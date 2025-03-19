MMA Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for UFC London

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

The UFC is in England on Saturday, March 22 for UFC London. The main event sees former welterweight champion Leon Edwards taking on Sean Brady.

Below, I'll share my UFC London predictions, including a betting favorite pick, an underdog, a prop and a two-fighter parlay. All UFC odds are via the DraftKings Sportsbook and are accurate as of the post date of this article.

Weight Class: Featherweight

Morgan Charriere (20-10-1) vs Nathaniel Wood (20-6)

UFC London is a solid card and one of the more exciting matchups is Morgan Charriere vs Nathaniel Wood. Charriere is a slight favorite, and this is a good spot for him to get the win.

Charriere is 2-1 in the UFC but should be 3-0, as his loss was a robbery. The Frenchman is a great striker, while Wood is coming off a good win over Daniel Pineda.

Although Wood is more active on the feet, he gets hit a ton, and Charriere has the power to be able to make him pay. Although Wood may win more minutes of the fight, Charriere will have the bigger moments and do more damage to get a decision win here.

UFC London Bet: Morgan Charriere (-155)

Weight Class: Heavyweight

Marcin Tybura (26-9) vs Mick Parkin (10-0)

Marcin Tybura is a great heavyweight gatekeeper, and this is a good spot for the Polish fighter to get another upset win.

This is a big step-up in competition for Parkin, who I haven't been that impressed with. Parkin has 50 percent takedown defense, and Tybura has shown the ability to wrestle and his use clinch work to grind out wins, especially against younger fighters.

If Parkin doesn't KO Tybura early (he hasn't shown much KO power in the UFC), Tybura should be able to use his jab and wrestling to edge out a decision win here.

UFC London Bet: Marcin Tybura (+105)

Weight Class: Welterweight

Gunnar Nelson (19-5-1) vs Kevin Holland (26-13)

For my prop at UFC London, I'm taking Gunnar Nelson vs Kevin Holland under 2.5 rounds, and you could even alt it to take under 1.5 rounds for a much better price.

The way to beat Holland is to take him down and submit him, and Nelson is one of the best grapplers in the welterweight division. He has shown the ability to finish fights early.

Holland, meanwhile, is a good striker, and Nelson's chin is a bit of a concern. If he can't get Holland down, Holland should be able to land something big and get a knockout win in the first or second round.

Regardless of who wins, I doubt this fight gets out of the second round and may not even get out of the first.

UFC London Bet: Gunnar Nelson-Kevin Holland under 2.5 rounds (-160)

Weight Classes: Flyweight & Lightweight

Lone'er Kavanagh (8-0) vs Felipe dos Santos (8-2)

Jordan Vucenic (13-3) vs Chris Duncan (12-2)

For my parlay at UFC London, I'm backing Lone'er Kavanagh and Jordan Vucenic to get their hands raised.

Kavanagh is set to take on Felipe dos Santos, and this is a great matchup for him to remain undefeated. Kavanagh is a great striker, and that has been the way dos Santos has lost in the UFC, as Kavanagh will be able to land the better shots and also defend the Brazilian's takedowns. Dos Santos does have a good chin, so expect Kavanagh to just be more active and land the better shots to win a decision.

Vucenic, meanwhile, is a dangerous fighter, while Duncan's durability is a question mark. Vucenic should be able to take Duncan down and get an early submission, as Manuel Torres did to him two fights ago.

UFC London Bet: Lone'er Kavanagh & Jordan Vucenic parlay (-149)

