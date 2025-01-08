MMA Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for UFC Vegas 101

This article is part of our UFC Picks series.

The UFC is at the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, January 11 for the first event of 2025 for UFC Vegas 101. The main event is a rematch at strawweight, as Mackenzie Dern takes on Amanda Ribas.

Below, I'll share my UFC Vegas 101 predictions, including a betting favorite pick, an underdog, a prop and a two-fighter parlay. All UFC odds are via the DraftKings Sportsbook and are accurate as of the post date of this article.

Weight Class: Flyweight

Jose Johnson (16-9) vs Felipe Bunes (13-7)

On the prelims of UFC Vegas 101 is a flyweight bout in which I like Jose Johnson to defeat Felipe Bunes.

Johnson is 1-2 in the UFC, but his two losses came to Da'Mon Blackshear and Asu Almabayev, who are legitimate prospects. Bunes, meanwhile, is 0-1 in the UFC, as he was finished by Joshua Van nearly one year ago.

Bunes is 35, which is old at flyweight, especially for a fighter new to the UFC.

Johnson is the better striker, as he will be able to keep the fight standing and out-volume Bunes on the feet to win a decision. A late TKO win with ground-and-pound is also possible.

UFC Vegas 101 Bet: Jose Johnson (-198)

Weight Class: Lightweight

Trey Ogden (18-6) vs Thiago Moises (18-8)

For my underdog pick at UFC Vegas 101, I'm backing Trey Ogden to beat Thiago Moises.

Ogden is a good fighter who knows his strengths, as he is able to control fighters against the fence and on the ground. Moises, meanwhile, is a grappler who will accept the position on his back in order to hunt for submissions.

If Ogden can avoid the submissions, I like him to be able to control Moises and win the minutes to edge out a decision win, even though it won't be the most exciting fight.

UFC Vegas 101 Bet: Trey Ogden (+164)

Weight Class: Middleweight

Roman Kopylov (13-3) vs Chris Curtis (31-11)

For my prop pick at UFC Vegas 101, I'm taking Roman Kopylov to beat Chris Curtis by decision.

Kopyov and Curtis are solid strikers, as this will likely be a kickboxing fight. However, Kopylov is superior in that area, and he will be more active on the feet. Curtis is extremely durable, however, so I expect him to be able to last all 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, Curtis will likely try and grapple Kopylov a bit, which will help extend the fight. Kopylov can go the distance, as shown in his last fight against Cesar Almeida, where the former showed off some wrestling as well. With two durable fighters having similar skillsets, look for this one to see the final bell.

UFC Vegas 101 Bet: Roman Kopylov by decision (+100)

Weight Classes: Featherweight & Strawweight

Austin Bashi (13-0) vs Christian Rodriguez (11-2)

Amanda Ribas (13-5) vs Mackenzie Dern (14-5)

For my parlay at UFC Vegas 101, I'm taking Austin Bashi and Amanda Ribas to get their hands raised.

Bashi is making his UFC debut, but he's one of the most highly-touted prospects in quite some time. Rodriguez, meanwhile, isn't a featherweight, but he has missed weight at 135lbs, which made the UFC force him to move up. Bashi is super well-rounded, but he should be able to control Rodriguez on the ground and get a submission win, similar to what Julian Erosa did to Rodriguez in his last fight.

To close out the parlay, I'm taking Ribas to beat Dern in their rematch. Ribas and Dern fought in 2019, and it was Ribas who won, as she out-struck her opponent. Dern is a great grappler, but her striking, primarily the defensive aspect, has been an issue.

Ribas should be able to keep the fight standing and piece up Dern on the feet to cruise to a lopsided decision win here.

UFC Vegas 101 Bet: Austin Bashi & Amanda Ribas parlay (+110)

UFC Vegas 101 Best Bets

Here is a recap of my best UFC picks for this weekend's UFC Vegas 101 card.

If you prefer to deposit at a sportsbook via PayPal, RotoWire has an up-to-date list of all the top-rated PayPal betting sites in one place. We also list all major sportsbooks accepting credit card.