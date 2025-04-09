MMA Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for UFC 314

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

This article is part of our UFC Picks series.

UFC Best Bets: Picks, Odds and Predictions for UFC V314

The UFC is in Miami, Florida, for a stacked UFC 314 card. In the main event, the vacant featherweight title is up for grabs, as Alexander Volkanovski takes on Diego Lopes.

Below, I'll share my UFC 314 predictions, including a betting favorite pick, an underdog, a prop and a two-fighter parlay. All UFC odds are via the DraftKings Sportsbook and are accurate as of the post date of this article.

Weight Class: Featherweight

Alexander Volkanovski (26-4) vs. Diego Lopes (26-6)

For my favorite, I'm taking Alexander Volkanovski to reclaim his title as a short favorite here. Volkanovski is coming off back-to-back knockout losses, so there are some questions about his chin, and Lopes is a finisher.

However, I think the time off will benefit Volkanovski, which will allow him to be more durable. He also is more experienced than Lopes.

Meanwhile, Lopes has slowed down in three-round fights, and if he can't finish Volkanovski early, he will be in for a long night. It seems likely that Lopes' path to victory is finishing Volkanovski in the first seven minutes, and I have confidence that Volkanovski's chin will be better. Look for the former champion to drag Lopes into the later rounds and either get a finish or a dominant decision.

UFC 314 Bet: Alexander Volkanovski (-125)

Weight Class: Featherweight

Dan Ige (18-9) vs. Sean Woodson (13-1-1)

For my underdog pick at UFC 314, I'm backing Dan Ige to beat Sean Woodson.

Ige is coming off back-to-back losses, and the knock on the Hawaiian is he can't get over the hump when the level of competition rises. The Hawaiian struggles against the top of the division, but that's not exactly where Woodson sits.

Although Woodson has a lengthy reach, Ige is a power striker and should also have a grappling advantage, which will get him on the inside. Although Woodson's chin has been good, it hasn't been tested against a power puncher like Ige. I like Ige to land the damaging shots and KO Woodson as the underdog here.

UFC 314 Bet: Dan Ige (+140)

Weight Class: Strawweight

Virna Jandiroba (21-3) vs. Yan Xiaonan (19-4)

For my prop at UFC 314, I'm taking Virna Jandiroba to beat Yan Xiaonan by decision.

Jandiroba and Yan are fighting in a No. 1 contender fight at strawweight, and I like the Brazilian to get her hand raised. Yan has struggled against grapplers, as Zhang Weili was able to have a ton of success wrestling in her last fight.

Jandiroba has improved her striking, but her wrestling and grappling are her go-to. Jandiroba averages 2.29 takedowns per 15 minutes, and she should be able to control Yan for the fight and edge out a decision here, as Yan is tough to finish.

Jandiroba has won her last three of her last four by decision, while Yan has gone the distance in four of her last five.

UFC 314 Bet: Virna Jandiroba by decision (+200)

Weight Class: Women's bantamweight & middleweight

Nora Cornolle (8-3) vs. Hailey Cowan (7-3) &

Marco Tulio (13-1) vs. Tresean Gore (5-2)

My UFC 314 parlay happens to be the first two fights of the night, as I like Nora Cornolle and Marco Tulio to get their hands raised.

Cornolle and Cowan are both borderline UFC-caliber fighters, but Cornolle has impressed me and is the better all-around fighter. Cornolle should be able to land the better strikes and is more active on the feet. Cowan will also struggle to get Cornolle down, as Cornolle should cruise to a clear-cut decision win here.

To close out the parlay, I like Tulio to beat Gore and likely finish him early. Gore has struggled in the UFC and is coming off a lengthy layoff. He now has to face Tulio, who has legit one-punch KO power. I expect Gore to try and be aggressive, but Tulio will catch him and KO him early in the fight.

UFC 314 Bet: Nora Cornolle & Marco Tulio parlay (+100)

