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Significant Strikes = 0.6 pts

Takedown = 6 pts

Takedown Defense = 3 pts

Knockdown = 12 pts

Submission Attempt = 5 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win = 100 pts

2nd Round Win = 75 pts

3rd Round Win = 50 pts

4th Round Win = 35 pts

5th Round Win = 25 pts

Decision Win = 20 pts

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider a substantial time.

DRAFTKINGS MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Strikes: +0.2 pts

Significant Strikes (SS): +0.2 pts

Control Time: +0.03 pts/Second

Takedown (TD): +5 pts

Reversal/Sweep (REV): +5 pts

Knockdown (KD): +10 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win (1rW+): +90 pts

2nd Round Win (2rW+): +70 pts

3rd Round Win (3rW+): +45 pts

4th Round Win (4rW+): +40 pts

5th Round Win (5rW+): +40 pts

Decision Win (WBD+): +30 pts

Quick Win Bonus: +25 pts

(fight is finished in 60 seconds or less)

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are any distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A Significant Strike will count as both a strike and a significant strike and will be worth a total of 0.4 pts.

Control Time is the time spent in the dominant position on the ground or in the clinch. +0.03 points are awarded per second.

A Knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider an appreciable time.

A Quick Win Bonus is awarded to the winning fighter if they win in the first round in 60 seconds or less.

