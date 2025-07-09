UFC Nashville betting picks for July 12 are live on RotoWire today. Check out predictions for a favorite, an underdog, a prop and a parlay for bettors to consider Saturday.

UFC Nashville: MMA Betting Picks and Odds Insight

The UFC is in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, July 12, for a solid Fight Night card. The main event sees heavyweight contenders throw down, as Derrick Lewis takes on Tallison Teixeira.

Below, I'll share my UFC Nashville predictions, including my favorite pick, an underdog, a prop, and a two-fighter parlay. All UFC odds are via the DraftKings Sportsbook and are accurate as of the post date of this article.

Weight Class: Featherweight

Steve Garcia (17-5) vs Calvin Kattar (23-9)

Steve Garcia will get the toughest test of his career when he takes on Calvin Kattar at UFC Nashville, and this is a good spot for the "Mean Machine" to get the win.

Kattar is on a four-fight losing streak, and although he has lost to the best, he hasn't been competitive in a lot of the fights. Garcia is a quality striker with a ton of power, and he should be much faster than Kattar, who has appeared to slow down since his knee injury.

I thought Garcia would be around -175 to -200, so to get him at just -122 is a great line. Even if Garcia doesn't KO Kattar, he should be able to land the more damaging shots to get the win.

UFC Nashville Bet: Steve Garcia (-122)

Cash in on the best sportsbook promos available for MMA betting. The BetMGM bonus code gets new players one of the best welcome bonuses in the industry.

Weight Class: Heavyweight

Derrick Lewis (28-12) vs Tallison Teixeira (8-0)

The main event of UFC Nashville is an intriguing heavyweight bout, and at these odds, I have to take Derrick Lewis.

Lewis has fought the better competition, as this is Teixeira's second UFC fight. Although he is undefeated, we have seen Lewis knock out these young contenders countless times.

At +220, I'll take my chances that Lewis can land the KO shot on Teixeira, as to me, these odds should be much closer, especially with Teixeira not having proven anything in the UFC.

UFC Nashville Bet: Derrick Lewis (+220)

Check out DraftKings to bet on MMA Odds and use the DraftKings promo code for a great welcome offer.

Weight Class: Light heavyweight

Junior Tafa (6-3) vs Tuco Tokkos (10-5)

For my prop at UFC Nashville, I'm taking Junior Tafa vs Tuco Tokkos to go under 1.5 rounds.

Tafa and Tokkos are both borderline UFC-caliber, as both have a ton of power, while their chins are a question mark. Tafa has gone under 1.5 rounds in each of his last four fights, going 2-2 in that span.

Tokkos, meanwhile, has gone under 1.5 rounds in three of his last four fights, including all three ending in the first round.

Expect Tafa and Tokkos to throw down and one of them to get knocked out, likely in the opening frame.

UFC Nashville Bet: Junior Tafa-Tuco Tokkos under 1.5 rounds (-135)

Check out on one of the top sports betting apps when you sign up with the FanDuel promo code for all of your MMA betting.

Weight Classes: Featherweight & welterweight

Morgan Charriere (20-11-1) vs Nate Landwehr (18-6)

Gabriel Bonfim (17-1) vs Stephen Thompson (17-8-1)

For my parlay at UFC Nashville, I'm taking Morgan Charriere and Gabriel Bonfim to get their hands raised Saturday.

Charriere is taking on Landwehr, and it is a good matchup for the Frenchman. Landwehr has taken a ton of damage in his career, and he's no longer taking it as well as he has in the past. Charriere is a good striker who should be able to land the more damaging shots and even possibly get a late TKO win or a clear-cut decision.

To close out the parlay, I'm backing Bonfim to beat Thompson. Thompson, unfortunately, is past his prime, and his chin is starting to go after getting knocked out by Joaquin Buckley. Bonfim should be able to land the more damaging shots and mix in his wrestling to dominate Thompson to get the win.

UFC Nashville Bet: Morgan Charriere & Gabriel Bonfim parlay (-143)

UFC Best Bets

Here is a recap of my best UFC picks for this weekend's UFC Nashville card.

If you prefer to deposit at a sportsbook via PayPal, RotoWire has an up-to-date list of all the top-rated PayPal betting sites in one place. We also list all major sportsbooks accepting credit card.